Astros Crawfish Boil: January 23, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros introduce star reliever Hader after finalizing 5-year deal

Will Billy Wagner Finally Be Voted To The Hall Of Fame? (Last Word on Sports)

Josh Hader isn’t demanding closer duties with Astros (chron)

Expectations for the Prospects on the Astros Spring Training Roster (Houston Press)

AL West News

A’s — Soderstrom on debut season, adjustments for ‘24

M’s — This prospect draws hefty comps to an AL West rival (the “rival” in question is Yordan Alvarez...)

Halos — Following years of setbacks, Adell ready for breakout

Mall Cops — 10 facts about Texas Rangers’ Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre (Dallas Morning News)

MLB News

How many new Hall of Famers will we get this year?

Can these 2nd-half stars carry success into ‘24?

Culberson changing tactics for Spring Training pitch

Pirates agree to deal with Aroldis Chapman

After solid rookie seasons, these 10 poised for a leap in ‘24 — MLB thinks Hunter Brown has a lot to prove, and they’re right

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Brandon Duckworth (48)

1B/RF Benny Distefano (62)

RHP Don Nottebart (1936-2007)

2B/3B Joey Amalfitano (90)

OF Zach Daniels (25)

Everystros LXXX

In Chapter 80 (of 121) of Everystros, the good feelings continue to roll with six more former Astros with a cumulative 25.3 bWAR.

132. George Culver (Bagwell score 46.54) is a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Salinas, CA. Born on July 8, 1943, he reached the majors for the first time in 1966 with the Cleveland Indians.

Culver played two seasons with the Tribe (7-5, three saves, 4.46, 84 2⁄ 3 IP, 47 K), followed by part of 1970 with the St. Louis Cardinals (3-3, 4.61, 56 2⁄ 3 IP, 23 K). On June 13, the Cards traded Culver to Houston for Jim Beauchamp and Leon McFadden.

Culver spent the remainder of the 1970 campaign working out of Houston’s bullpen, making 32 trips to the mound in relief. He was 3-3 with a 3.20 ERA, 21 walks and 31 strikeouts in 45 innings, and a 1.444 WHIP. For every season that Culver spent in the majors prior to his acquisition, he threw at least a couple of starts. Not so with Houston. In his two+ seasons with the team he did not make a single start. In his four months with the team in 1970, he held opponents to a .254/.343/.330 slashline, pitched with a 1.09 aLI, and stranded 14-of-26 inherited baserunners.

On August 25, Culver relieved Denny LeMaster with one out, a tie score, and runners on the corners in the seventh inning against the Expos. He then got both Ron Brand and John Bateman to ground out to end any threat, then followed with a 1-2-3 eighth in a 6-3, 13-inning victory over Montreal.

In 1971, Culver spent the entire season with Houston, making 59 trips to the mound and setting a new career-best with a 1.332 WHIP and a 2.64 ERA. He was 5-8 with seven saves and held his opponents to a .257/.331/.344 line, with a 1.41 aLI as Houston’s eighth-inning guy. He also held 25-of-40 inherited runners. He was one-for-11 with two RBI and three sacrifice hits at bat, and made three errors in 27 chances for an .889 fielding percentage.

On April 28, Culver entered with one out and a runner on third in a tie game with the Phillies in the ninth, then got Byron Browne to strike out looking and Denny Doyle to ground out, 1-3 in a game the Astros eventually lost 4-3 in 10 to Philadelphia. On July 3, Culver entered to pitch the 10th inning in another 3-3 tie, against Cincinnati. He tossed three scoreless frames, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out three in a 4-3 Houston win over the Reds. On August 15, he earned the win in a 5-4 victory over the Braves, holding Atlanta scoreless on three hits over the final three innings. On September 11, Culver relieved J.R. Richard with nobody out and two runners on base, leading 2-1 in the sixth. He stranded both runners, then pitched the seventh and eighth without surrendering a run. In the bottom of the ninth, he allowed three singles and a run, but was credited with a hold. Fred Gladding collected the final out for a save.

Culver remained in Houston’s bullpen in 1972, walking 43 and striking out 82 in 97 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA, a 1.192 WHIP, and a .212/.306/.305 opposing line. He pitched at 0.76 aLI and let 18-of-53 runners cross the plate. Aa a hitter, he was three-for-19 with a double, two sacrifice hits, three runs, and an RBI. He also made two errors in 20 chances for a .900 fielding percentage.

Culver’s most impressive outing of the season was likely on August 17, when he relieved Jerry Reuss with one out and two on in the second inning, trailing 3-1. He then pitched the final 7 2⁄ 3 innings for a 17-5 win over the Montreal Expos. On March 26, 1973, the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased Culver’s contract from the Astros. He pitched the first part of the season with L.A. (4-4, two saves, 3.00, 42 IP, 23 K), then played parts of two seasons with the Phillies (4-1, 5.80, 40 1⁄ 3 IP, 16 K).

131. Roger Metzger (Bagwell score 12.09) is a six-foot switch-hitting shortstop from Fredericksburg, TX. Born on October 10, 1947, he was a first-round selection of the Chicago Cubs in 1969 out of St. Edward’s University. Out of 17 players taken out of the round, Metzger ranks ninth with 3.4 bWAR. Coincidentally, the top bWAR earner of the group is J.R. Richard (22.2). Chosen with the 16th overall selection, Metzger was the second of 41 to eventually reach the majors, preceded only by Bernie Garbo. In another coincidence, the leader of that particular fraternity is Lance Berkman (52.0 bWAR).

Metzger reached the majors for the first time with the 1970 Cubs, but only went 0-for-2 in one appearance. On October 12, 1970, Chicago traded him to the Astros for Héctor Torres.

Metzger led the major leagues with 11 triples in his rookie season of 1971, going 132-for-562 with 14 doubles and 15 stolen bases in 21 attempts. He drew 44 walks against 50 strikeouts, scoring 64 runs with 26 RBI and a .235/.294/.299 slashline. He started 145 games at shortstop, fielding at .977 in 1302 1⁄ 3 innings. Metzger had 36 multiple-hit games in that first season.

Metzger’s sophomore season would see him slash out a .222/.288/.259 line, going 142-for-641 with 12 doubles, three triples, two homers, and a career-high 23 stolen bases in 32 attempts. He drew a career-high 60 walks and struck out 71 times, with a career-high 84 runs and a career-high 38 RBI. I just said career-high a lot, I know. He also had 39 multiple-hit games, a career-high (at the time).

Not blessed as an offensive stalwart, Metzger earned his keep on the defensive side of the equation. In 1972, he started 153 games at shortstop and fielded at .971 in 1373 1⁄ 3 innings. On September 7, he started the ballgame by looking at strike three from Sam McDowell. He then reached base six ties in a row, starting with a third-inning RBI-single. He then went on to drea a fifth-inning walk, hit a seventh-inning single, draw a ninth-inning walk, hit a 12th-inning single and stole a base, and capped off his night with a 13th-inning three-run homer, in a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The 1973 season would see Metzger lead the majors with 14 triples and earn the National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop. He fielded 1306 2⁄ 3 innings over 149 appearances, including 146 starts, and fielded at .982 to earn the honor. As a hitter, he slashed .250/.299/.322, going 145-for-580 with 11 doubles, one homer, and 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He drew 39 walks and struck out 70 times, scoring 67 runs, driving in 35, and accumulating 37 multiple-hit games.

In 1974, Metzger appeared in 143 games, including 142 starts at shortstop. He fielded at .976 in 1261 2⁄ 3 innings, and slashed .253/.297/.320 at the plate. He was 145-for-572 with 18 doubles, 10 triples, and nine stolen bases in 16 attempts. He drew 37 bases on balls to 73 strikeouts, and crossed the plate 63 times with 30 driven in. He had another 40 multiple-hit games.

The 1975 campaign would see Metzger appear in 127 games and slash .227/.289/.296, going 102-for-450 as a hitter with seven doubles, nine triples, a pair of homers, and four stolen bases in nine attempts. He drew 41 walks versus 39 strikeouts, scoring 54 times with 26 driven in. He started 123 games at shortstop, fielding at .977 over 1094 1⁄ 3 innings.

Metzger collected multiple hits on 22 occasions through the 1975 season, including on June 3, when he hit a third-inning solo home run, drew a walk and scored in the sixth, and added an eighth-inning triple in a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets.

