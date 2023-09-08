Astros Prospect Report: September 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-82) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba got the start for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs while striking out 8. The pen allowed a couple more runs as OKC extended their lead. The offense got 2 runs back in the 8th on a Salazar RBI double and Costes RBI single but that was it as they fell 6-2.
Note: Kouba has 129 K in 122 innings this season.
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-4
- Andrew Knapp, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- Cesar Salazar, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-3, RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (64-65) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Stevens put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. Robaina pitched in relief striking out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 2-1.
Note: Robaina has a 3.51 ERA this season.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, BB
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (48-76) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Garcia RBI single and another run on a balk. They got another run in the 5th on a Borden RBI single. Mancini started for Asheville and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. Ullola pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 4-3.
Note: Cole has 36 SB this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-4, R, SB
- Tim Borden, DH: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Austin Deming, 2B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- John Garcia, C: 2-for-3, RBI
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-72) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
Santa got the start but was pulled after retiring one batter due to injury. He was relieved by Nodal who allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 2.2 innings. Guillemette put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 6th inning with a 2 run single. The offense rallied for 5 runs in the 8th on a Santander RBI single and Ferreras grand slam. Bloss closed it out going 6 innings allowing just 1 unearned run.
Note: Bloss has a 2.76 ERA in Single-A.
- Cam Fisher, RF: 2-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Luis Baez, LF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Garret Guillemette, C: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Ryan Johnson, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 3B
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Pascanel Ferreras, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jake Bloss, RHP: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT
CC: Ryan Gusto - 7:05 CT
AV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 CT
FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 6:05 CT
