Astros Prospect Report: September 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-81) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Julks 3 run HR. Blanco got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. In the 6th, Whitcomb added a solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 3 runs in the 8th. The offense got 2 back to tie it on a Whitcomb RBI single and Bannon sac fly. OKC got 2 more runs in the 9th and the offense was unable to comeback as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: Whitcomb has 33 HR this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K Jake Cousins , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (64-64) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the second inning on a Melton solo HR. They got 4 more runs in the 4th on 2 run HRs from Correa and Wagner. Henley got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. He was relieved by Plumlee who allowed 2 runs. In the 5th, Barber connected on a solo HR. The Hooks got 4 more runs in the 6th on a Dezenzo 3 run HR and another Barber solo HR. McDonald and VanWey tossed 3 scoreless innings to close it out.

Note: Correa is hitting .355 over his last 31 games.

Blair Henley , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (48-75) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Devon got the start for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings while striking out 6. The pen allowed a run as the Braves extended their lead to 2-0. Asheville got a run back in the 8th on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 2-1.

Note: DeVos has 117 K in 98.2 innings this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Max Roberts , LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-71) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Guedez got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings of work. The offense got a couple of runs on Santander and Guillemette RBI groundouts. Taylor pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4.1 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as they fell 4-2.

Note: Taylor has 126 K in 84 innings this season.

Jose Guedez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Andrew Taylor , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Joey Mancini - 6:00 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT