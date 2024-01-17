Astros Crawfish Boil: January 17, 2024

Houston Astros News

Everystros LXXIV

168. Ty Wigginton (Bagwell score 51.74) is a six-foot right-handed infielder from San Diego, CA. Born on October 11, 1977, he was a 17th-round pick by the New York Mets in 1998 out of the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He reached the majors with the Mets in 2002 (288 games, .270/.327/.440, 29 home runs, 131 RBI), and also played with the Pittsburgh Pirates (115 games, .237/.314/.398) and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (220 games, .275/.329/.479, 40 home runs, 128 RBI.

On July 28, 2007, the Rays sent Wigginton with cash to Houston for Dan Wheeler. Wigginton appeared in 50 games down the stretch for the Astros, with 46 starts at third base (392 2⁄ 3 innings, .976). He slashed a .284/.342/.462 line with 12 doubles, six triples, and two stolen bases without getting caught. He drew 13 walks, struck out 40 times, scored 24 runs, drove in 18, and 13 multiple-hit games.

On August 26, Wigginton hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth against the Pirates, in an eventual 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. On September 16, in a 15-3 win against the Bucs, he hit a single, a double, and a triple with one RBI and two runs scored.

The 2008 campaign would see Wigginton spend his only full season with the Astros, appearing in 111 games with 74 starts at third base (652 innings, .969) and 30 in left field (247 innings, no errors). He was 110-for-386 with a .285/.350/.526 slashline, with 22 doubles, one triples, 23 home runs, and four stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew 32 walks and struck out 69 times with 50 runs, 58 RBI, and 27 multiple-hit games, including six three-hit games.

On May 22 Wigginton hit a single in the second inning, doubled in the fourth, and hit a two-run sixth-inning double to pull Houston within one run of the Phillies, in an eventual 7-5 loss to Philadelphia. On August 11, he supplied all the offense in a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, with a sixth-inning go-ahead two-run double and an eighth-inning solo home run. On August 28, he hit a pair of solo home runs in a 3-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wigginton was granted free agency by Houston on December 12, 2008. He played five more seasons in the major leagues, with two for the Baltimore Orioles (276 games, .258/.313/.409, 33 home runs, 117 RBI), and one each with the Colorado Rockies (130 games, .242/.315/.416, 15 home runs, 47 RBI), the Phillies (125 games, .235/.314/.375, 11 home runs, 43 RBI), and the St. Louis Cardinals (47 games, .158/.238/.193, three RBI).

167. Chris Carter (Bagwell score 20.44) is a six-foot-four right-handed first baseman and leftfielder from Redwood City, CA. Born on December 18, 1986, he was a 15th-round choice of the Chicago White Sox in 2005 out of Sierra Vista High School.

By the time he reached the majors, Carter was a member of the Oakland Athletics. He played in parts of three seasons for the A’s (106 games, .214/.310/.425, 19 home runs, 46 RBI). On February 4, 2013, the A’s sent him with Max Stassi and Brad Peacock to Houston for Jed Lowrie and Fernando Rodriguez Jr.

Carter appeared in a team-third 148 games for the 2013 Astros, starting 54 games at first base (491 2⁄ 3 innings, .996), 41 games in left field (335 2⁄ 3 innings, .965), and two in right field (17 innings, .857). He went 113-for-506 with a .223/.320/.451 slashline, with 24 doubles, two triples, a team-leading 29 home runs, and two stolen bases without getting gunned down. He led the team with 70 walks and led the majors with 212 strikeouts, tying for the team-lead with 64 runs, and a team-leading 82 RBI, along with 22 multiple-hit games, including six times where he finished with three or more.

On April 9, Carter hit two singles and two home runs with three RBI in a 16-9 win over the Seattle Mariners. On June 12, he hit a come-from-behind, go-ahead ninth-inning two-run double in a 6-1 victory against Seattle. On June 23, he hit three doubles and one single with a pair of RBI in a 14-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs. On August 26, he walked and scored a run in the second, hit a two-run homer in the fifth, a game-tying RBI-single in the seventh, and a solo jack in the ninth inning of a 10-8 win against the Chicago White Sox.

