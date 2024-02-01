Astros Crawfish Boil: February 1, 2024

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

IF Juan Guerrero (57)

C Tom Wieghaus (67)

RHP Ernie Camacho (69)

RHP Franny Cobos (23)

C Hal King (1944-2019)

Everystros LXXXVIII

90. Hal Woodeshick (Bagwell score 48.98) was a six-foot-three righty-batting and lefty-throwing pitcher from Wilkes-Barre, PA. Born on August 24, 1932, he reached the major leagues for the first time in 1956 with the Detroit Tigers (0-2, 13.50, 5 1⁄ 3 IP, one K). He got back to the bigs with the Cleveland Indians in 1958 (6-6, 3.64, 71 2⁄ 3 IP, 27 K) then played the next two seasons with the Washington Senators (6-9, four saves, 4.35, 176 IP, 76 K, precursor to the Minnesota Twins), half of 1961 with the Washington Senators (3-2, 4.02, 40 1⁄ 3 IP, 24 K, precursor to the Texas Rangers), and the last part of 1961 with the Tigers (1-1, 7.85, 18 1⁄ 3 IP, 13 K).

On October 12, 1961, the Houston Colt .45s purchased Woodeshick’s contract from Detroit. He joined Houston’s rotation in 1962, making 26 starts and five relief appearances. He was 5-16 with a 4.39 ERA, with 54 walks and 82 strikeouts in 139 1⁄ 3 innings. He held opponents to a 1.543 WHIP and a .290/.352/.363 opposing slashline. As a hitter, he was three-for-37 with three sacrifice hits and one RBI.

On April 24, Woodeshick pitched a six-hit 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out seven and walking three while only one of the runs scored were “earned.” On July 6, he pitched an eight-hitter, walking zero and striking out eight in a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On August 15, he triumphed over the Cardinals once more, keeping St. Louis to one run on eight hits over 8 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out four in a 3-1 Houston win.

In 1963, the Colts moved Woodeshick from the rotation to the bullpen, and the difference was dramatic. He had easily the best season of his career, going 11-9 with a 1.97 ERA over 55 appearances, with 42 walks and 94 strikeouts in 114 innings. He saved 10 games, held opponents to a 1.026 WHIP and a .186/.259/.243 slashline while facing a 1.77 aLI, and represented Houston at the 1963 All-Star Game. Over 11 seasons in the majors, he totaled 10.7 bWAR, an average of just under one win. He earned 4.6 of those in 1963.

On April 28, Woodeshick entered with the game tied at 2 to pitch the sixth against the Reds, and struck out two over four shutout innings, with six strikeouts and no walks to earn the win on a Bob Aspromonte walk-off single, 3-2 versus Cincinnati. On May 11, he relieved Hal Brown with one out in the second inning, down 3-1 and with two runners on base. Woodeshick then put on an absolute clinic, striking out six over 7 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up no runs on three walks and two hits in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Cubs. On May 24, with a 5-4 lead and two runners on base in the seventh against the Cubs, Woodeshick again relieved Brown. Ernie Banks came home on a fielding error, but Woodeshick pitched the final 5 2⁄ 3 innings, shutting Chicago out on five hits and one walk, striking out three in a 6-5 12-inning victory.

On June 2, Woodeshick came into a 1-1 tie against the Milwaukee Braves to pitch the 12th inning, then hung around to pitch through the rest of the game. He pitched six two-hit shutout innings, giving up one walk and striking out three in a 3-1, 17-inning victory over the Braves. On June 8, he inherited two runners with nobody out and a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning over the San Francisco Giants, then got Matty Alou to ground into a force play and Orlando Cepada to ground into a 6-4-3 twin killing to preserve the win, his first save with Houston. On June 26, he came into a 2-2 tie with the Braves and pitched six one-hit shutout innings, for a 7-2 victory against Milwaukee.

On July 23, Woodeshick came in to pitch the ninth inning against the Phillies, and pitched five shutout two-hit innings, striking out five in a 6-5 victory at Philadelphia’s cost. Four days later, he come into the ninth inning against the Mets with one out and two runners on base, protecting a 1-0 lead. He struck out Duke Snider looking and induced a Frank Thomas groundout for his fifth save of the season. Incidentally, the loss brought Roger Craig’s record to 2-18 for the season.

On August 7, Woodeshick repeated the same trick against the Giants, entering with one out, two on, and a 1-0 ninth-inning lead. He collected the final two outs for his sixth save. Two days later, He came in to pitch in the eighth inning with nobody out, a runner on base, and one run in as Houston led the Giants, 4-3. Willie Mays scored on an error, but Woodeshick struck out four over two innings to earn the win, 6-5 over San Francisco.

In 1964, Woodeshick led the National League with 23 saves. He was 2-9 with a 2.76 ERA, with 32 walks and 58 K’s in 78 1⁄ 3 innings. He kept opponents to a 1.340 WHIP and a .250/.337/.325 opposing line against a 1.93 aLI.

On April 26, Woodeshick came in to pitch in the eighth inning with a 6-4 lead, nobody out, and two runners on base. He gave up a single, but collected three outs without surrendering a run, then pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the season in a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. On June 9, he entered with nobody out and two runners on base with a 6-5 lead over the Milwaukee Braves, then collected the final three outs without incident for his 11th save of the year. On September 12, he inherited a runner but got three outs for his 22nd save of the year, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1. On September 30, he entered with one out and a runner on third base, tied 1-1 in the 10th against San Francisco. He issued two intentional walks to load the bases, then got Cap Peterson to ground into a force play. Jose Pagan was then caught stealing home. Woodeshick’s heroics would go unrewarded, as the Giants won in the 11th, 2-1.

In 1965, Woodeshick remained in Houston’s bullpen, pitching 32 1⁄ 3 innings and walking 18 while striking out 22. He was 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.392 WHIP, while holding opponents to a .225/.326/.333 line. On April 20, he entered with the score tied at one in the 11th, with one out and the bases loaded. He put the fire out, then worked a scoreless 12th before walking a pair in the 13th. One batter after he was relieved, Claude Raymond allowed Ruben Amero a walk-off RBI-single to give the Phillies a 2-1 win.

On June 15, 1965, Woodeshick was traded by Houston to the Cardinals with Chuck Taylor for Mike Cuellar and Ron Taylor. Woodeshick played three seasons with St. Louis (7-4, 21 saves, 2.67, 171 2⁄ 3 IP, 87 K). SABR Bio

89. Josh Reddick (Bagwell score 46.90) is a six-foot-two lefty-batting righty-throwing rightfielder from Savannah, GA. Born on February 19, 1987, he was a 17th-round choice in 2006 by the Boston Red Sox out of Middle Georgia State University. He’s one-of-seven to reach the majors out of the round, heading up the fraternity with a 24.7 career bWAR. He’s the sixth-of-seven to reach after getting chosen with the 523rd overall pick, a group led by Jeff Kent (55.5 bWAR).

Reddick played his first three seasons with the Red Sox (143 games, .248/.290/.416, 10 home runs, 37 RBI), followed by four-and-a-half seasons with the Oakland Athletics (596 games, .257/.321/.440, 84 home runs 300 RBI) and the final part of 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers (47 games, .258/.307/.335, two home runs, nine RBI).

On November 23, 2016, Reddick was signed by Houston through free agency. In four seasons for the Astros he slashed .275/.331/.425, going 439-for-1599 with 77 doubles, 10 triples, 48 home runs, and 20 stolen bases in 27 attempts. He drew 148 walks and struck out 257 times, with 219 runs scored and 208 runs batted in.

On May 29, 2017, Reddick drew a walk and scored in the eighth, then later in the inning, he drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run double, later scoring another run in an 11-run inning and a 16-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins. On July 28, he hit a first-inning RBI-sac fly, a third-inning RBI-sac fly, and an eighth-inning go-ahead three-run home run in a 6-5 triumph at the expense of the Detroit Tigers. On September 8, he hit a go-ahead third-inning one-run double, later scoring, added a fifth-inning two-run shot, and another go-ahead run with a ninth-inning RBI-double, in an eventual 9-8 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

On April 3, 2018, Reddick hit two home runs for six RBI in a 10-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. On April 15, he hit an eighth-inning double to set the table with runners on second and third in a game Houston trailed 1-0 to the Texas Rangers, but Houston eventually lost, 3-1 in 10. On April 21, he hit two home runs for five RBI in a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

On September 15, 2019, Reddick hit four singles and a home run with three RBI in a 12-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. On September 26, he had his second five-hit game in 11 days, with four singles and a double in a 4-3, 12-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Two days later, he hit a sixth-inning go-ahead three-run homer in a 6-3 win over the Angels.

