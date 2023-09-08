Astros Crawfish Boil: September 8, 2023

Welcome to the weekend Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros host the Padres on 5-game home slide (El Paso Inc.)

Houston Astros will not give up their AL West lead | Flippin’ Bats (Fox Sports)

Mets appear to be ahead in race for coveted executive David Stearns (NY Post)

Tweet by popular Arlington BBQ restaurant owner sparks social media ‘beef’ with Astros fans after Rangers game (WFAA)

Latest report reveals Dusty Baker’s bizarre reason for benching one of Astros best players (Sportsmap)

Something inexplicable is happening with Astros’ Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez (Sportsmap)

MLB Insider: Jose Altuve’s hot streak leading latest round of AL West storylines for Houston Astros (Denver Gazette)

AL West News

Texas Rangers add injury to insult in sweep by Houston Astros. Can Evan Carter spark some hope? (WTSP)

Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit performance (Beloit Daily News)

The Seattle Mariners were MLB’s hottest team in August. Now comes the hard part (The Athletic)

Luis Castillo, M’s edge Rays 1-0 in pitchers’ duel (Reuters)

Angels’ walking wounded look to hurt Guardians’ playoff hopes (Deadspin)

Nolan Schanuel passes Darin Erstad for new Angels record (MLB)

Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit performance (AP News)

EDITORIAL: NSEA swings and misses in bid to stop A’s stadium (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MLB News

NL MVP chase looks like it’s going down to the wire

‘Everything is possible’: Acuña inches closer to 40-40 club

Lawlar records first hit, makes stellar play as D-backs reclaim WC spot

Betts (left foot) leaves stadium on crutches as precaution (source)

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more

Castillo, ‘pen combine to hold potent Rays scoreless

New approach to lineup strategy has turned No. 2 into No. 1

9 upcoming free agents who need to finish ‘23 strong

Pepiot perfecto bid goes 6 2/3 in gem for Dodgers

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

RHP Gerrit Cole (33) spent two All-Star seasons with the Astros in 2018 and 2019. Over 65 turns in the rotation, he was 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA, a 0.962 WHIP, and 602 K’s in 412 2⁄ 3 innings.

RHP Ken Forsch (77) spent the first 11 seasons of his 16-year MLB career with the Astros, from 1970 through 1980. He made 153 starts and 268 trips out of the bullpen, going 78-81 with a 3.18 ERA, a 1.250 WHIP, 815 strikeouts in 1493 2⁄ 3 innings and a 1976 All Star appearance. In 1979, he led the major leagues with a 1.069 WHIP and led the NL with 1.8 BB/9.

Saturday

LHP Mike Hampton (51) played for Houston from 1994 through 1999 then again in 2009. He made 216 appearances, including 172 starts, going 76-50 with a 3.59 ERA and 767 K’s in 1138 IP.

RHP Dan Miceli (53) played 14 major league seasons, including part of 2003 and all of 2004 with the Astros. In 97 appearances, he was 7-7 with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.207 WHIP.

RHP Jim Corsi (1961-2022) appeared with five teams over 10 seasons. In 1991, he pitched in 47 contests for the Astros, with a 1.275 WHIP and a 3.71 ERA.

OF Jerry Mumphrey (71) played in 325 games for Houston from 1983 through 1985, making the All Star Team in 1984. He slashed .291/.354/.401 with 18 jacks and 161 RBI.

Sunday

LHP Lance Pendleton (40) made 15 major league appearances in 2011, 11 with the New York Yankees and four with the Astros. For Houston, he allowed 10 hits and nine earned runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

LHP Randy Johnson (60) had six stops in his major league career, spanning a total of 22 seasons. In 1998, he had what was likely the best run of his entire hall-of-fame career over 11 starts with the Astros. He went 10-1 with a 1.28 ERA, 116 strikeouts in 84 1⁄ 3 innings, a 0.984 WHIP and 0.4 HR/9. Although he didn’t make the All-Star Team in that season, he was a 10-time All-Star and a five-time Cy Young Award winner.

1B Craig Cacek (69) went 1-for-20 in seven games for the 1977 Astros. It was his only look at the major league level.