Astros Prospect Report: September 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54-82) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Machado RBI groundout, Madris RBI single and Salazar RBI double. They got another run in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single. Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 5.1 innings. The pen was great tossing 3.2 scoreless innings as they closed out the 4-1 win.

Note: Martinez has a 1.93 ERA in Triple-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Bennett Sousa , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (65-65) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto got the start and pitched great allowing 1 run over 6 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board with a Stubbs RBI double and Wagner 2 run HR in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Melton added a solo HR. Daniels would add another run in the 7th on an RBI groundout. The Hooks put the game out of reach in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Stevens RBI single and Stubbs 2 run HR. The pen closed out the 8-2 win.

Note: Gusto has a 3.02 ERA in Double-A.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (49-76) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on an Espinosa RBI single and a Williams sac fly. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Williams 2 run double. Swanson started for Asheville and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Santos who struggled allowing 3 runs in 3 innings. The Braves tied the game in the 9th forcing extra innings. In the 11th, Williams gave Asheville the lead with an RBI single. Calderon closed it out as Asheville won 5-4.

Note: Swanson has a 3.34 ERA this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Carlos Calderon, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (58-72) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Fisher put the Woodpeckers on the board with a 3 run HR in the 4th inning. Mejia struggled in relief allowing 3 runs as the RiverDogs tied it up. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 7th on a wild pitch to tie it and then took the lead in the 8th on an error. Ford and Molero had scoreless outings to close out the 5-4 win.

Note: Fisher has a .887 OPS in Single-A.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Sandy Mejia , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 6:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT

AV: Luis Rodriguez - 4:00 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 4:05 CT