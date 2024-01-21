Everystros LXXVIII

Here’s another six Astros from their 63-season history. Today’s group racked up a total of 21.8 bWAR while with Houston.

144. Luke Scott (Bagwell score 54.15) is a six-foot lefty-hitting and righty-throwing outfielder from De Leon Springs, FL. Born on June 25, 1978, he was a 45th-round pick of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2000 out of Oklahoma State University. After not signing, he was again chosen in 2001, in the ninth round by the Cleveland Indians. The five players to reach the majors from the round have combined for 11.9 bWAR, with 11.8 of them by Scott. Taken 277th overall, Scott ranks second of seven in the fraternity, led by R.A. Dickey (23.7 bWAR).

On March 31, 2004, the Indians traded Scott to Houston for Jeriome Robertson. Scott spent all of 2004 and part of 2005 in the minors for Houston, making his major league debut on April 5, 2005. In 34 games at baseball’s top level, he was 15-for-80 with four doubles, two triples, and one stolen base in two atttempts. He had a .188/.270/,.288 slashline, with nine walks, 23 strikeouts, six runs and four RBI, with three multiple-hit games.

On April 14, Scott had the first three-hit game of his career, with a walk, three singles, and one RBI in a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets. Defensively, he played mostly in left field (18 starts, 151 1⁄ 3 innings, .960), also appearing in right (two starts, 18 innings, no errors) and center (one inning, no chances).

In terms of positive impact measured against playing time, Scott’s 2006 campaign was his best as a professional. Although he hit way more home runs later, what he did in 2006 he did in only 65 games. He was 72-for-214 with 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, and two stolen bases in three attempts. He slashed .336/.426/.621 with 30 bases-on-balls, 43 strikeouts, 31 runs, 37 RBI, & 25 multi-hit games.

On July 28, Scott grounded out in the second inning, but he finished with a pretty good game. He hit a three-run game-tying fourth-inning homer, a fifth-inning game-tying RBI-triple, a seventh-inning double with a run scored later in the inning, and finished his night with a two-out single in the 11th inning, earning a reverse natural cycle in an 8-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On August 5, Scott went four-for-four with a walk, a homer, and two RBI, scoring twice in a 9-3 win against the Diamondbacks. The outburst pushed his average to .397 for the season, and a two-for-four performance the next day put him above .400, where he remained until August 24. From August 5 through August 19, he put on quite a show. He had hits in 13 of 14 games, going 26-for-50 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 multi-hit games, and a 1.399 OPS.

On September 19, Scott opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI-triple off Cincinnati starter Aaron Harang, added a sixth-inning solo home run, and topped it off with an eighth-inning RBI-double in a 5-4 loss to the Reds. Defensively, Scott started 48 games in left (417 innings, no errors), eight games in right (78 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors) and played one inning in center without a chance.

In 2007, Scott appeared in 132 games for Houston, going 94-for-369 with 28 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, and three stolen bases in four chances. He slashed .255/.351/.504 with 53 walks, 95 strikeouts, 49 runs, 64 RBI, and 24 multiple-hit games.

On April 19, Scott drew a walk in the second, hit a three-run game-tying double in the eighth, later coming around to score the eventual game-winner in an 8-6 triumph over the Reds. On May 3, he entered as an eighth-inning defensive replacement, and in the bottom of the inning, hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead two-run double in a 7-5 win against Cincinnati. Four days later, he singled in the second, drew a walk in the fourth (later getting gunned down at home trying to score a go-ahead run), and hit a go-ahead three-run eighth-inning homer in a 5-4 victory against the Reds, again.

On June 5, Scott hit a fifth-inning double, a seventh-inning single, and a ninth-inning insurance two-run homer in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Rockies. On August 10, he singled in the second and hit a three-run go-ahead jack in the fifth, in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. On September 11, he singled and scored in the second, then hit a walk-off-RBI-triple with one out in the 11th for a 5-4 win against the Chicago Cubs.

Scott again showed a lot of utility in the outfield, performing just as well after a semi-permanent move to right (90 games, 817 innings, .986). He also started one game each in left (18 innings, no errors) and center (10 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors). On December 12, 2007 Houston sent Scott with Matt Albers, Mike Costanzo, Troy Patton, and Dennis Sarfate to the Baltimore Orioles for Miguel Tejada.

