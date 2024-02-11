Everystros XCVIII

48. Wandy Rodríguez (Bagwell score 24.48) is a five-foot-11 switch-hitting lefty pitcher from Santiago Rodriguez, DR. Born on January 18, 1979, he reached the majors in 2005 with the Astros after four years in their minor league system.

Wandy spent eight seasons in Houston’s rotation, making 263 starts as well as an additional 12 appearances out of the bullpen. He was 80-84 with a 4.04 ERA, an identical 4.04 FIP, and a 1.339 WHIP. Rodríguez also walked 454 and struck out 1,093 in 1306 2⁄ 3 innings, holding opponents to a .258/.323/.413 slashline. He also hit .133/.153/.157, going 55-for-415 with 10 doubles. He drew 10 walks, struck out 120 times, scored 23 runs and collected 20 RBI. In 248 fielding chances, he made seven errors for a .972 fielding percentage.

In 2005, Rodríguez entered the postseason with the Astros as a reliever, and appeared in three games, losing Game One of the World Series after giving up five walks and four hits over 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing one run and striking out one in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

On July 7, 2007, Rodríguez threw a four-hitter, walking one and striking out eight in a 4-0 win over the New York Mets. On August 6, Rodríguez struck out nine over eight four-hit innings, walking two and allowing one run in an eventual 2-1 10-inning win over the Chicago Cubs.

On April 7, 2008, Rodríguez struck out six over 7 1⁄ 3 shutout three-hit innings, walking zero in a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

On April 18, 2009, Rodríguez struck out 10 Reds over seven-innings, shutting Cincinnati out on two hits and two walks in a 7-0 Houston victory. On May 8, he struck out seven and walked zero, allowing five hits over eight shutout innings in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. On June 21, he struck out eight over seven two-hit innings walking three and giving up a solo home run in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

On July 25, 2010, Rodríguez struck out seven over seven innings, holding Cincinnati to one hit and two walks in a 4-0 victory against the Reds. On August 31, he struck out five and walked two while limiting the Cardinals to two hits over seven frames in a 3-0 win against St. Louis.

On April 19, 2011, Rodríguez struck out seven over seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and three walks in a 6-1 victory over the Mets. On April 30, he struck out six over eight innings, allowing seven hits in a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On May 17, he struck out six over eight shutout five-hit innings, walking two in an eventual 11-inning, 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. On June 30, he walked three and allowed four hits over seven innings, in a 7-0 victory against the Texas Rangers. On August 19, he struck out eight Giants and held them scoreless on five hits and two walks in a 6-0 win over San Francisco.

On May 13, 2012, Rodríguez struck out seven and kept Pittsburgh to one run on three hits and a walk in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Pirates. On July 24, Houston traded Rodríguez to the Pirates for Colton Cain, Robbie Grossman, and Rudy Owens.

47. Mike Cuellar (Bagwell score 50.29) was a left-handed pitcher from Las Villas, Cuba. Born on May 8, 1937, he made his first major league appearances in 1959 with the Cincinnati Reds, and allowed eight runs in four innings over two games. It would be five seasons before he got back to the bigs.

When he did return to the majors, he spent his 1964 season as a rookie with the St. Louis Cardinals (5-5, four saves, 4.50 ERA, 72 innings, 56 K). On June 15, 1965, St. Louis sent Cuellar to the Astros with Ron Taylor for Chuck Taylor and Hal Woodeshick.

Cuellar spent the rest of the 1965 season as a reliever and spot starter for the Astros, and the next three years mostly as a starter. He was 37-36 with a 2.74 ERA and a 1.162 WHIP. He gave up 181 walks and struck out 557 in 700 1⁄ 3 innings, and held his opponents to a .240/.289/.331 slashline.