Metzger played in 152 games in 1976, starting 149 games at shortstop (1304 1⁄ 3 innings, .986) and two at second base (17 innings, no errors). He slashed .210/.286/.270, going 101-for-481 with 13 doubles, eight triples, and one stolen base in two attempts. Metzger also drew 52 walks against 63 K’s with 37 runs and 29 RBI, with another 22 multiple hit games.

The 1977 season would be Metzger’s last full season with Houston. He appeared in 97 games for the Astros, going 50-for-269 with nine doubles, six triples, and a pair of stolen bases in as many attempts, drawing 32 walks, striking out 24 times, scoring 24 runs, driving in 16, and slashing .186/.272/.264 with eight multi-hit games. Defensively, he started 86 times at shortstop (758 innings, .973) and played one inning at second base (no chances).

In 1978, Metzger appeared in 45 games for the Astros, spending 333 2⁄ 3 innings at shortstop (38 starts, .964) and two frames at second (no errors). He slashed .220/.287/.268, going 27-for-123 with four doubles and one triple. He drew a dozen walks and struck out nine ties, scoring 11 runs and driving in six with four multiple-hit games. On June 15, the Giants purchased Metzger’s contract.

Metzger finished the 1978 season with the Giants, and played the next two with San Francisco as well (197 games, 246/.296/.305, 48 RBI). His career was curtailed when he lost the tips of four fingers in a table-saw incident while building his children a playhouse.

130. Tommy Helms (Bagwell score 27.99) is a five-foot-10 right-handed infielder from Charlotte, NC. Born on May 5, 1941, he made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1964, and ended up spending eight seasons in Queen City (851 games, .269/.297/.339, 18 home runs, 274 RBI, 1966 NL Rookie of the Year, 1967 & 1968 NL All-Star, 1970 & 1971 NL Gold Glove Award winner at second base). On November 29, 1971, the Reds sent Helms with Lee May and Jimmy Stewart to the Astros for Denis Menke, Joe Morgan, César Gerónimo, Jack Billingham, and Ed Armbrister.

In 1972, Helms started at second base 139 times, pairing with Roger Metzger as Houston’s double-play unit (eventually for four seasons). Helms fielded .979 in 1247 1⁄ 3 innings on defense. As a hitter, he hit .259/.291/.346, going 134-for-518 with 20 doubles, five triples, five home runs, four stolen bases in seven attempts, 24 walks, 27 strikeouts, 45 runs scored, 60 RBI, and 36 multiple-hit games.

On April 18, Helms hit a tiebreaking fourth-inning two-run homer, reaching on an error and scoring in the eighth in an 8-4 win against the Reds. On August 10, he hit a third-inning double and scored a game-tying run, walked, stole second and scored in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and finished off with a two-run seventh-inning triple to help Houston to a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Five days later, he hit a double in the fifth, a game-tying RBI-double in the ninth inning of an eventual 3-2 Montreal Expos 10-inning victory.

Helms hit .287/.325/.368 in 1973, going 156-for-543 with 28 doubles, two triples, four hoe runs, and one stolen base in two attempts. He drew 32 walks against 21 strikeouts, with 44 runs and 61 RBI. He also had 44 multi-hit games. As a fielder, he played 1293 innings at second base over 145 starts, fielding at .988.

In 1974, Helms hit .279/.313/.363 in 137 games, including 130 starts at second base (1050 2⁄ 3 innings, .985). As a hitter, he went 126-for-452 with 21 doubles, one three-bagger, five homers, and five stolen bases in nine attempts. He drew 23 walks and struck out 27 times, scoring 32 runs and driving 50 in.

Helms also collected 33 instances of multiple-hits, including on May 25, in a 5-1 victory over the Braves. He hit a third-inning single and scored the first run of the game, a fifth-inning single, a seventh-inning single, and a ninth-inning double. On September 21, he hit a second-inning two-run jack, a sixth-inning game-tying run-scoring single, and a seventh-inning single in a 6-5 win, also against the Braves.

Helms’ impact was greatly reduced in 1975, although he still appeared in 64 games for the Astros. He hit .207/.265/.222, going 28-for-135 with two doubles. He walked 10 times against eight strikeouts, with seven runs and 14 RBI. Defensively, he started 27 games at second base (265 1⁄ 3 innings, .988), one at third base (four innings, no chances), and zero times at shortstop (two innings, no chances).