Scott played four seasons with the O’s (471 games, .260/.342/.485, 84 home runs, 236 RBI) followed by two with the Tampa Bay Rays (187 games, .235/.304/.429, 23 home runs, 95 RBI).

143. Milt May (Bagwell score 48.68) is a six-foot lefty-hitting, righty-throwing catcher from Gary, IN. Born on August 1, 1950, he was an 11th-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates out of St. Petersburg High School. One-of-seven future major leaguers to get chosen in the round, May ranks fourth of the group (led by Chris Speier (30.6 bWAR). May is also one-of-12 to be selected 237th overall to reach the majors, leading that fraternity with a 16.4 bWAR (the rest of the group combined for 15.7).

May reached the majors with the Bucs in 1970, and played four seasons in the big leagues with Pittsburgh (212 games, .275/.339/.386, 13 home runs, 72 RBI). On October 31, 1973, the Pirates sent May to Houston for Jerry Reuss.

May hit .289/.349/.402 in 1974, playing 127 games as Houston’s defensive quarterback. He was 117-for-405 with 17 doubles, four triples, seven homers, and no stolen bases in one attempt. He drew 39 walks and only struck out 33 times, with 47 runs scored, another 54 driven in, and 30 multiple hit-games. May played 955 1⁄ 3 innings at the backstop, fielding at .993 and gunning down 41-of-111 basestealers, a 37 CS% (or a 112 CS+, if you like).

On May 22, May sat on the bench for the first 2:16 of a game against the San Diego Padres, coming up as a pinch-hitter with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. You can guess what happened next, but if you can’t, then know that he hit a walkoff grand slam to defeat the Friars, 5-1. On September 10, he hit a single in the fourth, a single in the sixth, and a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

In 1975, May played in 111 games, going 93-for-386 and slashing .241/.287/.316. He hit 15 doubles, one triple, four homers, and stole one base in three attempts. He drew 26 walks against 41 strikeouts, with 29 runs, 52 RBI, and 26 multi-hit games. Defensively, he started 99 times at catcher, fielding at .986 in 863 innings. He threw out 47-of-112 runners trying to steal, a 42 percent kill-rate in a not-small sample size, a CS+ of 131.

On April 19, May hit three singles and a home run, with a pair of RBI and three runs scored in a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On May 25, he pinch-hit in the eighth, drew a walk and scored a run against the Expos. In the 12th, May hit a walkoff RBI-single off Dan Warthen, scoring Enos Cabell for an 8-7 victory over Montreal. On August 3, in the second game of a doubleheader against the Giants, May hit a two-run third-inning home run, a fourth-inning go-ahead two-run triple, and a sixth-inning RBI-groundout in a 10-9 victory over San Francisco.

On December 6, 1975, the Astros traded May with Jim Crawford and Dave Roberts to the Detroit TIgers for Leon Roberts, Gene Pentz, Terry Humphrey, and Mark Lemongello. May played four seasons for the Tigers (232 games, .251/.298/.369, 22 home runs, 87 RBI), part of a season with the Chicago White Sox (65 games, .252/.306/.421, seven home runs, 28 RBI), and four with the Giants (388 games, .272/.328/.376, 23 home runs, 142 RBI) before returning for parts of two seasons with the Pirates (57 games, .185/.258/.240, one home run, eight RBI.

After retirement, May went into the coaching ranks, most recently with the 2018 Rookie-level GCL Orioles for Baltimore’s minor league system.

142. Dave Veres (Bagwell score 71.30) is a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Montgomery, AL. Born on October 19, 1966, he was a fourth-round choice of the Oakland Athletics in 1986 out of Mount Hood Community College. Veres was one of four to reach the majors out of the fourth round that year, and one of only three to make it after being chosen 89th in the January draft. On May 28, 1992, the Astros signed him through free agency.

Veres reached the majors with Houston in 1994, pitching 41 innings in 32 relief appearances He was 3-3 with a save, a 2.41 ERA, a 1.122 WHIP, and a .247/.280/.367 slashline. He walked seven and struck out 28, stranding 21-of-31 inherited runners and pitching with a 0.99 aLI. The definition of “mid.” On May 25, Veres struck out four and allowed an unearned run on two hits over 3 1⁄ 3 innings, walking zero but taking the loss in a 6-5 setback against the Atlanta Braves. As a hitter, he was one-for-two with a sacrifice hit and a walk.