Reddick signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks through free agency for the 2021 season (54 games, .258/.285/.371, two home runs, 21 RBI). He’s since played in the Mexican League and in Australia.

88. Will Harris (Bagwell score 71.75) is a six-foot-four right-handed pitcher from Houston, TX. Born on August 28, 1984, he was a ninth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2006 out of Louisiana State University. He’s one-of-seven to reach the majors out of the round, a group led by David Freese (18.7 bWAR) and former Astros reliever Mark Melancon (13.4 bWAR). Harris is 12th of 13 players to reach the bigs after being drafted 258th overall, led by Scott Sanderson (27.6 bWAR).

Harris reached the major leagues in 2012 with the Rockies (1-1, 8.15, 17 2⁄ 3 IP, 19 K), then played two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (4-4, 3.42, 81 2⁄ 3 IP, 88 K). On November 3, 2014, Houston claimed Harris off waivers.

In five seasons for Houston, Harris appeared 309 times in relief and made zero starts. He had 20 saves and an 18-13 record with a 2.36 ERA. He held opponents to a 0.987 WHIP and a .204/.256/.307 opposing line. He also pitched in 23 postseason games for the Astros, striking out 16 and walking three in 17 2⁄ 3 innings. He also allowed 23 hits and posted a 4.08 ERA.

For the duration of Harris’ stay with the Astros, he was used in above-average leverage situations, with an aLI of 1.28 over the five seasons. He only made the All-Star Team once, in 2016, and of course helped win the 2017 World Series. Outside of that, he was predictably above-average, with yearly WHIP no lower than 0.901 and no higher than 1.094. He also had 9.5 K/9 and 4.38 strikeouts per walk.

Harris was granted free agency after the 2019 season, and signed with the Washington Nationals (0-2, one save, 4.56, 23 2⁄ 3 IP, 30 K), playing two seasons with them.

87. Chas McCormick (Bagwell score 71.78) is a six-foot left-handed throwing and righty-hitting outfielder from West Chester, PA. Born on April 19, 1995, he was a 21st-round choice of the Astros in 2017 out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania. McCormick is one-of-two to reach the majors out of the round so far, along with Paul Campbell (-1.0 bWAR). McCormick is also the most prolific 631st pick ever, leading the four-man fraternity with 7.2 career bWAR. The other three have combined for -0.3 bWAR.

In 2021, McCormick appeared in 108 games for Houston, starting 29 times in centerfield, and 20 times each in right and left field. He made one error in center, making 168 putouts and two assists in total. His defensive efforts were worth 14 DRS in 686 innings. At the plate, he went 73-for-284, slashing .257/.319/.447 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, and four stolen bases in six attempts. He drew 25 walks and struck out 104 times, with 47 runs scored and 50 RBI. Chas also authored 16 multiple-hit games.

On June 16, he hit two home runs for three RBI in an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. On September 19, he hit an eighth-inning go-ahead home run, the eventual game-winner in a 7-6 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the postseason, Chas went six-for-23 with two RBI as Houston made it all the way to Game Six of the World Series before bowing out.

In 2022, McCormick appeared in 119 games for the Astros, starting 54 games in center (455 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors), 32 games in left (340 innings, .984), and 12 games in right (119 innings, no errors). He was 88-for-359 at the plate, slashing .245/.332/.407 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and four stolen bases in seven attempts. He walked 46 times with 106 strikeouts, scoring 47 runs and driving in 44, with 19 multiple-hit games.

On May 31, McCormick hit a third-inning single, a fifth-inning game-tying RBI-single, later hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning of a 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. On August 18, he hit two singles and a home run for five RBI in a 21-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. On September 9, he hit a fifth-inning single, then added a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and an eighth-inning RBI-walk in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. On September 28, he hit a leadoff single in the third, a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth, and a single in the seventh, all off Zac Gallen in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

McCormick also had a pretty good moment in the postseason, on Houston’s way to the 2022 World Series Championship. At the plate, he was nine-for-39 with two home runs.