In 2014, Carter appeared in 145 games for Houston, starting 118 games at designated hitter, 14 times at first base (118 2⁄ 3 innings, .978), and six times in left field (57 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors). He hit 115-for-507 with a .227 /.308/.491 slashline, with 21 doubles, one triple, a team-best 37 home runs, and five stolen bases in seven attempts. He drew 56 walks and struck out a team-high 182 times, with 68 runs scored, a team-high 88 RBI, and 29 multiple-hit games, including seven two-homer games.

On June 12, Carter started his night going 0-for-4, then ended it with a walkoff solo home run in the 10th inning in a 5-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On July 28, he hit a go-ahead three-run third-inning jack in an eventual 7-3 win against the A’s. On August 12, he had a two-homer five-RBI performance in a 10-4 win against the Minnesota Twins. On August 26, he hit the eventual game-winner with a three-run eighth-inning go-ahead homer in a 4-2 victory over Oakland. In a 4-3 win over the A’s on September 5, he hit a fourth-inning RBI-single and a sixth-inning go-ahead two-run homer in a 4-3 win against Oakland.

Carter hit .199/.307/.427 in 129 games for the 2015 Astros, going 78-for-391 with 17 doubles, 24 jacks, and one stolen base in three attempts. He drew 57 walks and struck out 151 times, with 50 runs, 64 RBI, and a dozen two-hit games. He started 105 games at first base (913 1⁄ 3 innings, .992) and seven at designated hitter.

On June 3, Carter hit a single and a two-run shot in a 3-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. On July 21, he hit two solo home runs in an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Red Sox. Granted free agency by Houston on December 2, 2015, he was soon afterward signed by the Milwaukee Brewers (NL-best 160 games, .222/.321/.499, NL-best 41 home runs, 94 RBI), then spent 2017 with the New York Yankees (62 games, .201/.284/.370, eight home runs, 26 RBI).

166. Jim Owens (Bagwell score 30.05) was a five-foot-11 right-handed pitcher from Houston, TX. Born on January 16, 1934, he reached the bigs for the first time with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1955, and played seven seasons with the team (24-46, 4.54, 593 IP, 308 K). He then spent the 1963 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds (0-2, 5.31, 42 1⁄ 3 IP, 29 K). On December 2, 1963, the Houston Colt .45s selected Owens in the rule 5 draft.

In 1964, Owens pitched in 48 games for Houston, starting 11 of them. On May 10, he pitched 7 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed only an unearned run on four hits, with three strikeouts in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. On July 24, he struck out three over three shutout innings for his first save of the seson in a 1-0 win against the Cubs. On August 8, he pitched 1 2⁄ 3 hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three in a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Owens went 8-7 overall in his first season with the Colts, with six saves, 32 walks and 88 strikeouts in 118 innings. He had a 3.28 ERA, a 2.70 FIP, a 1.246 WHIP, and a .263/.310/.374 opposing slashline. He pitched at 1.20 aLI and let nine-of-28 inherited runners score. As a hitter, he was three-for-29 with a double, a sacrifice hit, and 16 strikeouts. He made two errors in 21 fielding chances for a .905 fielding percentage.

In 1965, Owens pitched in a career-high 50 games, all out of the bullpen for the newly renamed Houston Astros. He was 6-5 with a 3.28 ERA, walking 29 and striking out 53 in 71 1⁄ 3 innings. He put up a 1.304 WHIP and a 2.98 FIP, with a .243/.314/.358 opposing line. He pitched at an aLI of 1.58 and stranded 24-of-36 inherited baserunners. On May 28, he struck out three over three perfect innings, the final three of a 12-inning 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He was one-for-eight with a sacrifice hit and one run scored as a hitter, and fielded 13 chances without an error.

Owens pitched another 40 games in relief for Houston in 1966, going 4-7 with a 4.68 ERA along with 17 walks and 32 strikeouts in 50 innings. He had a 3.65 FIP and a 1.400 WHIP, with a .272/.330/.385 opposing slashline. He was again a high-leverage reliever, at 1.26 aLI, and stranded 14-of-34 inherited runners. On July 26, he struck out two over three perfect innings in a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets. He was 0-for-4 with three K’s as a hitter, and handled 12 errorless fielding chances.

In 1967, Owens closed out his major league career with 10 relief appearances for the Astros. He was 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP. For five years after the end of his playing career, he stayed on with the Astros as an assistant coach with them at the parent club level. He passed away in 2020.

165. Franklin Stubbs (Bagwell score 65.97) iw a six-foot-two left-handed first baseman and left fielder from Laurinburg, NC. Born on October 21, 1960, he was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with the 19th overall selection.

Stubbs played with the Dodgers through the first six seasons of his career (542 games, .227/.294/.401, 59 home runs, 178 RBI). On April 1, 1990, LA traded him to Houston for Terry Wells.

Stubbs only played one season for Houston, appearing in 146 games. He started 61 games at first base (542 1⁄ 3 innings, .991), 57 games in left field (478 1⁄ 3 innings, .991), and three times in right field (25 innings, no errors). At the plate, he was 117-for-448, with a .261/.334/.475 line, 23 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, and 19 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He drew 48 walks and struck out 114 times, with 59 runs, 71 RBI, and 34 multiple-hit games.

On May 1, Stubbs entered as a seventh-inning defensive replacement, then hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning of an eventual 13-inning 2-1 loss to the Montreal Expos. On June 2, he entered defensively in the eighth inning, then hit a go-ahead 10th-inning RBI-double in an eventual 10-inning 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. On August 13, Stubbs hit a pair of home runs for four RBI in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Cubs. Five days later, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run with two RBI in a 3-2 11-inning win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

On August 31, after starting the game 0-for-3, he hit a game-tying ninth-inning RBI-single, and eventually came around to score the walkoff game-winner on a Glenn Wilson single for a 3-2 triumph against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On September 15, he hit a second-inning single and scored a run, a fourth-inning single, a sixth-inning walk and an eighth-inning game-tying run-scoring single in an eventual 3-2 Houston victory over the Giants. On September 26, he hit a double and a home run, totaling six RBI in a 10-1 win over the Dodgers.

Stubbs left via free agency following the season, and soon afterward played two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (195 games, .220/.288/.363, 20 home runs, 80 RBI) and one year with the Detroit Tigers (62 games, .250/.358/.397, two home runs, 19 RBI). After his retirement, he served as a hitting coach with several organizations, most recently in 2019 with the Hillsboro Hops at Low-A for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

164. Juan Agosto (Bagwell score 26.45) is a six-foot-two left-handed pitcher from Rio Piedras, PR. Born on February 23, 1958, he made his major league debut with the 1981 Chicago White Sox, and remained for six seasons (8-8, 3.87, 169 2⁄ 3 iP, 101 K). He then pitched part of a season with the Minnesota Twins (1-2, 8.85, 20 1⁄ 3 IP, nine K). On February 13, 1987, he signed with Houston through free agency.

Agosto pitched 27 times in relief for the 1987 Astros, going 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and six strikeouts in 27 1⁄ 3 innings. He had a 1.317 WHIP, a .248/.313/.324 opposing line, pitched with a 0.79 aLI, and let five-of-16 inherited runners to score. On August 20, he inherited two Cardinals with one out in the eighth inning, and struck out one batter over 1 2⁄ 3 perfect frames for his first (of two) save of the season in a 5-4 win over St. Louis.

In 1988, Agosto was 10-2 with a career-low 2.26 ERA, a 1.135 WHIP, 30 walks and 33 K’s in 91 2⁄ 3 innings, and a 1.19 aLI. He stranded 25-of-39 inherited runners. On September 28, he pitched 2 1⁄ 3 perfect innings in an eventual 17-inning 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Agosto pitched another 72 times in 1989, going 4-5 with a 2.93 ERA. He walked 32 and struck out 46 in 83 innings, a 1.361 WHIP, and an opposing line of .256/.323/.329 while letting 17-of-45 inherited runners to cross the plate. He was a lower-leveraged than in season’s past, spending the year with a 0.82 aLI. On May 20, he pitched two scoreless frames and struck out a season-high four Pirates to earn a victory ina 5-4, 11-inning win against Pittsburgh. On June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Agosto was the fifth of-seven pitchers in a 22-inning 5-4 win, pitching four shutout innings between the 12th and the 15th while striking out a pair.

In 1990, Agosto pitched a career-high and MLB-leading 82 times, walking 39 and striking out 50 in 92 1⁄ 3 innings (all career-highs). He was 9-8 with a 4.29 ERA, a 1.408 WHIP, a .261/.345/.350 opposing slashline, and stranded 49-of-59 inherited runners while pitching with a 1.24 aLI. On May 1, Agosto inherited runners on the corners with a tie score in the bottom of the ninth, when he relieved Danny Darwin with two outs, then got Mike Aldrete to ground out for Montreal. He followed with two perfect innings, but Houston eventually lost, 2-1 in 13.

