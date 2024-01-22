Astros Crawfish Boil: January 22, 2024

Welcome to your Monday Crawfish Boil, featuring Chapter 79 of Everystros

Houston Astros News

Everystros LXXIX

Today’s Everystros dispatch includes six players who totaled 23.5 bWAR during their time with Houston, with an aggregate 28.11 Bagwell score.

138. Miguel Tejada (Bagwell score 33.47) is a five-foot-nine right-handed left-side infielder from Bani, DR. Born on May 25, 1974, he reached the major leagues in 1997 with the Oakland Athletics, spending seven seasons with them (936 games, .270/.331/.460, 156 home runs, 604 RBI, 2002 All-Star & AL MVP), then joining the Baltimore Orioles for four seasons (619 games, .311/.362/.501, 102 home runs, 429 RBI, three-the time All-Star, MLB-leading 150 RBI in 2004, MLB-leading 50 doubles in 2005, two Silver Sluggers). Between his time with the A’s and the O’s, he had a 1,152 consecutive games streak, the fifth-longest in MLB history and longest since Cal Ripken Jr.’s retirement.

On December 12, 2007, the Orioles traded Tejada to the Astros for Matt Albers, Mike Costanzo, Dennis Sarfate, Luke Scott, and Troy Patton. In his first season with Houston, he played in 158 games, starting 154 times at shortstop (1354 1⁄ 3 innings, .983). As a hitter, he was 179-for-632, slashing .283/.314/.415, with 38 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 14 attempts. He drew 24 walks and struck out 72 times, with 92 runs, 66 RBI, and 44 multiple-hit games, making his fifth All-Star game at shortstop.

On April 7, Tejada singled in the fifth and hit a walk-off home run in the ninth, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3. The next day, he hit a third-inning game-tying two-run double, later in the inning scoring the go-ahead run in an eventual 5-3 loss to St. Louis. On April 21, He hit two singles, a double, and a home run with three RBI in a 10-3 victory against the San Diego Padres.

In 2009, Tejada made his sixth All-Star game, playing in 158 for Houston, starting 157 of them at shortstop (1371 1⁄ 3 innings, .970). He was 199-for-635 with a .313/.340/.455 line, hitting a NL-leading 46 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, and five stolen bases in seven atttempts. He drew 19 walks and struck out 48 times, with 83 runs, 86 RBI, and 57 multiple-hit games, including 19 three-hit games.

On April 19, Tejada hit a third-inning single, a seventh-inning single, and a ninth-inning single in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On May 7, he hit a first-inning two-run come-from-behind home run, a third-inning double, an eighth-inning ground-rule double, and a ninth-inning single in an 8-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

On June 2, Tejada hit a third-inning single, a fifth-inning RBI-single, a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-single, and an 11th-inning walk-off home run in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. On July 28, he hit a first-inning RBI sacrifice fly, hit a fifth-inning two-run homer, and added an eighth-inning RBI-single in an 11-6 victory over the Cubs. On September 9, he hit a ninth-inning walk-off two-run single to defeat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1.

On November 6, 2009, the Astros granted Tejada free agency. He went on to play a second time for the Orioles (97 games, .269/.308/.362, seven home runs, 39 RBI), part of a season with the Padres (59 games, .268/.317/.413, eight home runs, 32 RBI), part of a season with the San Francisco Giants (91 games, .239/.270/.326, four home runs, 26 RBI), and part of 2013 with the Kansas City Royals (53 games, .288/.317/.378, three home runs, 20 RBI). SABR Bio

137. Wilton López (Bagwell score 48.65) is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Leon, Nicaragua. Born on July 19, 1983, he reached the bigs for the first time with Houston in 2009. He appeared in eight games during that first look, starting twice and walking eight versus nine strikeouts in 19 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA, a 2.069 WHIP, and an MVP-worthy opposing slashline of .386/.436/.602. Smartly, Houston used him in lower pressure situations (aLI 0.59) in order to let López get his feet wet. He was 0-for-5 as a hitter in the only plate appearances in his Houston career.