In 1995, Veres led Houston’s pitching staff with 72 games, all in relief, leading the bullpen with 103 1⁄ 3 innings pitched with 30 walks and 94 strikeouts. He was 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA and a 1.152 WHIP, allowing his opposition to slash .241/.299/.330. He pitched at an aLI of 1.15, stranding 32-of-48 inherited runners and accumulating nearly 2.7 WPA. On July 13, he earned his highest WPA of the season when he relieved with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game in the 10th inning against the Giants. After getting Mark Carreon to fly out and Glenallen Hill to get caught looking, Veres struck out the side in a perfect 11th. San Francisco won in the 12th, on a Barry Bonds walk-off single.

On December 20, 1995, the Astros sent Veres with Raúl Chávez to the Montreal Expos for Sean Berry. Veres played two seasons with the Expos (8-6, five saves, 3.87, 139 2⁄ 3 IP, 128 K), two for the Colorado Rockies (7-9, 39 saves, 3.99, 153 1⁄ 3 IP, 145 K), three for the St. Louis Cardinals (11-15, 48 saves, 3.33, 224 IP, 196 K), and one for the Chicago Cubs (2-1, one save, 4.68, 32 2⁄ 3 IP, 26 K).

141. Todd Jones (Bagwell score 37.85) is a six-foot-three right-handed pitcher from Marietta, GA. Born on April 24, 1968, he was a 41st-round choice of the New York Mets out of high school in 1986, then a first-round pick in 1989 by Houston out of Jacksonville State University. He was one-of-23 to make the bigs out of the class, a distinguished group that features Frank Thomas (73.8 bWAR), Chuck Knoblauch (44.6 bWAR), Mo Vaughn (27.1 bWAR) and Charles Johnson (22.6 bWAR). Jones is also one-of-32 to reach after being chosen 27th overall, a group led by Vida Blue (45.1 bWAR). Jones is fourth.

It was with the Astros for whom Jones reached the major leagues in 1993 for his debut. An eventual 16-season veteran who relieved in 981 games and started only once. He pitched in 27 games in his first look, walking 15 and striking out 25 in 37 1⁄ 3 innings. He was 1-2 with a pair of saves and a 3.13 ERA, a 1.152 WHIP, and a .214/.297/.336 opposing line. Even as a rookie, he was used in mid- to high-leverage situations, pitching at 1.07 aLI, and stranding seven-of-eight inherited runners. On August 9, he struck out a batter in two perfect innings in a 5-4 win against the San Diego Padres.

In 1994, Jones pitched in 48 games for Houston, going 5-2 with five saves, a 2.27 ERA, and a 1.073 WHIP. He walked 26 and struck out 63 in 72 2⁄ 3 innings with a .202/.277/.304, pitching at an aLI of 1.36 and stranding 34 of 43 inherited runners.

On May 21, Jones came in to relieve Shane Reynolds in the sixth inning, with nobody out and the bases loaded. After stranding all three, he pitched the seventh and eighth as well, striking out four and allowing only one hit and one walk in a 4-2 win against the Padres. On June 30, he earned a six-out save in a 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. He entered with two on and nobody out in the eighth, and induced a double play ball from Glenallen Hill and a Sammy Sosa strikeout, followed by a 1-2-3 ninth.

On July 8, Jones relieved Dave Veres in the seventh inning, with two on and two out in a tie game against the Cubs. He got Steve Buechele to fly out, then pitched two scoreless innings in a 6-5 loss to Chicago. On July 26, he entered with two outs and one on in the sixth, and collected the final 10 outs without surrendering a hit, striking out five to earn a save in a 6-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds. On August 10, in his final appearance of the season, he held the Padres to one walk over 2 2⁄ 3 innings for his fifth save in a 3-1 Houston win.

In 1995, Jones went 6-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 68 appearances, with 15 saves. He struck out a career-best 96 batters against 52 walks in 99 2⁄ 3 innings. He had a 1.415 WHIP, a .237/.336/.360 opposing line, with a 1.62 aLI and stranded 24-of-35 inherited runners. On July 6, he struck out four over three shutout innings, allowing only a single to earn the victory in a 5-4 win over the Padres.

The 1996 campaign would be Jones’ last in Houston. He pitched 57 1⁄ 3 innings over 51 appearances, with 32 walks and 44 strikeouts, going 6-3 with 17 saves and a 4.40 ERA. He authored a 1.622 WHIP and held his opponents to a .274/.376/.381 opposing slashline, pitching with a 1.94 aLI and stranding 30-of-49 runners. On April 6, Jones came in to relieve Jeff Tabaka with two outs and two on in the 10th, and got Brad Ausmus to ground out. He then pitched two scoreless innings to keep the Astros in it, but Alvin Morman gave up a grand slam to Ken Caminiti in the 13th for an 8-4 San Diego victory.

