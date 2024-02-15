Astros Crawfish Boil: February 15, 2024

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Brian Williams (55)

OF Mark Davidson (63)

RHP Larry Yount (74)

LHP Don Arlich (81)

Everystros CII

36. Hunter Pence (Bagwell score 66.79), also known sometimes as “Captain Underpants,” is a six-foot-four right-handed right-fielder from Fort Worth, TX. Born on April 13, 1983, he was a 40th-round choice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2002 out of Texarkana College. After furthering his collegiate agenda at the expense of an earlier date with professional baseball, the Astros claimed him with their second-round pick in 2004 out of the University of Texas at Arlington. Half of the 30 draftees from the round reached the major leagues, with Pence (30.9 bWAR) ranking second only to Dustin Pedroia (51.9 bWAR). Twenty-four players have reached the bigs after being chosen with the 64th overall selection, led by Brian McCann (32.0 bWAR).

Pence played five seasons with Houston, appearing in 680 games and making the National League All-Star Team in 2009 and 2011. He started 476 times in right field (5088 innings, .985) and 95 games in center field (844 2⁄ 3 innings, .985). He was 768-for-2649, slashing .290/.339/.479 with 145 doubles, 24 triples, 103 home runs, and 61 stolen bases in 97 attempts. He drew 195 walks and struck out 519 times, scoring 353 runs and collecting 377 RBI.

On May 15, 2007, Pence hit a second-inning RBI-double, a sixth-inning single, and a game-tying eighth-inning two-run home run, in an eventual 6-5 win against the San Francisco Giants. The next day, he hit three singles and a solo home run in a 2-1 victory over the Giants. On June 3, he hit a first-inning single, a sixth-inning RBI-single and stole a base, then added a game-tying eighth-inning solo homer, adding a 10th-inning single in an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On June 24, he singled and scored in the first, hit a solo home run in the third, brought two-runs home in the fourth on an error (no RBI), doubled and scored in the ninth, and hit a single and scored in the 10th in a 12-9 win over the Texas Rangers. On July 1, he hit three singles and one double with three runs scored and one RBI in a 12-0 win against the Colorado Rockies. Two days later, he hit a fifth-inning single, a ninth-inning single, and a walk-off 13th-inning solo home run to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4. On August 31, he hit two home runs for five RBI in a 6-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs. Three days later, he hit a third-inning single, a fifth-inning double, drew a walk and scored in the seventh, hit a game-tying two-run triple in the ninth, scoring the go-ahead run in a 9-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. On September 26, he hit a game-tying solo homer in the third, and added an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

On April 2, 2008, Pence doubled in the first, and hit a game-tying RBI-single in the ninth, later scoring in a 9-6 victory against the Padres. On May 2, he hit two home runs with three RBI in a 7-4 victory against the Brewers. On May 20, he hit a lead-changing fourth-inning grand slam, a sixth-inning single, and an eighth-inning double in a 4-2 triumph against the Cubs. On May 23, he hit a fifth-inning solo shot, and a seventh-inning go-ahead solo homer, in a 4-3 victory over the Phillies. Four days later, he had a five-hit game, with four singles, a double, and a pair of RBI in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals. For his ridiculous May, he was named the National League Rookie of the Month. On September 2, he hit two singles, a double and a triple in a 9-7 victory against the Cubbies. On September 17, he hit a pair of home runs in a 14-2 loss to the Florida Marlins.

On June 3, 2009, Pence hit a first-inning RBI-single and scored, a fifth-inning triple, a seventh-inning game-tying home run, and an eighth-inning single in a 6-4 victory over the Rockies. On June 17, he hit a fourth-inning double and scored a go-ahead run, a sixth-inning single, an eighth-inning game-tying solo home run, and a 10th-inning double in a 5-4 loss to the Rangers. On August 12, he hit two homers and totaled six RBI in a 14-6 win against the Marlins. Four days later, he hit an eighth-inning lead-changing home run in an 8-5 win against Milwaukee. On September 7, he hit a lead-changing second-inning two-run homer, a game-tying seventh-inning RBI-double, later scoring the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win against the Phillies.

