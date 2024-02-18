Everystros CV

27. Yordan Álvarez (Bagwell score 105.09) os a six-foot-five left-handed batting, righty-throwing leftfielder from Las Tunas, Cuba. Born on June 27, 1997, he made his major league debut with Houston in 2019. Although he didn’t make his first appearance until early-June, he played well enough to win the American League Rookie of the Year. Slashing out a .313/.412/.655 line over 87 games tends to make people notice. He hit 27 home runs with 78 RBI.

In his first five seasons (including a two-game season in 2020), Álvarez has slashed .295/.390/.588, with a Bunyan-esque .978 OPS. He’s gone 513-for-1738 with 114 doubles, four triples, 129 home runs, and two stolen bases in three attempts. He drew 249 walks, struck out 438 times, scored 324 runs and collected 380 RBI. He’s made the All-Star Team in each of the past two seasons, winning a Silver Slugger in 2022.

Álvarez has collected multiple hits in 135 of his 482 appearances, including 38 where he collected three or more.

On June 22, 2019, Álvarez singled in the sixth then hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead three run seventh-inning homer in an eventual 7-5 loss to the New York Yankees. On August 10, Álvarez smacked a solo home run in the first inning. He drew a walk and scored in the fifth, grounded into a run-scoring double play in the sixth, hit a seventh-inning grand slam, then tacked on a ninth-inning two-run homer for a total of seven RBI (really eight counting the GIDP) on a four-hit night in a 23-2 squeaker to top the Baltimore Orioles. On June 18, 2021, he singled and scored in the fifth, singled in the seventh, and walked the White Sox off with a ninth-inning RBI-single, scoring Yuli Gurriel in a 2-1 win over Chicago.

On July 6, Álvarez connected on a first-inning two-run shot, singled and scored in the fourth, blasted a game-tying fifth-inning three-run homer, then drew an intentional walk in the sixth inning, because the A’s had seen enough in a 9-6 Houston win over Oakland. On October 22, in Game Six of the ALCS, he doubled a run home to open the scoring in the first against Boston, doubled in the fourth, tripled and scored in the sixth, and singled and scored in the eighth as Houston topped the Red Sox, 5-0 to move on to the World Series.

On June 1, 2022, Álvarez hit a third-inning single, then hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead three-run ninth-inning sonic boom to defeat the A’s, 5-4. Two days later, the Astros signed him to a six-year, $115 million contract. You have to believe that the deal generated a lot of goodwill from and for both sides, as Álvarez is paid better than his peers for the first part of the deal, and Houston gets a big discount for the back half of the contract (assuming Álvarez continues his production).

On July 4, he walked and scored in the eighth, then hit a walk-off ninth-inning solo home run to defeat the Kansas City Royals, 7-6. On September 16, he hit a single and three solo home runs to top Oakland, 5-0.

Once the 2022 postseason began, Álvarez compiled quite a few highlights, despite not hitting his best (he slashed .192/.311/.423 through the playoffs. On October 11, in Game One of the ALDS, he hit a third-inning two-run double, singled and scored in the eighth, then in the ninth, down by two with two runners on base and two outs, he hit a walk-off three-run homer to set down the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. Two days later, in Game Two of the same series, he hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead sixth-inning two-run homer in a 4-2 Houston win. On October 23, in Houston’s Game Four, sweep completing win over the New York Yankees, he doubled and scored a go-ahead run in the third, and singled home a game-tying RBI in the seventh, in a 6-5 victory over the so-called “bombers.” On November 5, after starting the World Series in a two-for-19 slump, Yordan hit the ever-living F**K out of the baseball with a Game Six three-run go-ahead sixth-inning home run about 4.3 miles to dead-center field in an eventual 4-1 win for the title.

On March 31, 2023, Álvarez came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning, trailing the White Sox, 3-2. He connected off reliever Jake Diekman with a three-run double on a 1-0 pitch in what was the eventual game-winning hit, in a 6-3 win over Chicago.

26. Doug Rader (Bagwell score 45.73) is a six-foot-two right-handed corner infielder from Chicago, IL. Born on July 30, 1944, he initially broke into the majors with the 1967 Astros, hitting .333 over 47 games.