Helms only had three multi-hit games in his final season with the Astros, including on July 17 in a 6-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Helms hit a pinch-RBI-game-tying-sixth-inning-single, then added a ninth inning double in the loss. On December 12, Houston traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates for PTBNL Art Howe.

Helms played parts of two seasons with the Bucs (77 games, .242/.313/.343, one home run, 13 RBI), followed by part of a season with the Boston Red Sox (21 games, .271/.328/.356, one homer, five RBI). After his playing career came to a close, Helms went into the coaching ranks, first as a hitting coach for the 1981 Texas Rangers, and later managing the Reds in 1988 and 1989. SABR Bio

129. Chris Devenski (Bagwell score 39.98) is a six-foot-three right-handed pitcher form Cerritos, CA. Born on November 13, 1990, he was a 25th-round choice of the Chicago White Sox in 2011 out of California State University at Fullerton. He’s one-of-three to reach the majors out of the round, along with Kevin Kramer and AJ Reed. Chosen at the 771st position overall, he’s the third of four to make it to the bigs, led by Junior Spivey (8.2 bWAR).

On August 3, 2012, the White Sox sent Devenski to Houston as the PTBNL in the Brett Myers deal. Devinski reached the majors with the 2016 Astros, starting five games but finding his footing in the bullpen, with 43 relief appearances. His 108 1⁄ 3 innings is still his career-high, although he has pitched in all seven seasons since. He finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting, going 4-4 with a 2.16 ERA, a 0.914 WHIP, and 20 walks vs. 104 strikeouts.

During that rookie campaign, Devinski held his opponents to a .206/.251/.300 slashline, pitching at a 0.75 aLI. He stranded 27-of-30 inherited runners. On August 1, he entered with the game tied at one with two outs in the ninth and a runner on base, then pitched 4 1⁄ 3 perfect innings, striking out seven in an eventual 14-inning, 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On September 20, he earned a victory by striking out four over 3 2⁄ 3 perfect innings, stranding two of his inherited runners in a 2-1 triumph against the Oakland Athletics.

Devinski made the move to full-time reliever in 2017, although he did start one game in each of the next two seasons. In 2017 though, he was 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA in 62 relief appearances, and made the American League All-Star team for the Astros. He walked 26 and struck out 100 in 80 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 0.942 WHIP and an opposing line of .174/.247/.342. He pitched at a 1.61 aLI, and stranded 32-of-41 inherited runners. In his first game of the year, on April 5, he struck out seven Mariners over four innings of hitless relief, surrendering only a walk in an eventual 5-3, 13-inning victory over Seattle. In the postseason, he pitched eight innings in 10 games, striking out eight but also giving up eight runs. He was the winning pitcher of record in Houston’s 7-6 Game Two World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2018, Devenski struck out 51 and walked 13 in 47 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 2-3 with a 4.18 ERA, a 1.162 WHIP, and an opposing line of .236/.297/.421 while pitching with an aLI of 1.43. He stranded 15-of-23 inherited runners. On April 9, he relieved Brad Peacock with one out and the bases loaded, with a 2-0 lead over the Twins. He then got Eddie Rosario to ground out to end the threat. He then collected the first two outs of the ninth before giving way to Ken GIles in the 2-0 win against Minnesota.

The 2019 season would see Devenski walk 21 and strike out 72 in 69 innings. He was 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA and a 1.304 WHIP, and opponents touched him up to the tune of a .256/.313/.470 line. He stranded 15-of-19 inherited runners, and pitched at a much-reduced leverage, at 0.69 aLI. On June 6, he pitched the 13th and 14th innings against the Mariners, giving up three walks but no runs and striking out four to earn the win in an 8-7 decision over Seattle. He pitched in three games in the World Series, allowing three runs and striking out three in three innings.

In 2020, Devinski pitched twice at the end of July and twice more at the start of September, but nothing was going right. He gave up six runs on three walks and seven hits in only 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Six runs used to be a month for the guy. Anyway, it was his last time pitching with the Astros. On October 30, 2020, he was granted free agency.

Since then, Devinski has pitched with the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-1, one save, 8.00, 18 IP, 14 K), the Philadelphia Phillies (0-0, 11.25, four IP, three K), the Los Angeles Angels (3-2, 5.08, 33 2⁄ 3 IP, 33 K), and the Tampa Bay Rays (3-2, 2.08, 8 2⁄ 3 IP, nine K). He’s currently still on Tampa Bay’s 40-man roster, and looks to remain with the parent club into 2024.

