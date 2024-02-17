Everystros CIV

Everystros Chapter CIV

30. Richard Hidalgo (Bagwell score 64.30) is a six-foot-three right-handed outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 28, 1975, he was a major league baseball player for the first time in 1997 with the Houston Astros.

In eight seasons, Hidalgo appeared in 813 regular season games for the Astros. He started 329 games in centerfield, (2764 1⁄ 3 innings, .987), 27 games in left field, (1164 innings, .988), and 263 games in right field (3049 1⁄ 3 innings, .989). As a hitter, he was 787-for-2827, slashing .278/.356/501 with 191 doubles, 18 triples, 134 home runs, and 44 stolen bases in 74 attempts. He drew 305 walks and struck out 587 times, scoring 442 runs and collecting 465 RBI.

In 229 of 813 regular season games, Hidalgo collected more than one hit, including 57 with three or more.

On April 4, 2001, Hidalgo hit a third-inning two-run home run, then hit a three-run, come-from-behind, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 12th to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-6. On May 17, he hit a sixth-inning, game-tying RBI-single, later in the inning scoring a go-ahead run against the Cubs. In the seventh-inning, he hit a go-ahead two-run home run, providing the eventual winning margin in a 4-2 Houston victory over Chicago. On June 1, he hit a first-inning, go-ahead RBI-single, to move ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, and later in the inning crossed the plate. In the third, he hit a go-ahead RBI-single to make it 5-4, added a seventh-inning single and scored a run to make it 9-8 in favor of LA, then he finished the game when he hit a lead-off walk-off homer off Mike Fetters for a 10-9 Houston win.

on May 31, 2002, Hidalgo hit a second-inning single, a fifth-inning single, a seventh-inning two-run homer to get ahead of the Cubs, 2-0, then hit another two-run shot in the ninth to make it 4-1, the eventual winning score over Chicago. On July 1, 2003, he hit a second-inning double against Milwaukee, a sixth-inning homer to close the Brewers lead to 3-2, and hit a go-ahead two-run seventh-inning homer to make it 4-3 in favor of Houston, in an eventual 6-5, 10-inning win for the Astros. On September 16, he hit three home runs against the Rockies, totaling five RBI in a 14-4 win over Colorado. Yes, it was in Coors Field.

On June 17, 2004, the Astros traded Hidalgo to the New York Mets for Jeremy Griffiths and David Weathers. Hidalgo finished the season with the Mets (86 games, .228/.296/.463, 21 home runs, 52 RBI) and played 2005 with the Texas Rangers (88 games, .221/.289/.416, 16 home runs, 43 RBI).

29. Mike Hampton (Bagwell score 39.80) is a five-foot-10, left-handed throwing, righty-hitting pitcher from Brooksville, FL. Born on September 9, 1972, he was a sixth-round choice of the Seattle Mariners in 1990 out of Crystal River High School. Hampton is the most prolific of the ninth eventual major leaguers out of the round, with 28.1 career bWAR. Troy Percival (17.0 bWAR) and Mike Lansing (10.0 bWAR) also advanced. Fifteen players have reached the bigs after getting chosen with the 161st overall selection. Hampton was the sixth, and leads the fraternity. Fellow former Astros outfielder Joe Ferguson is second chair, at 21.0 bWAR).

Hampton reached the majors for the first time with the M’s in 1993 (1-3, one save, 9.53 ERA, 17 IP, eight K). On December 10, they sent him with Mike Felder to Houston for Eric Anthony.

Hampton spent 1994 working out of Houston’s bullpen, making 44 appearances and pitching to a 3.70 ERA and a 1.500 WHIP over 41 1⁄ 3 innings, with 16 walks and 24 strikeouts. Kinda sorta ok-ish, but his future was in the rotation.

Hampton spent the next five seasons in Houston’s starting rotation, making 151 starts and no relief appearances. He was 67-39 with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.344 WHIP. He walked 357 and struck out 669 in 984 2⁄ 3 innings, holding opponents to a .260/.326/.370 slashline. In 1999, Hampton led the National League in victories with a 22-4 record. He was named to the All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger, and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

Speaking of hitting, yeah, Hampton wasn’t a slouch with the lumber. He slashed .221/.292/.278 over 365 plate appearances, with a really good (for a pitcher) 7.4 percent walk rate. In 297 fielding chances, he made 15 errors for a .949 fielding percentage.

Hampton had a total of 18 “Signature Starts™.” That’s a start where a pitcher lasts at least six innings, and finishes with a 70+ GameScore along with a .300+ WPA.