On May 9, 2010, Pence hit a second-inning single, a sixth-inning solo home run, and an 11th-inning walk-off RBI-double in a 4-3 win over the Padres. On July 23, he hit a first-inning RBI-single, a fourth-inning single and a run, a game-tying sixth-inning two-run homer, and a single with a stolen base in the eighth, in a 6-4 loss to the Reds. On August 14, he hit a fourth-inning home run, a sixth-inning double, and a seventh-inning go-ahead RBI-double in a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Three days later, he hit a first-inning three-run homer, and an eighth-inning go-ahead solo homer in a 4-3 win against the New York Mets. On September 1, he hit a first-inning single and a fifth-inning three-run lead-changing homer in a 5-2 win against the Cards.

On May 11, 2011, Pence hit a seventh-inning double then followed with a walk-off RBI-double in the bottom of the ninth, scoring J.R. Towles in a 4-3 win against the Reds. On May 20, he hit a fourth-inning single and an eighth-inning game-tying two-run double in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Three days later, he singled in the eighth, then hit a walk-off RBI-single in the ninth, scoring Michael Bourn in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On May 30, he hit a first-inning double and scored, hit a game-tying solo bomb in the fifth, and singled in the seventh inning of a 12-7 win over the Cubs. On July 29, the Astros sent Pence with cash to the Phillies for Jarred Cosart, Jon Singleton, Josh Zeid, and PTBNL Domingo Santana. I don’t think we won that one.

Pence played for 9+ seasons after departing the Astros. He spent parts of two seasons with the Phils (155 games, .289/.357/.486, 28 home runs, 94 RBI), eight seasons with the Giants (2012-2018, 2020, 789 games, .265/.322/.429, 95 home runs, 412 RBI), and one with the Rangers (83 games, .297/.358/.552, 18 home runs, 59 RBI).

35. Richard Joseph Farrell (Bagwell score 42.75), known everywhere as “Turk,” was a six-foot-four, right-handed pitcher from Boston, MA. Born on April 8, 1934, he reached the majors for the first time in 1956 with the Philadelphia Phillies (1956-1961, 1967-1969, 47-41, 65 saves, 3.25 ERA, 600 2⁄ 3 IP, 403 K). On May 4, 1961, the Phillies sent Farrell and Joe Koppe to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Dom Demeter and Charley Smith. After finishing the season with the Dodgers (6-6, 10 saves, 5.06, 89 IP, 80 K).

Houston chose Farrell in the 1961 expansion draft from LA. Mainly a relief pitcher before (and after) his time with Houston (409 games, two starts), Farrell joined Houston’s rotation more often than not (181 games, 132 starts).

Over six seasons with the Colt .45s/Astros, Farrell was 53-64 with eight saves and a 3.42 ERA. He had a 1.142 WHIP, walking 212 and striking out 694 in 1015 innings. He held his opponents to a .247/.286/.385 slashline, and made the All-Star Team three times while playing with Houston (1962, 1964, 1965). As a hitter, he was 45-for-333, with a .135/.155/.177 slashline.

On June 15, 1962, Farrell pitched a three-hitter, walking zero in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On August 2, he shut out the Milwaukee Braves, striking out 11 in a five-hitter for a 3-0 victory. Four days later, he struck out nine and kept the Reds scoreless over 12 innings on six hits, in an eventual 1-0, 13-inning loss to Cincinnati. On August 29, he struck out 10 and pitched an eight hitter, topping the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2. On September 25, he held the Dodgers to two runs on eight hits, striking out 10 in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles.

On April 12, 1963, Farrell pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 over a 12-inning, 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. On May 10, he struck out 13 and pitched a two-hit victory over the Chicago Cubs, 4-1. Four days later, he struck out eight and held the Mets to three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in a 4-3 triumph against New York. On June 3, he pitched a two-hitter and struck out five to defeat the Dodgers, 2-1. On August 2, he held the Dodgers to six hits and a walk, defeating Los Angeles, 4-1. On September 15, in the top half of a doubleheader, he struck out 11 and pitched a four-hitter, defeating the Mets, 5-4.