Jones was three-for-11 with a double as a hitter in his four seasons for the Astros, and made one error in 38 chances on defense for a .974 fielding percentage. On December 10, 1996, the Astros traded Jones with Orlando Miller, Brian Hunter, and Doug Brocail to the Tigers for Ausmus, José Lima, C.J. Nitkowski, Daryle Ward, and Trever Miller.

Jones followed his time with the Astros with eight seasons for the Tigers, over two tours (1997-2001, 2006-2008, 23-32, 235 saves, 4.07, 479 1⁄ 3 IP, 372 K). He also pitched for the Minnesota Twins (1-0, 3.26, two saves, 19 1⁄ 3 IP, 15 K), Colorado Rockies (2-8, one save, 5.84, 121 2⁄ 3 IP, 101 K), the Boston Red Sox (2-1, 5.52, 29 1⁄ 3 IP, 31 K), the Cincinnati Reds (8-2, one save, 3.79, 57 IP, 37 K), the Philadelphia Phillies (3-3, one save, 4.97, 25 1⁄ 3 IP, 22 K), and the Florida Marlins (1-5, 40 saves, 2.10, 73 IP, 62 K).

140. Aledmys Díaz (Bagwell score 45.88) is a six-foot-one right-handed infielder from Santa Clara, Cuba. Born on August 1, 1990, he got his first look at the majors in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals, and played two seasons there (190 games, .283/.338/.461, 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 2016 All-Star). He then played the 2018 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays (130 games, .263/.303/.453, 18 home runs, 55 RBI). On November 17, 2018, the Jays traded Díaz to the Astros for Trent Thornton.

In 2019, Díaz appeared in 69 games for Houston, hitting .271/.356/.467 with 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and two steals in two attempts. He was 57-for-210 and drew 26 walks, striking out 28 times, scoring 36 runs, knocking 40 in, and collecting multiple hits 15 times. Defensively, he started 18 times at first base (161 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors), 16 times at second base (151 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors), 15 times at third base (140 innings, .967), thrice in left field (23 innings, no errors), and twice at shortstop (22 innings, .818).

On April 7, Díaz hit a three-run first-inning homer, drew a second-inning bases-loaded walk, and finished with a ninth-inning single, eventually coming around to score the walk-off run on a Jose Altuve bases-loaded walk in a 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics. On September 29, he hit a leadoff homer in the second, a fifth-inning single, and a ninth-inning double in an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In eight postseason games, he was 0-for-9 with one walk and two strikeouts.

In 2020, Díaz appeared in 17 games for Houston, starting eight games at second base (76 innings, no errors), three games at third base (17 innings, no errors), two games at first base (17 innings, no errors), and one game in left field (four innings, no errors). As a hitter, he slashed .241/.254/.483 with five doubles and three home runs, going 14-for-58 with one walk, 12 K’s, 14 runs, and six RBI. In the postseason, he hit six-for-17 with one home run and two RBI.

Díaz appeared in 84 games in 2021, going 76-for-294 with 19 doubles, eight home runs, and one unsuccessful stolen base attempt. He slashed .259/.317/.405 and drew 16 walks, striking out 62 times, scoring 28 runs and knocking in 45, with 20 multiple-hit games. On July 31, he hit two home runs with three RBI in an 8-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants. On August 11, he hit two singles and a double with three RBI in a 5-1 win against the Colorado Rockies. On August 19, he hit two singles and a double with two RBI in a 6-3, 10-inning win over the Kansas City Royals. He was one-for-six through the postseason.

As a defender, Díaz started 28 games at third base (248 innings, .988), 11 games in left field (93 innings, no errors), 10 games at first base (94 innings, no errors), nine games at second base (87 innings, .976), seven games at shortstop (59 1⁄ 3 innings, .947), four times at designated hitter, and once in right field (six innings, no chances).