McCormick appeared in 115 games in 2023, going 110-for-403 and slashing .273/.353/.489 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, and 19 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He drew 40 walks, struck out 117 times, scored 59 runs, and drove in 70. He played 945 1⁄ 3 innings in the outfield, making 246 putouts and one assist with one error for a .996 fielding percentage. He was worth 17 runs

On April 9, McCormick hit a third-inning two-run homer and a fifth-inning RBI-single in a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. On June 18, he hit an RBI-single in the first, then added a game-tying RBI-single in the ninth inning in an eventual 9-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On July 2, he hit a fifth-inning single and an eighth-inning three-run triple in a 5-3 triumph over the Texas Rangers. The next day, he hit a second-inning leadoff homer, and a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 12-11 win against Texas.

On July 15, McCormick drew a walk and scored in the third, drew another walk and scored in the fourth, hit a seventh-inning single and scored, hit a go-ahead two-run jack in the eighth, and a single in the ninth in a 13-12 loss to the Angels. The next day, he hit a single and two home runs with three RBI in a 9-8 win against the Angels.

On July 24, McCormick hit a go-ahead two-run double in the first, an RBI-sacrifice fly in the fifth, and a three-run game-tying homer in the seventh, then drew a walk in the ninth, in a 10-9 leadoff win over Texas. On August 2, he hit a two-run game-tying homer in the second, drew a walk in the fourth, a sixth-inning go-ahead solo home run in a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. On August 21, he hit a pair of homers with four RBI in a 9-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. He went eight-for-28 with a home run in the postseason.

In 2024, McCormick is first-year arbitration eligible, and signed for $2,850,000. He’s set to be a free agent in 2027.

86. Cristian Javier (Bagwell score 45.73) is a six-foot-one right-handed pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on March 26, 1997, Javier reached the majors with the 2020 Astros. In that first season, he started 10 games and appeared twice in relief, walking 18 and striking out 54 in 54 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a 0.994 WHIP, and allowed opponents a .188/.262/.391 slashline.

On August 15, Javier struck out five over six innings, allowing Seattle only one hit in a 2-1 victory over the Mariners. On September 2, he pitched 6 2⁄ 3 innings and held the Rangers to one run on two hits, striking out three in a 2-1 victory over Texas. On September 30, in Game Two of the wildcard round, Javier entered in the sixth inning of a 1-1 tie with the Minnesota Twins, and pitched three hitless innings to earn the win in a 3-1 victory.

Javier spent a lot of 2021 in the bullpen for Houston, going 4-1 with a 3.55 ERA and two saves. He struck out 130 in 101 1⁄ 3 innings, walking 53 and holding opponents to a 1.184 WHIP and a .186/.300/.355 slashline.

On April 27, Javier struck out six in seven shutout two-hit innings, in a 2-0 victory over Seattle. On July 25, he entered with no outs and the bases loaded in the eighth and a 3-1 lead over the Rangers, then escaped without allowing a run, and followed with a perfect eighth.

The 2022 season would see Javier put up some ridiculous numbers. He was 11-9 in 25 starts and five relief appearances, with 52 walks and 194 strikeouts in 148 2⁄ 3 innings. He had a 0.948 WHIP and a .170/.252/.305 opposing line.

On May 20, Javier struck out nine over six innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk in a 3-0 loss to the Rangers. On May 25, he struck out nine in 5 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, holding them scoreless on three hits in a 2-1 victory. On June 25, Javier pitched an exquisite seven innings, walking one and striking out 13 in a combined no-hitter, a 3-0 win over the New York Yankees. On July 1, he followed up his historic start by holding the Angels to one solo home run over seven innings. He struck out 14 and didn’t allow any other baserunners in an 8-1 victory over Los Angeles.

On August 14, he kept the Athletics to no runs no one hit and three walks, striking out six in six innings, in a 6-3 win over Oakland. On August 20, he held the Braves to one run on two hits, striking out eight in a 5-4 loss to Atlanta. On September 14, he pitched six two-hit innings, striking out eight Tigers and walking zero in a 2-1 win over Detroit.

On September 25, He pitched six one-hit innings, striking out eight in a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. On October 1, he struck out seven batters over six innings, walking two and giving up two hits in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On November 2, Javier struck out nine Phillies over six no-hit innings, walking two in another combined no-hitter, a 5-0 victory in Game Four of the World Series.

In 2023, Javier made 31 starts in the rotation, going 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and a 1.265 WHIP. He walked 62 and struck out 159 in 162 innings. He kept his opponents to a .234/.309/.424 line. On June 15, Javier struck out two batters in six innings, holding the Nationals scoreless on five hits in an eventual 4-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.