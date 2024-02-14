Positions To Watch In Spring Training

Like many teams, pitchers and catchers officially reported for the Astros earlier today. The first milestone to check off the calendar to let us know that baseball season is indeed coming. Even if it isn’t technically spring yet, it now feels much closer.

Honestly, there aren’t many position battles to watch in Spring Training. We all know who are the starters in the infield. The outfield is essentially set, although playing time distribution in center and left field is something to monitor. The rotation is, more or less, set, at least on paper right now. There are a few pitching jobs, specifically in the bullpen, up for grabs. But a lack of quantity doesn’t mean there won’t be any intrigue.

Back of the Rotation

Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Hunter Brown, barring injury, are the top four starters in the rotation, perhaps in that same order. Of course, this morning’s news about Verlander’s shoulder hiccup during his offseason throwing program now puts his Opening Day status in question. But the Astros, with or without Verlander, still need some depth to cover innings as absences will occur, sooner or later. But there is also the question about the last rotation spot, in addition to who lines up as depth pieces if a spot start or two is required.

J.P. France, for example, is a possible candidate to break camp as a starter, especially if Verlander is forced to miss the start of the season. But France is also dealing with his own shoulder inflammation. José Urquidy had an uneven performance in 2023 — 5.29 ERA, 4.70 FIP in 63 innings — but the latest news about Verlander and France could help his case to open the season in the major league rotation. Brandon Bielak and Ronel Blanco are two names with past Major League experience to monitor. Shawn Dubin as well. In terms of top prospects, Spencer Arrighetti is another option to consider.

Center Field

Dana Brown made it a point in the offseason to include Jake Meyers among the everyday center field conversation. But his playing time essentially hinges on Yordan Alvarez’s playing time in left field as Chas McCormick will slide over into center field for the games when the former is fielding.

Ultimately, this opportunity for Meyers is likely his last in Houston. But if Alvarez plans to play more in the field, then there are going to be stretches when Meyers will be relegated to the bench. A strong camp could go a long way for Meyers in 2024.

Bullpen

Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, and Rafael Montero are the top four relievers on the depth chart based on past performance, contract status, or both. After them, however, there are question marks. Phil Maton, Héctor Neris, and Ryne Stanek are all gone, and those innings aren’t all replaced by Hader alone.

Bennett Sousa impressed in his brief time with the Astros late last season and the front office has been actively scouring the waiver wire for intriguing arms to fill the gap possibly. Dylan Coleman, acquired from the Royals this winter, is someone to watch closely. Oliver Ortega, a waiver claim from Minnesota, is someone else to watch. Forrest Whitley could finally crack the major league roster. Spring Training is the ideal time for some these relative unproven pitchers to stand out.