In 2010, López pitched better for Houston, with five walks and 50 strikeouts in 67 innings. He was 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.060 WHIP, and a .261/.273/.379 slashline. Houston eased the pressure gently upward in his appearances (aLI 0.89), and watched as López stranded a superb 32-of-33 inherited runners. On August 17, he earned his first career save, giving up one hit but collecting three outs in a 4-3 win against the New York Mets.

In 2011, López pitched 71 innings in total, going 2-6 with a 2.79 ERA, walking 18 and striking out 56 with a 1.268 WHIP. He surrendered an opposing slashline of .264/.316/.370, pitching at a 1.14 aLI and stranding 17-of-32 inherited runners.

On May 20, López pitched a perfect eighth inning against the Blue Jays, striking out the side on 12 pitches and earning the victory in a 5-2 triumph by Houston over Toronto. On July 6, he repeated the trick by striking out the Pittsburgh Pirates in a perfect eighth inning, using 14 pitches this time, in an 8-2 Astros win. On July 20, he struck out three over two shutout innings, giving up a double and earning the win in 11 innings over the Washington Nationals, 3-2.

The 2012 campaign would see López continue to have otherworldly control, walking only eight batters in 66 1⁄ 3 innings, against 54 strikeouts. He was 6-3 with a 2.17 ERA, a 1.040 WHIP, He stranded 19-of-28 inherited runners, pitching with a 1.57 aLI and holding his opponents to a .250/.277/.348 opposing slashline. He saved a career-high 10 ballgames, including on September 16, when he entered in the eighth inning with one out and a runner on second to protect a 7-6 lead over Philadelphia. He struck out Laynce Nix and got Nate Schierholtz to ground out, then allowed two baserunners but colllected three outs without giving up a run in a decision over the Phillies.

On December 4, 2012, the Astros traded López with PTBNL Jose Monzon to the Colorado Rockies for Alex White and Alex Gillingham. López pitched two seasons with the Rockies (3-4, 4.63, 81 2⁄ 3 IP, 52 K).

136. Don Nottebart (Bagwell score 19.97) was a six-foot-one right-handed pitcher from West Newton, MA. Born on January 23, 1936, he was exposed to his first major league action in 1960 with the Milwaukee Braves and played parts of three seasons with them (9-9, six saves, 3.81, 205 2⁄ 3 IP, 110 K). On November 30, 1962, the Braves sent Nottebart with Jim Bolger and Connie Grob to the Colt .45s for Norm Larker.

In 1963, Nottebart opened the season in the bullpen, but was quickly inserted into the rotation in the sixth game of the season. He eventually set a career-best in wins, going 11-8 with a 3.17 ERA in 193 innings, over 31 games including 27 starts. He walked 39 and struck out 118, with a 1.083 WHIP and 17 Quality Starts. No slouch with the lumber, Nottebart was 11-for-66 with six runs, three sacrifice hits, and three walks.

On May 12, Nottebart started against the Cubs and held them to one run on five hits, striking out four over eight innings in a 2-1 victory over Chicago. On May 17, he was even better. Nottebart gave up three walks and an unearned run, striking out eight in a no-hit 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On July 15, Nottebart came within one out of a shutout, striking out six and walking zero against four hits in 8 2⁄ 3 innings, defeating the New York Mets, 8-0. On August 21, he struck out nine and allowed four hits and two walks in a complete game 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. On September 5, he won another complete game, pitching all 10 innings of a 5-2 win against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed a walk and five hits, striking out two.

On September 13, Nottebart pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven in a 1-0 win against the Mets. On September 28, in his final game of the season, he held the Mets to one run on seven hits, striking out only one batter in a 9-1 win against New York.

In 1964, Nottebart walked 37 and struck out 90 in 157 innings, going 6-11 with a 3.90 ERA, a 1.287 WHIP, and a .276/.314/.389 opposing line for the Colts. A starter in 24 of his 28 appearances, Nottebart collected 13 Quality Starts. He regressed significantly as a hitter, going just three-for-47 with a pair of walks and five sacrifice hits.