On May 26, 1964, Farrell struck out 11 and pitched a four-hitter to top the Braves, 4-2. On June 14, he struck out nine and held the Cardinals to eight hits in a 4-1 win over St. Louis. On August 6, he pitched 8 1⁄ 3 innings of four-hit one-run ball, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1. On September 30, he kept the San Francisco Giants to two hits over eight innings, walking four and giving up one run in a 2-1, 11-inning loss.

On April 24, 1965, Farrell pitched a seven-hitter to defeat at the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0. On May 5, he kept the Braves to five hits and one run over the first nine innings of a 14-inning, 2-1 loss to Milwaukee. On May 27, he topped the Cardinals, 6-1 by pitching a seven-hitter. On June 16, he pitched the first 12 innings of a 13-inning, 3-2 win over the Cubs, holding Chicago to two runs on eight hits, with eight strikeouts. Five days later, he struck out eight and pitched a six-hitter in a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Another five days later, he pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking five in a 2-0 win over the Mets. On August 7, he struck out five and walked zero, pitching a five-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Braves. On September 6, he pitched a five-hitter to top the Cubs, 2-1.

On May 13, 1966, Farrell kept the Phillies to one hit over eight innings, striking out eight and walking one in a 1-0 win over Philadelphia. On June 10, he struck out eight and pitched nine innings, allowing no runs on seven hits in a 1-0, 10-inning victory over the Cubs.

On May 8, 1967, the Phillies purchased Farrell’s contract from Houston. After spending three seasons with the club, he moved to England and worked on an offshore oil rig. He died in an auto accident in 1977. SABR Bio

34. Kevin Bass (Bagwell score 50.15) is a six-foot switch-hitting rightfielder from Redwood City, CA. Born on May 12, 1959, he was a second-round choice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1977 out of Menlo School. He’s ranked second of the 11 players to make the majors out of the round (14.7 bWAR), a group led by Mookie Wilson (22.3 bWAR). Bass is one-of-29 to reach after being chosen 29th overall, a fraternity paced by George Brett (88.6 bWAR).

Bass reached the majors for the first time with the Brewers in 1982 (18 games, 0-for-nine). On September 3, 1982, the Brewers sent Bass, Frank DiPino, and Mike Madden as PTBNLs to Houston for Don Sutton.

In Bass’ first tour with the Astros, he finished out the 1982 season by going one-for-24 with one RBI and no walks. He then played in 917 games over six seasons, going 861-for-3102 with a .278/.326/.424 slashline, with 161 doubles, 29 triples, 78 home runs, and 111 stolen bases in 157 attempts. He drew 205 walks and struck out 405 times, with 395 runs scored and 395 RBI.

On April 10, 1983, Bass singled in the second, and hit an RBI-triple in the eighth inning, although Houston lost, 10-8 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. On April 21, he hit a sixth-inning single and scored a game-tying run, then singled in the 10th and scored on a walk-off two-run Phil Garner double in a 4-3, 10-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds. On September 1, Bass pinch-hit for Nolan Ryan in the seventh inning of a scoreless tie with the Pirates, and hit a three-run triple in a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

On May 22, 1984, Bass hit an 11th-inning pinch-hit RBI-single, the deciding tally in a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. On June 28, he hit a sixth-inning single and a lead-changing two-run double to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-6. On July 15, he hit a leadoff 12th-inning pinch-triple in a 16-inning, 3-2 win over the Phillies.

