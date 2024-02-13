AL West Projections

With spring training approaching, the computer projection systems are releasing their initial projected standings. We will focus on the AL West and compare the projected division and playoff odds. The three projection systems are: Fangraphs, Baseball Prospectus PECOTA, and ZIPS. The projected standing are included in those links. Keep in mind that the projected standings could change by the beginning of the season, based on continued free agent signings.

As you will notice, the FG projection and ZIPS projection are both published at Fangraphs. The FG projection utilizes an average of Steamer and ZIPS player projections. The PECOTA standings are based upon Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA’s player projections. The ZIPS model utilizes the ZIPS player projections.

All three models plug player projections, depth charts, and playing time projections into Monte Carlo computer simulations of numerous seasons in order to produce a very large sample of outcomes. The Fangraphs model includes its own depth chart of major leaguers and minor leaguers along with playing time estimates, and then runs 20,000 simulated seasons. Dan Symborski, the creator of the ZIPS system, curates his own depth chart and playing time estimate, and runs a million simulations through his ZIPS model.

In the table below, I have summarized the three systems’ projected results for the three top teams in the ALWest—the Astros, the Rangers, and the Mariners.

In all three projection systems, the Astros have the highest win percent (.549 - .585) and is the most likely team to win the AL West (odds of 43% - 73%). The Rangers show the second most likely odds to win the division (14% and 23%) according to PECOTA and ZIPS, but are replaced by the Mariners (25%) as the probable 2d place team, based on Fangraphs.

Some observations and thoughts about the projections:

The Astros wins total 94.7, 90.1, and 89.0 based on PECOTA, Fangraphs, and ZIPS, respectively. The projection models tend to compress the standings with seemingly “low” win totals due to regression. For example, one or more playoff teams usually win more than 100 games each year, but both FG and ZIPS project no 100 game winners. In real life, some winning teams will enjoy some unexpected luck, as well as unexpected events such as exceptional benefits from mid-season trades. Looking at the results, my conclusion is that the PECOTA standings reflect less regression than the FG and ZIPS standings.

The ZIPS projection of 89 wins for the Astros does not mean that the Astros are expected to win the division with 89 wins. That win percent reflects the median of all million seasons that were simulated. ZIPS expects the Astros to win the division in 43% of seasons and receive a Wild Card in 27% of seasons. The median for simulations in which the Astros win the division might be closer to 94 wins, while the median for simulations in which the Astros receive a Wild Card might be closer to 87 wins.

The Fangraphs projection is more bearish on the Rangers’ odds than the PECOTA and ZIPS projections. Fangraphs expects both offensive and pitching regression by all three teams. But the regression is more severe for the Rangers. The Astros are expected to score 1.7% fewer runs and allow 3.2% more runs than 2023. The Mariners are expected to score 3% fewer runs and allow 5.3% more runs than 2023. The Rangers are expected to score 11% fewer runs and allow 5.4% more runs than 2023.

In general, the Rangers benefited from a lot of over-performing hitters in 2023. The offense remains very good (top six in 2024), but the over-performance isn’t projected to continue (which is the nature of statistical projections). Symborski notes that 2023 was close to a “best case scenario” for the Rangers’ offensive core. The Rangers are closer to the bottom in pitching, meaning that pitching depth is a problem. That means that the Rangers’ ability to re-sign or replace Montgomery in their rotation is fairly important.

Ben Clemens’ review of the FG projections discusses the Rangers’ pitching depth: “As for the Rangers, their challenge will be getting to the playoffs. Three of their top four pitchers will miss the first half of the year, which is impacting their full-season run prevention projection. Their bullpen remains sketchy at best. But if they’re still in the thick of things when Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle return, watch out...” From an Astros’ fan perspective, it would be really helpful if the Astros get off to a good start in 2024 and build a divisional lead before the Rangers’ injured pitchers return in the second half of the season.

The Astros’ pitching is good, but not as good as the Mariners’ staff. Symborski points to a potential weakness: “They [Astros] have a lot of viable arms in the rotation, but the upside isn’t what it was three or four years ago...” This points to the question of starting pitcher depth. If under-performance or injury arises in the rotation, the division race could become tighter.

In his Fangraphs chats, Symborski says that the ZIPS model is distinguishable from the other models because of it’s more extensive treatment of depth and injury risk. Whether that makes his results more accurate is anybody’s guess. However, possibly this is the reason that ZIPS is more bullish on the Orioles than the other two models (unlike PECOTA and FG, ZIPS projects the Orioles as the AL East’s best team).

As an Astros’ fan, I have to say that the projections for the Astros are comforting though not unexpected. The PECOTA and Fangraphs projections see the Astros as the best team in the AL, and the ZIPS projection sees the Astros as one of the two best teams in the AL (slightly behind the Orioles).

I’ll close this article with a couple of Astros’ photos.