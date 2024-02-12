Astros Crawfish Boil: February 12, 2024

Houston Astros News

Brown: Astros Plan To Make Kyle Tucker Extension Offer (MLBTR)

Texas Rangers Lose Out on Josh Hader Due to TV Deal, Houston Astros Prove ‘All In’ (SI)

Astros break franchise record for season ticket sales (Chron)

Wandy Rodríguez and Mike Cuellar: Astros Pitching Legends (BVM) — I’m a big fan of circular and self-referential pop culture. Here’s a link from BVM to....Everystros.

MLB rumors: Astros set to turn to Alex Bregman extension but there’s a catch (ClutchPoints)

AL West News

Halos — Angels Bring Back Former First-Round Draft Pick (YB)

M’s — Julio Rodriguez is Embarking on a Quest to be Seattle Mariners’ Patrick Mahomes (Sodo Mojo)

Blarts — Red Sox Could Make ‘Late Push’ For Jordan Montgomery — If Rangers Don’t Strike (Heavy)

A’s — State Of The Farm: Reality vs. Narrative (Athletics Nation)

MLB News

Remembering when Satchel Paige dueled Bob Feller

Marlins add utility man Gordon, trade Okert to Twins

Here’s your guide to Orioles Spring Training

Phillies add rotation depth in 1-year deal with Turnbull

Houston Astros Birthdays

C Chris Snyder (43)

RHP Tim Redding (46)

OF Cameron Drew (60)

RHP Don Wilson (1945-1975)

Everystros XCIX

45. Rusty Staub (Bagwell score 48.56) was a six-foot-two left-handed batting right-fielder and first baseman from New Orleans, LA. Born on April 1, 1944, he made his major league debut with the Houston Colt .45s in 1963.

Staub played six seasons with Houston, two seasons with the Colt .45s and four with the Astros, including All-Star campaigns in 1967 and 1968. He appeared in a total of 833 games, starting 287 times at first base, (2602 innings, .991), 441 times in right field (3899 2⁄ 3 innings, .961), six times in center field (54 1⁄ 3 innings, .909), and 42 times in left field (417 2⁄ 3 innings, .951). As a hitter, he slashed .273/.346/.393, going 792-for-2906 with 156 doubles, 12 triples, 57 home runs, and eight stolen bases in 14 attempts. He drew 323 walks and struck out 311 times, scoring 297 runs and driving in 370.

On June 7, 1963, Staub singled in the fourth and hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning, in an eventual 10-inning, 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. On July 1, he hit a first-inning RBI-single and a walk-off RBI-single in the 11th inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3. On September 3, he hit a second-inning single and scored, singled in the ninth, and hit a go-ahead RBI-double in the 10th inning of a 4-3 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On June 19, 1964, Staub hit an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-double and scored, in a 9-7 victory over the Milwaukee Braves. Two days later, he hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning game-tying RBI-single, a sixth-inning solo home run, and an eighth-inning solo shot in a 5-2 win against the Braves.

On May 5, 1965, Staub hit a fifth-inning single, and a seventh-inning game-tying jack in a 2-1, 14-inning loss to Milwaukee. Four days later, he hit a single, a double, and a homer for five RBI in total in an 11-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. On August 31, he hit a second-inning solo home run and a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 3-2 victory against the New York Mets.

July 10, 1966, Staub hit a second-inning solo home run, a sixth-inning game-tying RBI fielder’s choice, and an eighth-inning game-tying two-run home run in a 6-5 win against the Cardinals. On July 27, he hit a second-inning single, reached on an error in the fourth, driving in Jim Wynn (no RBI), and led off the ninth with a single, but Houston dropped a 3-2 decision to the Mets. On August 19, he hit a third-inning RBI-single and a walk-off RBI-single in a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On September 17, he hit a first-inning RBI-groundout, and a third-inning two-run double, later scoring in an 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On May 2, 1967, he hit a first-inning two-run single, a fourth-inning double, and an eighth-inning lead-changing two-run single in a 10-3 win over the Phillies. On June 16, Staub hit a game-tying single with two outs in the ninth, but Houston lost, 9-8 in 10 innings to the Braves. On August 19, he hit a double and two solo home runs in a 7-4 loss to St Louis . On September 12, he hit an RBI-groundout and scored in the first, hit an eighth-inning triple and scored a game-tying run, and finished the Cubs off with a 12th-inning walk-off RBI-single for a 5-4 win against Chicago.

On May 1, 1968, Staub hit three singles and a double in a 3-1, 12-inning loss to the Cards. Five days later, he hit three singles and a double with six RBI in a 10-2 win over the Giants. On June 3, he collected another four-hit game, with a pair of singles and a pair of doubles scoring one run and driving one in for both of Houston’s runs in a 7-2 loss to the Cardinals. On July 5, he hit a go-ahead sixth-inning solo bomb and walked four times, including a game-tying RBI-walk in the seventh inning of a 13-9 win against the Braves. On September 2, in the second game of a twin bill versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, he hit a fourth-inning single and added an eighth-inning game-tying two-run single in a 4-3 loss to the Bucs.