On September 24, 1995, Hampton started against the Cardinals and pitched eight shutout innings, allowing six hits, one walk, and striking out seven, in an eventual 1-0, 10-inning win against St. Louis. Just five days later, he pitched 8 1⁄ 3 innings of three-hit ball against the Cubs, giving up four walks and one run while striking out five in an eventual 4-3, 10-inning loss to Chicago. On May 1, 1996, he went the distance against the Braves, walking two and striking out five in a three-hit shutout victory, 3-0 over Atlanta.

On April 21, 1998, Hampton pitched a seven-hit shutout over the Mets, walking one and striking out eight for a 6-0 win over New York. On May 13, he went 8 2⁄ 3 innings against the Pirates, allowing six hits and three walks, striking out five in a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh. On July 18, 1999, he pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two to defeat the Cleveland Indians, 2-0.

On December 23, 1999, the Astros sent Hampton with Derek Bell to the Mets for Kyle Kessel, Octavio Dotel, and Roger Cedeño. Hampton played one season with the Mets (15-10, 3.14, 217 2⁄ 3 IP, 151 K), two seasons for the Colorado Rockies (21-28, 5.75, 381 2⁄ 3 IP, 196 K), and six seasons with the Braves (35-24, 4.10, 509 2⁄ 3 IP, 262 K). His time with the Braves was notable in that he missed nearly three full calendar years with an assortment of injuries, starting with an elbow injury in August 2005. He eventually required Tommy John surgery, then tore an oblique muscle while recovering. While recovering from that second injury, he suffered a pulled hamstring. It wasn’t until July 2008 when he resumed pitching.

On December 1, 2008, Hampton signed with the Astros through free agency, and rejoined the rotation for 21 turns. He was 7-10 with a 5.30 ERA and a 1.554 WHIP. He walked 46 and struck out 74 in 112 innings, and held opponents to a .298/.364/.463 slashline. Despite the less-than-stellar statline, he did regain some of his former glory on April 15, when he kept the Pirates scoreless and struck out eight over six innings, walking one and allowing four singles in an eventual 4-1 triumph over Pittsburgh. Hampton also slashed .324/.350/.432 in 41 plate appearances, with his last of 16 major league home runs (below).

Hampton appeared in 10 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, pitching 4 1⁄ 3 innings and not allowing a run, but that was the last of his major league career. He went into coaching after he retired, and served as Seattle’s bullpen coach in 2016 and 2017.

28. Ken Forsch (Bagwell score 31.95) is a six-foot-four right-handed pitcher from Sacramento, CA. Born on September 8, 1946, he was a ninth-round choice of the California Angels in 1966 out of Sacramento City College. He was later taken in the fourth round of the secondary draft by the Chicago Cubs in 1967, and finally was taken in the 18th round in 1968 by Houston out of Oregon State University. He was the best of five future major leaguers from the round (26.0 bWAR), with John Lowenstein (9.9 bWAR) in second.

Forsch played 11 seasons for the Astros, making his debut in 1970. He made 421 pitching appearances, including 153 starts. Forsch was 78-81 with 50 saves, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.250 WHIP. He drew 428 walks and struck out 815 in 1493 2⁄ 3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .255/.308/.349 slashline.

Just like Hampton, Forsch had a total of 18 “Signature Starts™.” He also made the All-Star team in 1976.

On May 29, 1971, Forsch kept the Reds to three hits, striking out seven and walking two in a 2-1 complete-game win over Cincinnati. On August 4, he pitched a four-hitter, walking three and striking out nine to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-0. On May 13, 1972, he held the Pirates to one run on nine hits over 11 innings, striking out 11 and walking only one, in an eventual 6-1, 12-inning loss to Pittsburgh.

On May 23, Forsch struck out six and walked three, keeping the Padres to one run on seven hits in a 2-1 complete-game triumph over San Diego. On June 3, he pitched nine shutout six-hit innings, striking out nine and walking two, in a 1-0, 10-inning loss to the Montreal Expos. On May 17, 1973, he pitched a four-hitter, walking three and striking out eight in a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

On July 2, 1977, Forsch pitched the first 11 innings of a 13-inning 2-1 loss to Atlanta, keeping the Braves to one run on six hits, striking out eight and walking four. On September 21, 1978, he struck out 10 Braves and pitched a five-hit, one-walk 2-0 victory over Atlanta. On April 7, 1979, Forsch made his first start of the season, facing Larry McWilliams and the Braves. He walked two, struck out three, and pitched a no-hit, 6-0 victory over Atlanta (see below). On August 6, 1980, he pitched a six-hitter, walking one and striking out six to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 1-0.

After Forsch’s final game with the Astros, he did the Houston franchise one more favor when they sent him to the California Angels for Dickie Thon. Forsch pitched five seasons for the Halos (36-32, 3.81, 633 2⁄ 3 IP, 232 K). After his retirement as a player, he served as a high-ranking member of the Angels’ head-shop, as a director of player development and later as the assistant General Manager, all the way through 2011. SABR Bio