In 2022, Díaz played in 92 games for Houston, and hit .243/.287/.403, going 74-for-305 with 13 doubles, a home run, and one stolen base in two attempts. He drew 18 walks and struck out 53 times, scoring 35 runs and driving in 38, with 19 multiple-hit games. Defensively, he again played all over the place, starting 22 times in left field (188 2⁄ 3 innings, .974), 18 times at second base (166 innings, no errors), 16 games at shortstop (144 innings, .966), eight times at third base (71 innings, no errors), seven times at designated hitter, five times at first base (45 innings, no errors), and zero times in right field (three innings, no chances).

On May 8 Díaz hit a second-inning single and a third-inning grand slam in a 5-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. On July 12, he hit a two-run first-inning home run, drew a walk and scored in the third, drew another walk in the fifth, then hit a single in the ninth in a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

On July 29, Díaz hit a single and a pair of solo home runs in an 11-1 win against the Seattle Mariners. On August 9, he hit a game-tying fourth-inning grand slam in a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers. In Houston’s run to their 2022 World Championship, Díaz was one-for-22 appearing in eight games. On December 13, 2022, he signed with the Oakland Athletics for two years and $14.5 million. Díaz played for the A’s in 2023 after signing (109 games, .229/.280/.337, four homers, 24 RBI).

139. Carlos Beltrán (Bagwell score 48.10) is a six-foot-one switch-hitting centerfielder from Manati, PR. Born on April 24, 1977, he was a second-round choice of the Kansas City Royals in 1995 out of Fernando Callejo High School. He was one of 15 eventual major leaguers to be taken from that seasons’ second round, but by far the most prolific, with a 70.1 bWAR. He’s also one of 26 to make the majors after being chosen 49th overall, and leads that fraternity as well. Second chair Carney Lansford has 40.4 bWAR.

Beltrán played seven seasons with the Royals (795 games, .287/.352/.483, 123 home runs, 516 RBI). On June 24, 2004, he was part of a three-team trade between the Oakland Athletics, the Royals, and the Astros, and he landed with Houston for 90 games, starting 88 of them in centerfield (772 1⁄ 3 innings, .977).

Beltrán hit .258/.368/.559, going 86-for-333 with 17 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, and 28 stolen bases without getting caught during his first run with the Astros. He drew 55 walks against 57 strikeouts, scoring 70 runs with 53 RBI with 21 multiple-hit games. He also played in the All-Star Game.

On June 30, Beltran singled and stole a base in the first, drew a fifth-inning walk, and hit a ninth-inning go-ahead home run in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. The next day, he provided all of Houston’s offense with two home runs for four RBI in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Cubs. On July 22, he hit a single and two home runs with three RBI in a 10-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On August 18, Beltran hit a first-inning single and scored, hit a fourth-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, and an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run double in a 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On August 27, he had two singles and two homers with four RBI in a 15-7 win over the Cubs. On September 23, he hit two singles and a triple in a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Following the regular season, Beltrán played in all 12 of Houston’s postseason games, going 20-for-46 and hitting eight home runs with 14 RBI. He also continued his impressive run with six more stolen bases without getting caught, with a 1.557 OPS.

On January 13, 2005, Beltrán signed with the New York Mets (839 games, .280/.369/.500, 149 home runs, 559 RBI), He also later played with the San Francisco Giants (44 games, .323/.369/.551, seven home runs, 18 RBI), the St. Louis Cardinals (296 games, .282/.343/.493, 56 home runs, 181 RBI), the New York Yankees (341 games, .270/.327/.470, 56 home runs, 180 RBI) and the Texas Rangers (52 games, .280/.325/.451, seven home runs, 29 RBI).

On December 5, 2016, Beltrán signed to return to the Astros. He played in 129 games and slashed .231/.283/.383, going 108-for-467 with 29 doubles and 14 home runs. He drew 33 walks and struck out 102 times, with 60 runs scored and 51 RBI. He collected multiple hits in 27 games, including five times where he had three or more. On May 29, he hit three singles and a homer with three RBI in a 16-8 win over the Minnesota Twins.

On July 17, Beltran hit a sixth-inning two-run jack against the Seattle Mariners, then added a single in the eighth as Houston dropped a 9-7 decision to the Mariners. Defensively he played 92 innings in the outfield without an error, mostly playing at designated hitter with 106 starts. Beltrán went three-for-20 with two doubles in his second postseason run with Houston.

There’s more stuff on Beltrán I’m not going to dive too deeply into. You can find it everywhere on the internet, regarding his role in the 2017 scandal. Anyway, that was his final season as a player. He was a special assistant for the New York Yankees in 2019.