On June 9, Nottebart earned his first win of the season (against seven losses), when he pitched a complete game in the bottom half of a doubleheader against the Braves, winning 4-1 by pitching a five-hitter, walking two and striking out three. On June 20, coincidentally also against Milwaukee, Nottebart earned his second win of the season, pitching an eight-hitter and walking one versus five strikeouts in a 3-2 victory for the Colts. On June 28, Nottebart proved he could beat someone else, piloting the Colts to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs by holding them to six hits and a walk, striking out four in the first nine innings of a 10-inning victory, again in the second game of a doubleheader.

In 1965, Nottebart remained with the Colts as they transitioned into the Astros, and started the season as Houston’s number four starter. On April 27, in his third start of the season, he held the Mets to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over eight innings in a 3-2 win against New York. On July 24, in the first game of a twin bill, Nottebart pitched a three-hitter, walking zero and striking out four in a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On August 13, once again versus the Mets, he struck out five and walked zero in a six-hit 3-2 win against New York.

Nottebart went 4-15 in his final season with Houston, with a 4.67 ERA and a 1.399 WHIP, He walked 55 against 77 K’s over 158 frames, keeping his opposing hitters to a slashline of .272/.337/.407. He was five-for-48 with two walks and two runs, along with four sacrifice hits. Through his three seasons overall, he made five errors in 155 chances for a .968 fielding percentage. On November 29, 1965, the Reds drafted Nottebart in the rule 5 draft.

Nottebart played two seasons with Cincinnati (5-7, 2.60, 190 2⁄ 3 IP, 117 K), then joined the New York Yankees (0-0, 4.50, six IP, five K) and the Cubs (1-1, 7.00, 18 IP, eight K). SABR Bio

135. Sean Berry (Bagwell score 40.03) is a five-foot-11 corner infielder from Santa Monica, CA. Born on March 22, 1966, he was a fourth-round choice of the Boston Red Sox in 1984 out of West High School. Berry did not sign with Boston. In 1986, the Kansas City Royals chose Berry in the first round of the January draft out of the University of California at Los Angeles. He’s one-of-eight to reach the majors from the group, but by far the most prolific.

Berry reached the majors with the Royals in 1990, and played for them in parts of two seasons (39 games, .157/.231/.229, zero home runs, five RBI), then joined the Montreal Expos for four seasons (352 games, .289/.353/.478, 40 home runs, 149 RBI). On December 20, 1995, the Expos sent Berry to the Astros for Raúl Chávez and Dave Veres.

In 1996, Berry appeared in a career-high 132 games while making his debut with the Astros. He hit .281/.328/.492 with 38 doubles, one home run, 17 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in 18 attempts. He was 121-for-431 with 23 walks, 58 strikeouts, 55 runs, 95 RBI, and 32 multi-hit games. He started 110 games at the hot corner (872 1⁄ 3 innings, .922).

On April 19, Berry hit a two-run first-inning single, a third-inning go-ahead RBI-sacrifice fly, a sixth-inning RBI-single, later coming around to score, and a seventh-inning RBI-single in a 13-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. On May 7, he hit a second-inning double, a third-inning RBI-single, a sixth-inning leadoff home run, and a ninth-inning single in a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On May 24, he hit a second-inning double and a ninth-inning game-tying two-out RBI-single against the Cubs, in an 8-7 10-inning victory over Chicago.

On June 10, Berry hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning two-run homer, and a seventh-inning RBI-double and run scored in a 10-9 win over the Colorado Rockies. Yes it was at Coors Field. On August 19, Berry was 0-for-4 with a pair of walks, also reaching on an error, when in the bottom of the 13th he drew his third walk of the game, with the bases loaded for a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On August 30, he hit a first-inning RBI-groundout, a third-inning two-run single, with a stolen base, a fifth-inning RBI-single with another stolen base, a sixth-inning two-run single, and drew a seventh-inning walk in a 10-0 squeaker against the Bucs.

In 1997, Berry hit .256/.318/.422 in 96 games for the Astros, going 77-for-301 at the plate with 24 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and one stolen base in six attempts. He drew 25 walks against 53 K’s, scoring 77 runs and driving in 43 with 18 multi-hit games. On defense, he started 79 games at third base (629 1⁄ 3 innings, .921). On July 26, he hit a second-inning RBI-ground-rule-double, later coming around to score a tying run, reached in the fourth via HBP, later stealing second, hit a sixth-inning single, reached via HBP once more in the eighth, and ended the game with a walkoff leadoff 10th-inning home run for a 9-8 win against the Montreal Expos.

