Houston Astros Host San Diego Padres — Series Preview

The Houston Astros hope to continue their unprecedented offensive surge at MMP against the San Diego Padres.

Although the Astros just roasted the Rangers for 39 runs in three games, of course it happened on the road. Back at Minute Maid Park, Houston is a mere one game over .500, at 35-34.

This is the first and only series this season between the Padres and the Astros. They did not face each other last season either. In 2021, they faced off six times, with the Padres winning four of them. Houston’s most recent victory in the series was on September 3, when Houston took a 6-3 win. Carlos Correa (21) and Kyle Tucker (23) went deep as eight Astros pitchers kept the Padres to three runs on seven hits and six walks (three by Kendall Graveman). Blake Taylor (3-4, 3.38) earned the win, and Ryan Pressly (23, 1.80) saved it.

The Astros and Padres used to face each other all the time when Houston resided in the National League. Resultingly, the two teams have faced each other 606 times, with Houston holding a 316-290 edge. That’s both their 15th best and 15th worst record against an opponent. Conversely, San Diego’s .479 winning percentage in common play ranks as their 11th best. The two have only met once in the postseason, the 1998 NLDS, which Houston dropped, three-games-to-one.

These three games against the Padres is the first half of a six-game homestand, with the Oakland Athletics coming in on San Diego’s heels for three games of their own. Upon completion, the Astros will travel to Missouri to face the Kansas CIty Royals three times.

In Houston’s last series, the Astros vaporized the Arlington Mall Blarts by a combined score of 165-8. Astros hitting went deep 16 times while Rafael Montero (3-3, 5.06), Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30) and Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23) each collected victories. In the finale, Houston won by a 12-3 final score behind home runs from Yordan Alvarez (25), Michael Brantley (2), Jose Abreu (13, 14) and Chas McCormick (20).

The Padres just completed a seven-game homestand, defeating the San Francisco Giants three times in four and taking one-of-three from the Philadelphia Phillies. In the finale, Philadelphia won, 5-1 behind six shutout one-hit innings from Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.49). Michael Wacha (11-3, 2.99) took the loss while Garrett Cooper knocked in Houston’s only run.

Standings

Houston Astros: 80-61, .567, leading the AL West. Third in the AL, fifth in MLB. Last 10: WWWWLLLWWW. On pace for: 92-70. Playoff Odds: 96.3 percent.

San Diego Padres: 66-75, .468, fourth in the NL West, 19.5 games behind the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers. 10th in the NL, seven games behind the final wildcard position. 20th in MLB. Last 10: WLLLWWWLWL. On pace for: 76-86. Playoff Odds: lol

Around the AL West

The Mariners are finishing up a 10-game road trip with four against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Los Angeles Angels are hosting the Cleveland Guardians for four. Meanwhile, the free-falling Texas Rangers are hosting the suddenly not-last-place Oakland Athletics for three games starting Friday. Let’s Go A’s!

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

7:10 PM CT — Blake Snell (12-9, 2.50) vs. Hunter Brown (10-10, 4.53)

6:10 PM CT — Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49) vs. Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65)

1:10 PM CT — TBD vs. J.P. France (10-5, 3.72)

Who’s Hot (highest WPA vs. Rangers)

Yordan Alvarez .335

Alex Bregman .312

Jose Altuve .297

Chas McCormick .225

Jose Abreu .188

Who’s Not (lowest WPA vs. Rangers)

J.P. France -.463

Yainer Diaz -.087

Ryne Stanek -.002

Martin Maldonado .003

Phil Maton .003