On April 25, 1966, Cuellar struck out eight and pitched a five-hitter, allowing only an unearned run in a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On May 1, he pitched a four-hitter, striking out three and walking three in a 7-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. On June 2, he held the Reds to one run on one hit over seven innings in an 11-4 12-inning victory over Cincinnati. On June 25, he struck out 15 and walked three, giving up only one earned run in a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 1, he struck out 10 over 11 innings, holding the Reds to three hits and zero walks in a 2-1, 12-inning win against Cincinnati. On August 29, he struck out a dozen and pitched a five-hitter, walking one batter in a 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On April 21, 1967, he struck out seven batters and walked two, giving up only an unearned run on four hits over the first nine innings of a 3-1, 10-inning loss to the Reds. On On May 21, 1967, he struck out eight batters and walked four, pitching an 8-hit 2-0 win against the San Francisco Giants. Six days later, he pitched a three-hitter, walking three and striking out six to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 2-1. Five days after that, he pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine in a 4-1 win over the New York Mets. Another five days later, he struck out 13 innings and pitched a six-hitter to win over the Cardinals, 3-2. Over the four games, Cuellar pitched an average GameScore of 80.5 and struck out a batter an inning over four complete games, allowing 20 hits. On August 24, he struck out 12 and pitched a complete-game, 11-inning two-hitter, giving up only an unearned run in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 27, he struck out another doezen and walked five over a complete-game, 11-inning two-hit 2-1 shutout against the Phillies.

On June 21, 1968 Cuellar struck out 12 Phillies for the third time, walking zero and giving up only an unearned run in a 2-1, six-hit victory. On July 29, he pitched a four-hitter, striking out four Dodgers in a 2-0 win against Los Angeles. On September 22, he struck out eight and pitched an eight-hitter, giving up an unearned run in a 6-1 win over the Reds.

On December 4, 1968, the Astros sent Cuellar to the Baltimore Orioles with Elijah Johnson and Enzo Hernández for John Mason and Curt Blefary. He played eight seasons with the Orioles (143-89, one save, 3.18 ERA, 2028 1⁄ 3 IP, 1011 K) and finished off in 1977 with the California Angels (0-1, 18.90 ERA, 3 1⁄ 3 IP, three K). After his baseball career, he worked at a golf course and pitched in during Orioles spring training. Cuellar died of stomach cancer on April 2, 2010. SABR Bio

46. Yuli Gurriel (Bagwell score 47.86) is a six-foot right-handed corner third and first baseman from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. Born on June 9, 1984, he signed with Houston on July 16, 2016. He played seven seasons with the Astros at the major league level.

Gurriel played in 801 games for the Astros, starting 73 times at third base (685 2⁄ 3 innings, .974) 739 times at first base (6504 1⁄ 3 innings, 6075, .995), 26 times at designated hitter, one time in left field (eight innings, no errors), 13 times at second base (133 innings, .953).

As a hitter, he went 866-for-3046, slashing .284/.328/.448, with 206 doubles, five triples, 94 home runs, and 23 stolen bases in 32 attempts. He drew 188 walks and struck out 370, scoring 400 runs and driving in 435.

On April 21, 2017, Gurriel hit a fourth-inning game-tying RBI-single, a seventh-inning double, and a ninth-inning double with a run scored, in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On May 15, he hit a sixth-inning lead-changing grand slam and an eighth-inning double in a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. On July 1, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth, a seventh-inning single, and an eighth-inning game-changing two-run double in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. On July 21, he hit a pair of singles, a double, and a home run for two RBI in an 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. On October 8, in Game Three of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox, he hit four singles in a 10-3 Houston loss.

On May 4, 2018, Gurriel hit three singles and a double with three RBI in an 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. On June 10, he hit a single, two doubles, and one home run, scoring once and driving in a pair in an 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers. On July 5, he hit a single in the first, drew two walks and stole a base, then broke a tie with a walk-off RBI-single in the ninth in a 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox. On September 21, he hit a first-inning grand slam, a third-inning two-run homer, and a fifth-inning RBI-single in an 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

On July 2, 2019, Gurriel hit a second-inning home run, a third-inning run-scoring double, and a seventh-inning lead-changing two-run homer in a 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies. On August 6, he hit two home runs for three RBI in an 11-6 win over the Rockies. The next day, he hit a first-inning, three-run homer, a third-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, a three-run fourth-inning double, and a sixth-inning RBI-sacrifice fly for a total of eight RBI in a 14-3 win over Colorado. On August 10, he hit two singles and two doubles, scoring three runs and driving another in as Houston stomped the Baltimore Orioles, 23-2. On August 14, he hit a single and a pair of jacks for three RBI in a 13-9 loss to the White Sox.

On May 7, 2021, Gurriel hit three singles and a home run with four RBI in a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On May 19, he hit a pair of singles and a pair of doubles, with four RBI in an 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. On September 12, he hit a double and three singles in a 3-1 win against the Angels.

On September 24, 2022, Gurriel hit a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double and a ninth-inning, two-run go-ahead single in an 11-10 win over Baltimore.