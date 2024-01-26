Astros Crawfish Boil: January 26, 2024

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

RHP Yefri Martinez (21)

Saturday

LF Phil Plantier (55)

RHP Rusty Meacham (56)

Sunday

LHP Yanquiel Sanchez (23)

LHP Wesley Wright (39)

RHP Óscar Henríquez (50)

IF Pete Runnels (1928-1991)

Everystros LXXXII

120. Tony Eusebio (Bagwell score 27.17) is a six-foot-two right-handed hitting and throwing catcher from Los Llanos, DR. Born on April 27, 1967, he reached the majors with the Astros for the first time in 1991, going two-for-19 in 10 appearances, with six walks for a totally weird .105/.320/.158 slashline.

Eusebio then spent another two seasons percolating in Houston’s minor league feeder system before reemerging in the bigs in 1994. He played in another 588 games over his eight additional seasons with the Astros, and overall ended up with a .275/.346/.383 slashline. He was 479-for-1739 with 87 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs, and one stolen base in six attempts. He drew 182 walks, with 324 strikeouts, 179 runs scored, and 241 RBI.

In 522 games on defense, including 443 starts behind the plate (and exclusively at catcher), Eusebio put up a .992 fielding percentage in 4031 1⁄ 3 innings. He threw out 119 runners out of 402 steal attempts for a 30 percent CS, which translates to a 97 CS+ for the entire span of his time with Houston. The young man was also good in the postseason, going nine-for-24 with a pair of doubles, a homer and three RBI, with a stolen base, although Houston lost each of the four series that he played in.

On June 16, 1994, Eusebio hit two home runs in a game for the first and only time in his career, totaling four RBI in a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. On July 4, he hit two singles, a double and a triple with four RBI in a 13-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 14, 1995, Eusebio hit three singles and a double with three RBI in a 13-8 win against the Giants.

On August 29, Eusebio entered as a ninth-inning defensive replacement. After drawing a two-out walk in the 10th, he led off the 13th with a solo home run, the eventual game-winner in an 11-9 victory over the Atlanta Braves. On September 2, he hit a pinch-two-run homer in the eighth inning, putting the Astros ahead by two in an eventual 10-8 win against the Florida Marlins. On September 14, 1997, he hit a game-tying RBI-single in the eighth inning pinch-hit appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers, although Houston eventually lost, 4-3 in 10-innings.

On July 20, 1998, Eusebio hit a fifth-inning RBI groundout to extend a six-run lead to seven over the Rockies. In the seventh, after a rally by the bad guys, he collected an insurance RBI to turn a one-run lead into two, adding a single in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 10-9 walk-off victory over Colorado. On August 14, 2000, he hit two singles and two doubles with three RBI in a 16-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Granted free agency following the 2001 season, Eusebio didn’t sign anywhere else.

119. José Urquidy (Bagwell score 32.51) is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Mazatlan, MX. Born on May 1, 1995, he got his first major league experience in 2019 with the Astros. He started seven games and appeared in nine overall, going 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.098 WHIP. He struck out 40 while walking only seven in 41 innings, keeping opponents to a .241/.273/.405 line.

On July 20, Urquidy kept the Rangers to one run on two hits, striking out nine in seven innings of a 6-1 win over Texas. On September 11, he struck out a season-high 10 batters and held the Athletics to one run on one hit, in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. On September 27, he pitched six shutout innings, holding the Angels to three hits and a walk while striking out two in a 4-0 win over Los Angeles.

Urquidy is one of very few (I would imagine) to pitch in five postseason tournaments in his first five major league seasons. He appeared in four playoff games in 2019, starting Game Four of the World Series and striking out four over five shutout two-hit no-walk innings, in an eventual 8-1 win against the Washington Nationals.

In 2020, Urquidy started five games, all in September, and walked eight versus 17 strikeouts in 29 2⁄ 3 innings. He went 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA and a 1.011 WHIP. He held his opponents to a slashline of .206/.267/.327, turning in four Quality Starts. On September 15, he struck out seven batters over seven innings, keeping the Rangers to one run on three hits and no walks in a 4-1 Houston win against Texas. He went on to appear in four postseason contests, starting three of them.

The 2021 season would see Urquidy make 20 turns in the rotation, going 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and a 0.991 WHIP. He walked 19 and struck out 90 in 107 innings. He kept his opponents to a .218/.257/.406 slashline, and totaled nine Quality Starts.

On May 1, Urquidy pitched seven shutout innings, keeping the Rays to four hits and a walk while striking out five in a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay. On May 31, he struck out nine over six three-hit innings, giving up one run and striking out nine in an 11-2 triumph over the Boston Red Sox. On June 23, he lasted seven shutout innings, whiffing six and giving up three hits as the Astros topped the Baltimore Orioles, 13-0. He appeared three times in the postseason, but racked up an 8.22 ERA in 7 2⁄ 3 innings.

In 2022, Urquidy was a key cog in the amazing Astros pitching machine. He made 28 turns in the rotation, with one relief appearance, and posted a 13-8 record with a 3.94 ERA, a 1.168 WHIP, and a .244/.292/.438 opposing line, with 15 Quality Starts. On May 5, he struck out three and held Detroit scoreless on six hits and a walk, in a 3-2 win against the Tigers. On June 26, he pitched seven one-hit innings, giving up one run for no-decision in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

On August 3, he pitched seven shutout two-hit innings, walking zero and striking out 10 in a 6-1 victory over Boston. On August 15, he held the White Sox to one run on six hits, striking out four in 7 2⁄ 3 innings, in an eventual 4-2 loss to Chicago. On September 4, he struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, keeping the Angels to one hit and four walks in a 9-1 win against Los Angeles. In Houston’s charge to the World Series Championship, Urquidy only appeared in one game, pitching three shutout innings of relief in Game Three of the World Series, an eventual 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2023, Urquidy started the season as Houston’s number three starter. On April 12, he earned his first win of the campaign by holding the Pirates scoreless on two hits and three walks and striking out two in six innings of a 7-0 Houston win over Pittsburgh. Through six starts, he was 2-2 with 10 walks and 23 strikeouts in 27 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 5.20 ERA, a .297/.358/.514 and a 1.554 WHIP. Right-shoulder discomfort took him out of the action for three months.

After a rehab tour through Houston’s top two affiliates, Urquidy rejoined the Astros on August 6 for the remainder of the season. Over the back half of the campaign, he started in four of his 10 appearances, putting up a .235/.316/.404 opposing line and a 1.330 WHIP. On September 29, in his final appearance of the season, he started and pitched six shutout innings, and allowed three walks and two hits striking out a pair in a 2-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Urquidy is staged to be a part of Houston’s rotation, bullpen, both, or either going into the 2024 season.

118. Luis Garcia (Bagwell score 37.55) is a five-foot-11 right-handed pitcher from Bolivar, VZ. Born on December 13, 1996, he made his first major league appearance with Houston in 2020. pitching 4 1⁄ 3 innings of one-hit relief against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three walks and striking out two in a 6-5 loss. On September 9, in his first start, he struck out four over five shutout one-hit innings, walking two in a 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

In 2021, Garcia made 28 turns in the rotation out of 30 overall appearances, finishing second in the American League Rookie of the Year Award vote. He struck out 167 in 155 1⁄ 3 innings, walking 5 and going 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.178 WHIP. Opponents slashed .232/.295/.393, and Garcia authored nine Quality Starts. On April 20, he struck out six over 5 2⁄ 3 innings, and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

On June 1, Garcia struck out six over seven innings, giving up one run on five hits and a walk to earn a 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. On June 18, he struck out eight over seven frames, giving up one run on seven hits and two walks in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. On July 20, he struck out eight and pitched six shutout three-hit innings, in a 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

On August 7, Garcia kept the Twins to two hits and no walks over six scoreless innings, striking out eight in a 4-0 win over Minnesota. On August 24, he struck out seven in 6 2⁄ 3 four-hit shutout innings, walking one in a 4-0 win against the Kansas City Royals. On September 22, he kept the Angels to no runs on three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings, in 9-5 win over Los Angeles.

In the postseason, he started five times, and allowed 14 earned runs in 15 2⁄ 3 innings.

In 2022, Garcia was another key cog in the fantastic Houston Astros World Champion Pitching Machine. He started 28 times, starting the season as Houston’s number-five starter and going 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA. He walked 47 and struck out 157 in 157 1⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.131 WHIP and a .222/.279/.399 slashline.

On May 6, Garcia struck out nine in seven innings, and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks, in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. On July 12, he struck out seven and gave up one run on one hit and three walks over six innings, defeating the Angels, 6-5. On September 3, he struck out seven in seven innings, and allowed one run on three hits and two walks, in a 2-1 loss to the Angels. In the postseason, he appeared twice on Houston’s run to the title, most notably pitching the final five innings of Houston’s 1-0, 18-inning win over the Seattle Mariners in Game Three of the ALDS. He struck out six and allowed two hits with zero walks.

Garcia started six games for the 2023 Astros, going 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA, 10 walks versus 31 strikeouts in 27 innings, and a 1.296 WHIP. On April 19, he struck out nine over seven shutout two-hit innings, walking one in an 8-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. On April 25, he struck out seven over six three-hit shutout innings, walking two in Houston’s 5-0 triumph against the Tampa Bay Rays. After facing one batter and allowing one hit on May 1, he was pulled from the game and eventually underwent Tommy John Surgery. He’ll return to Houston’s pitching staff sometime in late-2024 or early-2025.

117. Dan Wheeler (Bagwell score 64.41) is a six-foot-three right-handed pitcher from Providence, RI. Born on December 10, 1977, he was a 34th-round choice of the 1996 Tampa Bay Devil Rays out of Central Arizona College. Wheeler is one of two players to make the majors, along with Carl Sadler out of the round. Taken with the 1,024th overall choice, he was one-of-three to make the majors after being selected there.

