Astros Prospect Report: September 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54-82) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Machado RBI groundout, Madris RBI single and Salazar RBI double. They got another run in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single. Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 5.1 innings. The pen was great tossing 3.2 scoreless innings as they closed out the 4-1 win.
Note: Martinez has a 1.93 ERA in Triple-A.
- Corey Julks, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-3, R
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Bligh Madris, RF: 1-for-3, R, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Bennett Sousa, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (65-65) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Gusto got the start and pitched great allowing 1 run over 6 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board with a Stubbs RBI double and Wagner 2 run HR in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Melton added a solo HR. Daniels would add another run in the 7th on an RBI groundout. The Hooks put the game out of reach in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Stevens RBI single and Stubbs 2 run HR. The pen closed out the 8-2 win.
Note: Gusto has a 3.02 ERA in Double-A.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-4, RBI, SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- J.C. Correa, DH: 1-for-4, R
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (49-76) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on an Espinosa RBI single and a Williams sac fly. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Williams 2 run double. Swanson started for Asheville and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Santos who struggled allowing 3 runs in 3 innings. The Braves tied the game in the 9th forcing extra innings. In the 11th, Williams gave Asheville the lead with an RBI single. Calderon closed it out as Asheville won 5-4.
Note: Swanson has a 3.34 ERA this season.
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-5, 2B
- Austin Deming, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-5, R
- Kobe Kato, LF: 3-for-4, 3 R
- Rolando Espinosa, RF: 2-for-5, RBI
- Justin Williams, 1B: 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (58-72) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Chirinos got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Fisher put the Woodpeckers on the board with a 3 run HR in the 4th inning. Mejia struggled in relief allowing 3 runs as the RiverDogs tied it up. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 7th on a wild pitch to tie it and then took the lead in the 8th on an error. Ford and Molero had scoreless outings to close out the 5-4 win.
Note: Fisher has a .887 OPS in Single-A.
- Cam Fisher, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, SB
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Sandy Mejia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brandon Bielak - 6:05 CT
CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT
AV: Luis Rodriguez - 4:00 CT
FV: Trey Dombroski - 4:05 CT