On May 6, Agosto relieved Jim Deshaies after six innings with a 3-3 score, then faced the minimum over three innings despite allowing two hits in a 7-4 11-inning loss to the New York Mets. On September 14, Agosto collected the final nine outs of a 2-1 win over the Giants to save Mark Portugal’s start, giving up just one hit and striking out one batter. On September 21, he was the fifth of five pitchers in the ninth inning after the first four combined to give up a walk, a pair of doubles, and two runs to allow the Braves to tie the game at 3 in the ninth, then got Jeff Treadway to line out. He followed with a scoreless 10th to earn a 4-3 win over Atlanta.

On November 5, 1990, Houston let Agosto go. He went on to pitch for the Cardinals (7-7, 5.20, 117 2⁄ 3 IP, 47 K) and the Seattle Mariners (0-0, 5.89, 18 1⁄ 3 IP, 12 K). In 1993, he returned to the Astros for his final major league experience, and struck out three batters versus zero walks over six innings.

163. Tony Sipp (Bagwell score 36.97) is a six-foot left-handed pitcher from Pascagoula, MS. Born on July 12, 1983, he was drafted three times. First, by the Chicago Cubs in the 28th round in 2001 out of Moss Point High School, next by the Chicago White Sox in the 33rd round in 2002 out of Okaloosa-Walton College, and finally in the 45th round in 2004 by the Cleveland Indians out of Clemson University. Believe it or not, he was the fifth (of six) players to make the majors after being selected with the 1,333rd pick, but the leader of the group with 4.9 career bWAR.

Sipp reached the bigs with Cleveland in 2009, and pitched four seasons for the Mistake on the Lakers (11-7, 3.68, 220 1⁄ 3 IP, 225 K). He followed with one season for the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-2, 4.78, 37 2⁄ 3 IP, 42 K). On May 1, 2014, Sipp signed on with Houston through free agency.

In 50 2⁄ 3 innings, Sipp walked 17 and struck out 63, going 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA, four saves, a 0.888 WHIP, and a miniscule .157/.231/.287 slashline. Used in slightly higher than average leveraged positions (1.32 aLI), Sipp stranded 26-of-32 inherited baserunners. On September 5, he struck out four batters for his third save of the season, pitching two almost-perfect innings (Jed Lowrie reached base on a strikeout) in a 4-3 win against the Oakland Athletics.

In 2015, Sipp was 3-4 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 walks with 62 strikeouts over 54 1⁄ 3 innings. He had a 1.031 WHIP, a.208/.266/.340 opposing line, and stranded 26-of-34 inherited runners, pitching at an aLI of 1.15. On September 28, Sipp relieved LMJ with a runner on first and nobody out in the seventh, then pitched two perfect innings despite totaling only five batters faced in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. In the postseason, he pitched 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings over six appearances, with five strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Sipp pitched in 60 games again in 2016, going 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA. He went from the Hector Neris role to the Seth Martinez role, walking 18 and striking out 40 in 43 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.603 WHIP and a Kyle Tucker-sized 297/.364/.589 opposing line. Used at an aLI reduced to 0.66, Sipp stranded nine-of-26 inherited runners.

In 2017, Sipp walked 16 and struck out 39 in 37 1⁄ 3 innings, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA, a 1.393 WHIP, a .247/.323/.507 opposing line, and a 0.37 aLI. His further reduced leverage resulted in season in which he did not on any occasion have a WPA over 0.065.

In 2018, Sipp showed a resurgence by walking 13 and striking out 42 in 38 2⁄ 3 innings, going 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA, a 1.034 WHIP, and a .200/.272/.311 opposing line. He pitched with an aLI of 0.74 and stranded 34-of-37 inherited runners. On September 21, Sipp packed a season-high 1.61 RE24 into a 2⁄ 3 inning appearance, inheriting the bases loaded and striking out two batters in a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Over his five seasons with the Astros, Sipp was 0-for-one as a hitter and made one error in 34 chances in the field. On October 29, 2018, he was granted free agency. He finished up his career in 2019 with the Washington Nationals (1-2, 4.71, 21 IP, 18 K).