128. Scott Elarton (Bagwell score 22.47) is a six-foot-seven right-handed pitcher from Lamar, CO. Born on February 23, 1976, he was Houston’s first-round choice in 1994 out of Lamar High School. He was one-of-27 to reach the majors out of the round, led by Nomar Garciaparra (44.3 bWAR) and Paul Konerko (28.1 bWAR). Taken 25th overall, Elarton ranks 16th of 36 measuring by bWAR, a group led by Mike Trout (85.2 bWAR).

In 1998, Elarton made his first major league appearances for the Astros, pitching in 28 games and striking out 56 against 20 walks in 57 innings. He was 2-1 with a save, a 3.32 ERA, a 1.053 WHIP, and a .196/.270/.333 opposing slashline. He pitched with an aLI of 1.00, the very definition of a mid-leverage reliever, and stranded six-of-nine runners inherited from previous pitchers. On September 27, he pitched the final two innings of a 4-3 Houston victory against Chicago, striking out three and walking only one to earn his second win of the season, over the Cubs.

Elarton pitched 124 innings in 1999, starting in 15 of his 42 appearances. He earned a 9-5 record with one save and a 3.48 ERA. He let his opponents slash .238/.306/.341 while racking up a 1.242 WHIP. He walked 43 and struck out 121 in 192 2⁄ 3 innings.

Over the first half of the season, Elarton was used exclusively in relief, with 27 appearances. He pitched with a 1.30 aLI and let four-of-16 inherited runners cross the plate. On July 3, he joined the rotation for the rest of the season, taking 15 turns. On July 16, he pitched seven innings of three-hit ball against the Tigers, striking out eight and surrendering one run in an eventual 2-1 victory over Detroit.

Elarton pitched a career-high 192 2⁄ 3 innings in 2000, making 30 starts without a relief appearance and sporting a 17-7 record with a 4.81 ERA. He also posted a 1.464 WHIP and a .263/.339/.454 opposing line, with 84 walks and 131 strikeouts.

Elarton managed to collect 17 Quality Starts over the season, including on June 22, when he held the Dodgers to one run on four hits over eight innings, striking out six in a 6-3 victory against Los Angeles. Five days later, he kept the Diamondbacks to one run on five hits, striking out three in a 12-4 triumph over Arizona. On July 16, he held the Indians to one run on six hits over eight frames, striking out eight to earn a 5-1 win against Cleveland. On August 6, he pitched his only complete game of the season, pitching a four-hitter against the Expos for an 8-1 win.

In 2001, Elarton made 20 starts for Houston through the first 2⁄ 3 of the season, walking 49 and striking out 76 in 109 2⁄ 3 innings. He was 4-8 with only four Quality Starts, a 7.06 ERA and a 1.545 WHIP. Opponents connected off him for 26 home runs, that’s one every four innings, and slashed .290/.368/.497. On April 20, he kept the Cardinals to one run on three hits, striking out seven in seven innings in a 10-1 win over St. Louis. On July 31, Houston traded him to the Colorado Rockies for Pedro Astacio.

Elarton pitched in parts of three seasons for the Rockies (4-12, 7.69, 116 IP, 54 K), later playing for Cleveland (14-15, 4.52, 314 1⁄ 3 IP, 198 K) and the Kansas City Royals (6-13, 6.59, 151 2⁄ 3 IP, 62 K). In 2014, he took a coaching job with the Pittsburgh Pirates, as their Rookie-level pitching coach.

127. Mike Lamb (Bagwell score 35.35) is a six-foot-one right-handed corner infielder from West Covina, CA. Born on August 9, 1975, he was a 31st-round choice of the Minnesota Twins in 1996 out of California State University at Fullerton. Lamb chose to complete his college eligibility instead, and was rewarded for his patience in 1997, when the Texas Rangers picked him in the seventh round. Lamb was the best of the eight eventual major leaguers to emerge out of the round, earning 4.0 bWAR (the rest of the class had 1.1). Of players picked 227th overall, 14 played in the majors, led by Mark Canha’s 14.7 bWAR.