On July 5, 1985, Bass hit a single and two solo home runs in a 4-2 win against the Montreal Expos. On August 23, he hit a 10th-inning two-run pinch-double for the only score of the game in a 2-0 win over the Bucs. Two days later, in the bottom half of a doubleheader, he hit a sixth-inning leadoff triple, scoring on a Craig Reynolds home run, then added an eighth-inning RBI-single, later scoring, then collected another RBI with a ninth-inning double in an eventual 10-9 loss to the Pirates. On September 3, 1985, he hit three singles and a double, scoring twice in an 8-7, 10-inning win over the Chicago Cubs. On September 11, in the second game of a doubleheader, he reached first via HBP and later scored, singled in the fourth, hit a sixth-inning double, and added a lead-changing eighth-inning two-run home run in a 10-9 win against the San Francisco Giants. On September 19, he hit four singles and drove in one run in a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On July 20, 1986, Bass hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth, an eighth-inning double and scored the tying run, then hit a fielder’s choice RBI in the 15th inning, walking off the Mets for a 9-8 victory. Four days later, he hit five singles, scoring twice and driving two runs home in a 9-3 victory over the Phillies. On August 5, he hit a fourth-inning double and scored, an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-triple, scoring a run, then added a ninth-inning single and scored on a Billy Hatcher grand slam in a 10-2 win over the Dodgers. For his efforts, he played in the All-Star Game for the only time in his career.

On May 11, 1987, Bass hit a fourth-inning RBI-double, scoring the tying run on an Alan Ashby hit later in the inning, a sixth-inning triple and scored a run, then added a ninth-inning single in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies. On June 18, he singled in the third and hit a 10th-inning RBI-single in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers. On June 27, he hit a two-run first-inning double, a third-inning triple, a fifth-inning two-run homer, and a seventh-inning double, falling a single short of the cycle in a 6-5 win over the Giants. On August 3, he led off the fourth inning with a game-tying home run and ended the game with a 13th-inning two-run shot in a 5-3 win over the Giants. Two days later, he hit a second-inning single, a sixth-inning single, an eighth-inning RBI-double, and a ninth-inning two-run single to tie the Giants at five in an eventual 11-inning, 6-5 win over San Francisco. On August 22, he hit an 11th-inning home run to help defeat the Chicago Cubs, 5-4. On September 2, he hit a single, a double, and two home runs for three RBI in a 10-1 victory over the Cubs. On September 14, he hit three singles and a home run with four RBI in an 8-1 win against Los Angeles.

On May 6, 1988, Bass hit a pair of solo home runs in a 6-5 loss to the Expos. On July 1, he hit a single and scored in the second, hit a third-inning single, a fifth-inning game-tying RBI-triple, and an eighth-inning single with a stolen base in a 3-2 loss to the Mets. On July 27, he hit a second-inning two-run homer, and a fourth-inning two-run homer in a 4-1 win against the San Diego Padres.

On April 26, 1989, Bass hit a lead-changing two-run single in the first, a third-inning single, a and a seventh-inning walk with a stolen base in a 6-5 win over the Phillies. On May 2, he hit two singles, a double, and a triple with two runs and one RBI in a 12-4 win over the Phillies. On August 16, he hit a second-inning double, a seventh-inning walk and a run, and an eighth-inning, game-tying RBI-single in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates. On August 20, he hit a single and two home runs for five RBI in an 8-4 win over Chicago. On September 20, he hit a game-tying seventh-inning grand slam in a 7-6, 14-inning win over the Atlanta Braves.

Granted free agency following the 1989 season, Bass caught on with the Giants (274 games, .249/.307/.389, 24 home runs, 102 RBI) and the Mets (46 games, .270/.303/.431, two home runs, nine RBI). He signed back with the Astros through free agency for the 1993 season.

In two seasons for Houston, he appeared in 193 games, hitting .296/.376/.440, going 128-for-432 with 33 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and nine stolen bases in 13 attempts. He drew 54 walks and struck out 55 times, with 68 runs and 72 RBI.

On August 19, 1993, Bass hit two doubles and a home run for five RBI in an 8-3 win over the Florida Marlins. On April 23, 1994, he hit three singles, a double, and a home run for three RBI in a 15-5 win over the Cardinals. He went on to spend 1995 with the Baltimore Orioles (111 games, .244/.303/.336, five home runs, 32 RBI). SABR Bio