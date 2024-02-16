Astros Crawfish Boil: February 16, 2024

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

RHP Dwayne Henry (62)

OF Eric Bullock (64)

IF Glenn Vaughan (1944-2004)

Saturday

IF Cody Ransom (48)

IF/C Dave Roberts (73)

LHP Mike Cosgrove (73)

Sunday

OF Brian Bogusevic (40)

RHP Rocky Childress (62)

IF Rafael Ramírez (66)

IB John Mayberry (75)

Everystros CIII

33. Ken Caminiti (Bagwell score 44.84) was a six-foot righty-throwing switch-hitting third baseman from Hanford, CA. Born on April 21, 1963, he was Houston’s third-round pick in the 1984 draft out of San Jose State University. He leads the group of eight to graduate to the majors out of the round, outearning the other seven in bWAR, 33.4-to-7.8. Caminiti also leads the fraternity of 26 players to make the bigs after being chosen 71st overall Floyd Bannister is second at 26.4 bWAR).

Caminiti reached the majors with the Astros for the first time in 1987, and appeared in 948 games over eight seasons in Houston. He started 893 games at the hot corner during that time (7938 1⁄ 3 innings, .952), not appearing at any other position. As a hitter, he went 896-for-3441, slashing .260/.319/.386 with 180 doubles, 13 triples, 75 home runs, and 39 stolen bases in 61 attempts. He drew 298 walks and struck out 564 times, with 409 runs scored and 445 RBI. In 1994, he hit .283/.352/.495 to earn his first All-Star Game invitation.

During his first hitch with the Astros, Caminiti put up multiple hits 200 times, including 39 three-hit games. On April 4, 1994, in front of 43,440 fans at the Astros dome, Caminiti was 0-for-five coming to the plate in the bottom of the 13th inning, trailing the Montreal Expos 5-4 and facing Denis Boucher with two outs and two runners on base. Caminiti drove Steve Finley and Jeff Bagwell home with a line-drive double for a walk-off, 6-5 home victory.

On December 28, 1994, the Astros sent Caminiti with Andújar Cedeño, Steve Finley, Roberto Petagine, Brian Williams, and PTBNL Sean Fesh to the San Diego Padres for Derek Bell, Phil Plantier, Ricky Gutiérrez, Craig Shipley, Pedro Martínez, and Doug Brocail. Caminiti played four seasons with the Padres (557 games, .295/.384/.540, 121 home runs, 396 RBI, two All-Star Games, three Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger, 1996 National League MVP), then returned to Houston via free agency for the 1999 season.

Caminiti’s second tour through Houston would see him start 129 games at third base (1104 2⁄ 3 innings, .925), appearing in 137 in total over two seasons. As a hitter, he slashed out a .293/.400/.522 slashline, going 141-for-481 with 24 double, one triple, 28 home runs, and nine stolen bases in 11 attempts. He drew 88 walks and struck out 95 times, scoring 87 runs and driving in another 101. In 1999, he played in one postseason series, a four-game loss to the Atlanta Braves. Caminiti was eight-for-17 with eight RBI and only one strikeout, so it wasn’t his fault.

After the 2000 campaign, Caminiti again entertained offers through free agency, and signed with the Texas Rangers (54 games, .232/.318/.432, nine home runs, 25 RBI), then finished out the season with the Atlanta Braves (64 games, .222/.306/.380, six home runs, 16 RBI). After his baseball career, Caminiti struggled with addiction, and was also heavily involved in blowing the whistle regarding the widespread use of steroids. On October 10, 2004, Caminiti passed away in Bronx, NY. SABR Bio

32. Roger Clemens (Bagwell score 85.82) is a six-foot-four right-handed pitcher from Dayton, OH. Born on August 4, 1962, he was a 12th-round choice of the New York Mets in 1981 out of San Jacinto College. Clemens matriculated to the University of Texas at Austin, and in 1983, the Boston Red Sox chose him in the first round. Clemens leads the 20 guys from that round to reach the majors, with a 139.2 career bWAR (eighth all-time).

Clemens, also known as Rocket, has a tremendous list of accolades. He’s an 11-time All-Star, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, a seven-time ERA title holder, the 1986 American League MVP, and a two-time triple-crown winner. Over his 24-season major league career, he was 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA. He issued a total of 1,580 walks and struck out 4,672 over 4916 2⁄ 3 innings.