Lamb made his first major league appearances with the Rangers in 2000, playing four seasons with the team (357 games, .282/.336/.385, 19 home runs, 117 RBI. On February 5, 2004, the Rangers sent Lamb to the New York Yankees for Jose Garcia. Seven weeks later, the Bombers sent him to the Astros for Juan De Leon.

Lamb’s first season in Houston would be his professional best. He slashed a .28/.356/.511 line in 112 games, hitting 80-for-278 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, and one stolen base in two attempts. He drew 31 walks against 63 strikeouts, with 38 runs scored, 58 RBI, and 19 multiple-hit games. As a defender, he started 53 games at third base (453 2⁄ 3 innings, .919), seven games at first base (65 innings, no errors) and five games at second base (40 1⁄ 3 innings, .955).

On April 23, Lamb hit two singles, a double and a triple, amassing six RBI in a 13-6 Houston victory over the Colorado Rockies. On May 2, he hit a pinch-game-tying-two-run-single in the eighth inning of a 6-5 Houston win over the Cincinnati Reds. On June 1, he hit a go-ahead two-run eight-inning pinch-hit double, providing the difference maker in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. On September 5, he hit three singles and a home run, totaling four RBI in a 10-5 triumph against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first trip to the postseason, he hit a pair of solo home runs in the NLCS loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2005, Lamb started 47 games at first (428 IP, .989), 12 games at third (103 1⁄ 3 innings, .980), 11 games in left (90 innings, no errors) and one in right (seven innings, no errors. As a hitter, he dropped off to .236/.284/.419 in 125 games, going 76-for-322 with 13 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, and one stolen base in two attempts. He drew 22 walks with 65 strikeouts, scoring 41 runs and driving in 53, contributing multiple hits in 14 games. On May 1, he collected five RBI with a single and a home run in a 9-3 win against the Cubs. In Houston’s second postseason appearance in Lamb’s two seasons, Lamb was eight-for-32 with three home runs and four RBI.

In 2006, Lamb slashed .307/.361/.475 in 126 games, going 117-for-381 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, and two stolen bases in six attempts. He drew 35 walks and struck out 55 times, scoring 70 runs and driving in 45 while collecting multiple hits on 30 occasions. Defensively, he started 54 games at first base (503 innings, .990), 30 games at third base (263 2⁄ 3 innings, .940), and played seven innings at second base (three chances, no errors).

On June 24, Lamb hit a single and three doubles with an RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs. On July 9, he fell a home run shy of the cycle, collecting one RBI in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On August 4, he hit a pinch-go-ahead-solo bomb in the ninth inning to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-7.

Lamb slashed .289/.366/.453 in 124 games for Houston in 2007, his last with the Astros. He was 90-for-311 with 14 doubles, two three-baggers, and 11 home runs. He drew 36 walks against 45 strikeouts, with 45 runs scored and 40 RBI. In the field, he started 46 times at third (416 1⁄ 3 innings, .936), 22 at first (225 2⁄ 3 innings, .987), and played 2⁄ 3 of an inning in right field without an error.

Lamb had another 25 multiple-hit games to finish up his time with Houston. On June 15, he went four-for-four with a double and a home run for three RBI in a 5-1 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Two days later, he collected a season-high five RBI on a double and a home run in a 10-3 win over Seattle. On June 28, he hit a game-tying eighth-inning two-run home run off LaTroy Hawkins, in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

On August 2, Lamb entered as an eighth-inning pinch-hitter with the bases loaded, and took Rafael Soriano deep to tie the score at nine. He added a single in the 10th, in an eventual 14-inning, 12-11 win over the Atlanta Braves. On August 24, he hit two singles and two doubles in an 8-3, 15-inning loss to the Pirates. On September 12, Lamb hit a pinch-RBI-triple in the ninth inning, closing a 3-1 gap by a run and setting Luke Scott up to be the hero, but got stranded on third after Lamb grounded out, Orlando Palmeiro walked, and Eric Munson grounded into a double play to end things with Lamb still standing on third, in a 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

On October 29, 2007, Lamb was granted free agency and took leave of Houston. He went on to play with the Minnesota Twins (81 games, .233/.276/.322, one home run, 32 RBI), the Milwaukee Brewers (11 games, .273/.273/.273), and the Florida Marlins (39 games, .184/.225/.263, four RBI).