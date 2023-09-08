Astros Prospect Report: September 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-82) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs while striking out 8. The pen allowed a couple more runs as OKC extended their lead. The offense got 2 runs back in the 8th on a Salazar RBI double and Costes RBI single but that was it as they fell 6-2.

Note: Kouba has 129 K in 122 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (64-65) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Stevens put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. Robaina pitched in relief striking out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 2-1.

Note: Robaina has a 3.51 ERA this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (48-76) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Garcia RBI single and another run on a balk. They got another run in the 5th on a Borden RBI single. Mancini started for Asheville and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. Ullola pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 4-3.

Note: Cole has 36 SB this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-72) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Santa got the start but was pulled after retiring one batter due to injury. He was relieved by Nodal who allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 2.2 innings. Guillemette put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 6th inning with a 2 run single. The offense rallied for 5 runs in the 8th on a Santander RBI single and Ferreras grand slam. Bloss closed it out going 6 innings allowing just 1 unearned run.

Note: Bloss has a 2.76 ERA in Single-A.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Nodal , LHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jake Bloss, RHP: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

CC: Ryan Gusto - 7:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 CT

FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 6:05 CT