Rader spent the first nine seasons of his major league career with Houston, appearing in 1,178 games and starting 1,105 times at third base (9,840 2⁄ 3 innings, .955, five consecutive Gold Gloves from 1970-1974) and 39 times at first base (343 1⁄ 3 innings, .967). As a hitter, he was 1060-for-4232, slashing .250/.318/.402 with 197 doubles, 30 triples, 128 home runs, and 32 stolen bases in 59 attempts. He drew 402 walks and struck out 848, scoring 520 runs and driving in 600.

On August 5, 1968, Rader singled in the second, doubled and scored in the fourth, and hit a lead-changing two-run double in the seventh, helping the Astros top the New York Mets, 6-5. On August 23, he entered as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and runners on the corners, trailing the Cubs, 2-1. He stroked a run-scoring double, scoring Denis Menke to tie the game in an eventual 3-2 win over Chicago.

On July 13, 1969, Rader singled in the second inning, walked and scored in the fourth, hit an RBI-double in the sixth, and a go-ahead seventh-inning run-scoring double, later scoring in a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. On August 31, he hit a run-scoring single in the first, and a game-tying run-scoring sixth-inning double in a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On May 18, 1972, Rader put up the highest WPA of his career, at .835. He drew a second-inning walk and stole second, then hit a three-run come-from-behind, go-ahead home run against the Dodgers. Houston eventually topped Los Angeles, 4-3 in 11 innings.

On May 8, 1974, Rader started out by going 0-for-5 in a contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates before hitting a come-from-behind, walk-off three-run homer to send the Bucs home with an 8-6 loss.

On April 24, 1975, Rader hit a game-tying two-run fourth-inning home run, and a sixth-inning single in an eventual 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. On July 9, he hit a second-inning single and a ninth-inning game-tying home run in an eventual 10-inning, 4-3 victory over the Montreal Expos.

On December 11, 1975, the Astros traded Rader to the San Diego Padres for Larry Hardy and Joe McIntosh. Rader played parts of two seasons with the Friars (191 games, .261/.350/.395, 14 home runs, 82 RBI) and the second half of 1977 with the Toronto Blue Jays (96 games, .240/.323/.435, 13 home runs, 40 RBI).

After retirement, Rader went into coaching for several franchises, including the Padres, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago White Sox, the California Angels, the Oakland Athletics, and the Florida Marlins. In seven seasons as manager, he authored a 388-417 record for a .482 winning percentage.

25. Kyle Tucker (Bagwell score 97.22) is a six-foot-four lefty-batting and right-handed throwing rightfielder from Tampa, FL. Born on January 17, 1997, he was Houston’s first-round choice in 2015 out of H.B. Plant High School. Out of the 32 players to reach the bigs out of the round, Tucker ranks third with 18.3 career bWAR, behind only Dansby Swanson (19.5 bWAR) and Alex Bregman (35.4 bWAR). Thirty-nine players have reached the majors after being chosen with the fifth overall pick, led by Dwight Gooden (53.0 bWAR). Tucker ranks ninth in that particular fraternity...for now.

Tucker reached the majors with the Astros for the first time in 2018, going nine-for-64 in 28 games with zero home runs. He was a lot better after that. In six seasons overall, he’s appeared in 555 games for Houston, starting 435 times in right field (3,853 innings, .991), 61 games in left field (560 1⁄ 3 innings, .973), four games in center field (29 innings, .889), zero games at first base (13 2⁄ 3 innings, .929), and 21 games at designated hitter. He was named to the All-Star Game in 2022 and 2023, winning a 2022 Gold Glove and a 2023 Silver Slugger, leading the American League with 112 RBI. In 62 postseason games, he’s slashed 237/.315/.389, with eight homers and 28 RBI.

On September 3, 2021, Tucker drew a fourth-inning walk and scored on a Carlos Correa three-run homer against San Diego. Tucker then hit a sixth-inning single and a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory over the Padres.

On August 12, 2022, Tucker singled to lead off the second inning against the Athletics, then hit a lead-changing grand slam home run in a 7-5 triumph over Oakland.

On May 5, 2023, Tucker hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning double with a run scored, and a ninth-inning go-ahead two-run homer, in a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. On May 17, he hit a first-inning single, a sixth-inning double, and a ninth-inning walk-off two-run single, topping the Chicago Cubs, 7-6. On July 21, he hit three home runs for four RBI in a 6-4 win against Oakland. On August 8, he hit a third-inning RBI-single, drew a walk and scored in the eighth, then, down by three runs with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, he hit a grand slam in a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tucker avoided arbitration by signing to a one-year, $12 million deal. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