Wheeler made his major league debut with the Rays in 1999, playing in seven seasons over two different stints with the team (13-25, 4.32, 18 saves, 268 2⁄ 3 IP, 231 K). joining New York Mets for parts of two seasons starting in 2003 (4-4, two saves, 4.25 ERA, 101 2⁄ 3 IP, 81 K). On August 27, 2004, the Mets sent Wheeler to the Astros for Adam Seuss.

After joining the Astros, Wheeler pitched 14 times in relief. He walked three and struck out nine in 14 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits and posting a 2.51 ERA and a 0.977 WHIP.

In 2005, Wheeler came out of the pen for the Astros 71 times, walking 19 and striking out 69 in 73 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 2-3 with a 2.21 ERA and a 0.982 WHIP. Opponents managed a .204/.265/.335 slashline while Wheeler pitched with a 1.24 aLI, and allowed 11 of his 34 inherited baserunners to score. On July 24, he struck out three in three hitless and scoreless innings, allowing only a walk in an eventual 4-1, 14-inning victory over the Washington Nationals.

Wheeler pitched 75 times in relief for the 2006 Astros. He was 3-5 with nine saves, a 2.52 ERA and a 1.150 WHIP. He walked 24 and struck out 68 in 71 1⁄ 3 innings, letting opponents slash .221/.288/.361 while pitching at 1.61 aLI and letting 14-of-32 runners come around to score. On September 27, he pitched three innings of shutout ball in extra time, in an eventual 15-inning, 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 2007 season began with Wheeler still working out of Houston’s pen, making 45 relief appearances and saving 11 games. He struck out 82 and walked 23 in 74 2⁄ 3 innings, going 1-4 with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.188 WHIP. On July 28, Houston traded Wheeler to the Rays for Ty Wigginton. After his time with the Rays, Wheeler played with Boston (2-2, 4.38 ERA, 49 1⁄ 3 IP, 39 K), and the Cleveland Indians (0-0, 8.76 ERA, 12 1⁄ 3 IP, two K).

116. José Lima (Bagwell score 14.95) was a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Santiago, DR. Born on September 30, 1972, he reached the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 1994, and played in parts of three seasons (8-16, three saves, 6.24 ERA, 153 IP, 103 K). On December 10, 1996, the Tigers traded Brad Ausmus, Trever Miller, C.J. Nitkowski, Lima & Daryle Ward to Houston for Doug Brocail, Orlando Miller, Todd Joines and Brian Hunter.

In 1997, Lima appeared in Lima struck out 52 games for the Astros, all but one out of the bullpen. He was 1-6 with two saves, a 5.28 ERA, and a 1.267 WHIP. Lima walked 16 and struck out 63 in 75 innings.

In 1998, Lima opened the season in Houston’s rotation, taking a full complement of 33 starts. He went 16-8 with a 3.70 ERA, and a 1.119 WHIP. He walked 32 times and struck out 169 times in 233 1⁄ 3 innings, with a .256/.285/.424 opposing slashline. On June 6, he struck out seven and pitched a five-hitter, defeating the Kansas City Royals, 6-0.

On July 11, Lima struck out seven and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over eight innings, in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 27, he struck out six and pitched a six-hitter in a 9-1 victory over the Florida Marlins. On August 1, he struck out 10 and pitched a five-hitter, in a 6-0 win against the Royals.

In 1999, Lima led the majors with 35 starts, and earned an invitation to the All-Star Game. He went 21-10 with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP. He walked 44 and struck out 187 in 246 1⁄ 3 innings, with a .265/.296/.427 opposing slashline.

On May 12, he struck out nine and held the Pirates to one run in eight innings, on eight hits and a walk in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh. On May 23, he held the Giants to one run on four hits over eight frames in a 4-1 win against San Francisco. On June 2, he pitched a four hitter, striking out eight in a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On June 12, Lima struck out 10 in eight innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in a 3-2 win against the San Diego Padres. On July 6, he struck out nine over seven innings, giving up one run on four hits in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On July 11, he struck out five over 7 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up three runs in a 7-3 w in against the Royals.

On July 27, he kept the Rockies to three runs on nine hits over eight innings, in a 6-3 win against Colorado. On August 16, he pitched eight innings of two-hit ball in a 2-0 win against the Brewers. On October 2, he struck out eight over 7 2⁄ 3 shutout seven-hit innings, in an eventual 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2000, Lima started 33 games and went 7-16 with a 6.65 ERA and a 1.625 WHIP. He walked 68 and struck out 124 in 196 1⁄ 3 innings. On September 28, he pitched eight innings and gave up just one hit, a home run, in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lima was 1-2 with a 7.30 ERA with a 1.755 WHIP in 14 games, including nine starts. He walked 16 and struck out 41 in 53 innings. On June 23, he was traded by Houston to Detroit. After his time with Detroit, he played two hitches for the Royals (13-19, 6.36 ERA, 242 IP, 112 K), on season for the Dodgers (13-5, 4.07, 170 1⁄ 3 IP, 93 K), and one season with the New York Mets (0-4, 9.87 ERA, 17 1⁄ 3 IP, 12 K).