On January 22, 1969, the Astros traded Staub to the Montreal Expos for Jesús Alou and Donn Clendenon Jack Billingham. Staub followed his time with Houston with three All-Star seasons with Montreal (480 games, .296/.404/.502, 78 home runs, 270 RBI), four seasons with the Mets (524 games, .276/.361/.428, 62 home runs, 297 RBI), four seasons with the Detroit TIgers (549 games, .277/.353/.434, 70 home runs, 358 RBI), part of 1979 back with the Expos (38 games, .267/.366/.407, three home runs, 14 RBI), one season with the Texas Rangers (109 games, .300/.370/.459, nine home runs, 55 RBI), and another five seasons with the Mets (418 games, .276/.350/.391, 13 home runs, 102 RBI).

Twenty-three seasons of major league baseball, 2,716 hits, 292 home runs, and a lot more walks than strikeouts (1,255-to-888), and after seven years he fell off the Hall-of-Fame ballot. Again, I gotta throw Harold Baines under the bus here. Staub didn’t make it? But Baines does? What in the actual duck?

Anyway, Staub is in my Hall of Fame. And he should be in the real one as well. After retirement, Staub went on to establish the Rusty Staub Foundation to provide educational scholarships and fight hunger, then later founded the New York Police and Fire Widows and Children’s Benefit Fund. He owned and operated two New York restaurants and worked as a Mets’ announcer from 1986 through 1995. Staub passed away on March 29, 2018 due to multiple organ failure, but what a baseball life.

44. Art Howe (Bagwell score 63.59) is a six-foot-two right-handed infielder from Pittsburgh, PA. Born on December 15, 1946, he reached the majors for the first time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1974 (92 games, .195/.273/.291, two home runs, 15 RBI). On January 6, 1976, the Pirates sent hi to the Astros as a PTBNL for Tommy Helms.

Howe played for Houston from 1976 to 1982, playing in 706 games. He started 239 games at third base (2207 1⁄ 3 innings, .970), 271 games at second base (2272 2⁄ 3 innings, .983), seven games at shortstop (63 innings, no errors), 118 games at first base (920 innings, .989). As a hitter, he went 609-for-2264, slashing .269/.337/.394 with 121 doubles, 22 triples, 39 home runs, and nine stolen bases in 17 attempts. He drew 233 walks and struck out 241 times, scoring 228 times and driving in 266.

On May 25, 1977, Howe hit a go-ahead sixth-inning solo home run against the Dodgers, then added a go-ahead eighth-inning solo shot in a 7-6 win over Los Angeles. On June 2, he hit an eighth-inning double, a 10th-inning double, and a 13th-inning two-run go-ahead double and a run in a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On July 24, he hit two singles and a home run with five RBI in a 10-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

On April 12, 1978, Howe hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning three-run homer, and a ninth-inning double in an 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On June 24, he drove in a third-inning run on an error (no RBI), singled in the fifth, and a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-double in a 6-5 win against the San Diego Padres. On July 20, he hit a fourth-inning home run and a sixth-inning go-ahead home run in a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets.

On April 27, 1979, Howe hit a two-run double in the first, a third-inning single and a run, a ninth-inning home run, and an 11th-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On July 19, he hit three singles and a homer with two RBI in a 9-5 loss to the Pirates.

On June 29, 1980, Howe hit a second-inning single and scored, hit a third-inning double, a seventh-inning RBI-single with a run scored, and an eighth-inning RBI-single in a 12-10 win against the Cincinnati Reds. On July 18, he hit a go-ahead first-inning RBI-single, singled in the seventh, then drew a pair of walks in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Montreal Expos. On September 3, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run with two RBI in a 10-4 loss to the Pirates.

On April 18, 1981, Howe hit a fifth-inning game-tying home run, and a ninth-inning game-tying home run in a 6-3 loss to the Bucs. On May 5, he hit a sixth-inning double and a ninth-inning-single in a 4-3 win over the Cubs. On August 26, he hit a pair of doubles with five RBI in a 9-3 win against the Mets.

On July 28, 1982, Howe hit a sixth-inning two-run go-ahead double in a 4-2 win over the Reds. On August 3, he hit a second-inning single and a fifth-inning three-run homer in a 7-6 11th-inning walk-off win over the Padres. On August 18, he hit a fifth-inning RBI-double, and a ninth-inning single in a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On November 7, 1983, Howe became a free agent. He later went on to play for the Cardinals (93 games, .211/.294/.289, two home runs, 12 RBI). After his playing career, he went into coaching. He managed the Astros for five seasons (392-418, .484), the Oakland Athletics for seven seasons (600-533, .530), and the Mets for two seasons (137-186, .424).

43. Wade Miller (Bagwell score 46.35) is a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Reading, PA. Born on September 13, 1976, he was a 20th-round choice of the Astros in 1996 out of Alvernia University. He was the best of four to make the majors out of the round, with 14.6 bWAR. the other three combined for -0.9 bWAR. He’s also one-of-12 to reach the bigs after being chosen 594th overall, a group led by Andy Pettitte (60.2 bWAR).

Miller made his major league debut with the Astros in 1999. He pitched six seasons for the Astros, spending 2000 through 2004 in the rotation. He made 127 appearances, all but four in relief, and going 58-39 with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.309 WHIP. He walked 306 and struck out 659 in 768 innings. He allowed his opponents a .244/.320/.397 slashline.

On July 24, 2001, Miller struck out seven over eight innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1. On September 2, he struck out 10 in eight shutout innings, allowing one walk and six hits in a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Five days later, he struck out another 10 and allowed one run over eight innings, on seven hits and a walk in a 5-3 win, also against Milwaukee.