Clemens played 13 seasons for the Red Sox, after making his major league debut for Boston in 1984 (192-111, 3.06 ERA, 2776 IP, 2590 K). He then played two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays (41-13, 2.33 ERA, 498 2⁄ 3 IP, 563 K) and five seasons for the New York Yankees (77-36, 3.99, 1004 IP, 946 K).

Clemens was already 41-years-old when he signed with the Astros through free agency for the 2004 campaign. He played three seasons for Houston, going 38-18 with a 3.06 ERA. He had a 1.074 WHIP and issued 170 walks versus 505 strikeouts in 539 innings, and held his opponents to a .210/.276/.310 slashline.

Clemens authored Quality Starts in sixty-one of eighty-four games. On May 16, 2004, he struck out 10 and held the Mets scoreless on two hits and a walk over seven inning in an eventual 3-2, 13-inning loss to New York. On September 19, he struck out 10 in eight innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and no runs in a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On April 13, 2005, Clemens struck out nine and gave up two hits and a walk for no runs over seven frames in a 1-0, 11-inning loss to the Mets. On August 13, he struck out nine over eight shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks in a 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While with the Astros, Clemens won his seventh Cy Young Award in 2004 (18-4, 2.98) and posted the best ERA in the majors in 2005 (13-8, 1.87). After his time with Houston, he returned to the Yankees for an encore performance (6-6, 4.18, 99 IP, 68 K). In 2012, five seasons after he retired, Clemens pitched in two games for the Sugar Land Skeeters, allowing three hits over eight innings. SABR Bio

31. Dallas Keuchel (Bagwell score 40.98) is a six-foot-two, left-handed pitcher from Tulsa, OK. Born on January 1, 1988, he was Houston’s seventh-round choice in 2009 out of the University of Arkansas. Keuchel is the best of the seven players to get to the bigs out of the round, with 18.9 career bWAR. Second place Khris Davis has 10.8, and Miles Mikolas 10.3. Keuchel also leads the 11 to reach the majors after being chosen 221st overall.

Keuchel reached the majors for the Astros in 2012, and played seven seasons in total for the team. He won four Gold Gloves, played in two All-Star Games, and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, leading the AL with a 1.017 WHIP, 232 IP, and 20 victories.

Keuchel started in 183 of his 192 appearances for Houston, going 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA. He racked up an NPC-like 1.250 WHIP, walking 343 and striking out 945 in 1189 1⁄ 3 innings. Opponents managed a .253/.307/.383 slashline when facing him.

On May 25, 2014, Keuchel struck out six and held the Mariners to one unearned run on our hits and zero walks, striking out six to defeat Seattle, 4-1. On April 24, 2015, he pitched the first nine innings of an 11-inning 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks. On May 30, he struck out 11 and pitched a four-hit, 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. On June 25, he struck out a dozen and pitched a six-hitter, walking one and defeating the New York Yankees, 4-0.

Keuchel also pitched in several postseason games for Houston. On October 6, 2015, he struck out seven over six shutout three-hit innings to top the Yankees, 3-0 in Game one of the AL Wildcard round. On October 13, 2017, he collected 10 strikeouts and held the Bombers scoreless on four hits and one walk in a 2-1 victory over the Yanks, in Game one of the AL Championship Series. Overall, he was 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 postseason game, with 16 walks and 48 strikeouts in 51 2⁄ 3 innings.

Granted free agency following the 2018 season, Keuchel waited until mid-season to get the deal he wanted, signing with the Atlanta Braves (8-8, 3.75, 112 2⁄ 3 IP, 91 K), later playing with the White Sox (17-16, 4.79, 257 1⁄ 3 IP, 157 K), the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2, 9.64, 18 2⁄ 3 IP, 18 K), the Texas Rangers (0-2, 12.60, 10 IP, seven K), and the Minnesota Twins (2-1, 5.97, 37 2⁄ 3 IP, 26 K).

Personally, I don’t think Keuchel has much left in the tank, but if someone’s feeling lucky, they can sign him for a song and see what he’s got. Stranger things have happened.

Only 30 more players to go, another 18 chapters. We still have five on the current team to go, as well as a pair of recent and still active ex-Astros.