In 1998, Berry appeared in 102 games for the Astros, and started 75 games at third base (654 1⁄ 3 innings, .953). As a hitter, he was 94-for-299 with 17 doubles, one triple, 13 jacks, and three stolen bases in four attempts. He slashed a .314/.387/.508 line for a very-near-career-best .895 OPS (he had an .896 mark with the Expos in 1995), drawing 31 walks and striking out 50 times with 48 runs, 52 RBI, and 30 multiple-hit games.

On April 18, Berry entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh-inning, tied 3-3 with the Expos, and struck out. Luckily, he hung around long enough to hit the walkoff game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win over Montreal. On May 23, he hit an eighth-inning come-from-behind, go-ahead two-run home run off future Astro Dan Miceli. On August 10, he singled in the fifth and the sixth, then hit a tiebreaking three-run eighth-inning homer in a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Houston granted Berry his free agency on October 26, 1998.

Berry went on to play with the Brewers (138 games, .216/.272/.295, three home runs, 25 RBI) and the Boston Red Sox (one game, 0-for-4). After his playing career, he’s found employment as a hitting coach, first with four years of work in Houston’s minors then for five seasons with the big league club. In 2016, he returned to coaching with the Norfolk Tides for the Baltimore Orioles.

134. Bud Norris (Bagwell score 14.73) is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Greenbrae, CA. Born on March 2, 1985, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2006 out of California Polytechnic State University. He was one-of-nine to reach the majors out of the round, along with Andrew Bailey. Norris is one-of-17 to be taken with the 189th overall pick, a group led by Rafael Palmeiro (71.9 bWAR).

Norris reached the majors with the Astros in 2009, and entered the rotation for 10 starts (also appearing once in relief. He was 6-3 with a 4.53 ERA, with 25 walks and 54 K’s in 55 2⁄ 3 innings. Norris had a 1.509 WHIP, a .272/.351/.447 opposing line, and five Quality Starts. On August 2, he struck out five and allowed just two hits over seven innings to earn his first major league victory, a 2-0 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. On September 23, he pitched six shutout innings and allowed six hits with three strikeouts in 3-0 win over St. Louis. He was three-for-16 as a hitter, with one sacrifice hit and one run scored.

In 2010, Norris entered the season as Houston’s number four starter, and occupied that spot for the balance of the season, save most of the month of June. On May 13, he struck out eight over eight innings, giving up one run on six hits and no walks in a 4-1 win against the Cards. On July 3, he held the San Diego Padres scoreless on three hits, striking out five over seven innings in an eventual 1-0 loss. On August 24, he struck out four over six innings, allowing one run on five hits in a 4-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 14, he struck out seven Brewers and allowed just one run on three hits and five walks over 7 1⁄ 3 innings, in a 3-2 win against Milwaukee. Those were just the best four of Norris’ 10 Quality Starts.

Norris was 9-10 with a 4.92 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 153 2⁄ 3 innings, along with 77 walks. He had a 1.484 WHIP and let his opponents slash .256/.346/.412. He was seven-for-44 as a hitter, with two walks, two doubles, two runs, two RBI, and 10 sacrifice hits.

The 2011 season would see Norris open the season as Houston’s number three starter. He remained in the rotation all year, starting 31 games, including 16 Quality Starts. He was 6-11 with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.328 WHIP, along with a .250./.321/.412 opposing slashline. He drew 70 walks and struck out 176 times in 186 innings.

On April 14, Norris earned a win over San Diego by holding them scoreless on two hits and striking out seven in six innings in an eventual 1-0 victory over the Padres. On May 1, he struck out 11 Brewers, holding them to three hits over 7 2⁄ 3 innings in a 5-0 win over Milwaukee. On June 8, he held the Cardinals to five walks and a solo home run over eight innings, in a 4-1 victory.

On June 19, Norris kept the Dodgers scoreless on one walk and one hit, striking out five in six innings in an eventual 1-0 victory over Los Angeles. On August 12, he struck out eight over seven shutout two-hit innings in a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. On August 28, he walked one against 10 strikeouts in seven three-hit innings, in a 4-3 win against the Giants.

In 2012, Norris was 7-13 with a 4.65 ERA, with 66 walks and 165 strikeouts in 168 1⁄ 3 innings, and a 1.372 WHIP. He took another 29 turns in the rotation, and kept opponents to a slash of .254/.329/.423 with 17 Quality Starts.

On May 11, Norris struck out eight over six shutout three-hit no-walk innings, in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 16, he struck out nine in seven innings allowing one run on four hits in an 8-3 win over the Brewers. On May 21, he struck out eight and held the Cubs scoreless on five hits and three walks in an 8-4 win against Chicago.

On September 2, Norris struck out six over six three-hit innings, walking one in an eventual 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On September 26, he held the Cardinals scoreless on two hits over 7 1⁄ 3 innings while collecting seven strikeouts in a 2-0 victory. On October 2, he struck out four over six four-hit shutout innings in a 3-0 victory against the Cubs.

In 2013, Norris was 6-9 with a 3.93 ERA over 21 starts to begin the season with Houston. He issued 43 walks and struck out 90 times over 126 innings with a 1.413 WHIP. On July 31, Houston traded Norris to the Baltimore Orioles for Josh Hader, L.J. Hoes, and a draft pick (eventually Derek Fisher).

After his time with the Astros, Norris went on to pitch for the Orioles (21-20, 4.65, 282 1⁄ 3 IP, 246 K), the Padres (1-2, 5.40, 16 2⁄ 3 IP, 21 K), the Atlanta Braves (3-7, 4.22, 70 1⁄ 3 IP, 60 K), the Dodgers (3-3, 6.54, 42 2⁄ 3 IP, 42 K), the Los Angeles Angels (2-6, 4.21, 62 IP, 74 K), and the Cardinals (3-6, 3.59, 57 2⁄ 3 IP, 67 K).

133. Tom Griffin (Bagwell score 11.80) is a six-foot-three right-handed pitcher from Los Angeles, CA. Born on February 22, 1948, he was a first-round pick of the Astros in 1966, fourth overall in the January draft. He reached the majors for the first time with the Astros in 1969.

Griffin led the majors with 9.6 K/9 as a rookie. He went 11-10 with a 3.54 ERA, 93 walks and 200 K’s in 188 1⁄ 3 innings, and a 1.322 WHIP. He had seven 10-strikeout games, and 10 games with a GameScore of 70 or higher. On June 21, he struck out 12 and threw a five-hitter in a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres. On July 31, he kept the Mets to four hits over eight innings, striking out six in a 2-0 win over New York. On August 11, he struck out nine and threw eight innings of four-hit shutout ball in a 3-0 win against the Mets. On August 27, he struck out five in nine innings, allowing six hits in nine innings in a 5-1 win against St. Louis. As a hitter, he was nine-for-62 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI.

Griffin collected 3.3 bWAR in that first major league season, 3.1 as a pitcher. He then played another seven seasons with Houston, totaling another 0.8 bWAR. On April 19, 1970, he pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight in a 5-1 win against the Padres. On June 4, he pitched another shutout, a six-hitter in a 8-0 victory over the Montreal Expos. On April 14, 1971, he struck out 10 and gave up one run on five hits over eight innings in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.

On May 23, 1972, Griffin threw a four-hitter, striking out five in a 7-0 win over the Padres. On June 10, he struck out eight in 3 1⁄ 3 innings of relief, allowing one hit in a 5-3 loss to the Mets. Six days later, he entered in the seventh inning and pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief in a 1-0 11-inning win against the Phillies. On April 16, he threw a three-hitter to defeat the Giants, 4-0. On May 7, he struck out seven and pitched a one-hitter, defeating the Pirates 2-1.

In 1974, Griffin was 14-10 with a 3.54 ERA over a full complement of 34 starts. Over his full time with Houston, he was 45-60 with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.470 WHIP. He had 294 plate appearances, going 45-for-252 with 12 doubles and six home runs for 20 RBI.