Astros Prospect Report: September 6th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Corpus Christi Hooks v Amarillo Sod Poodles
AMARILLO, TEXAS - APRIL 14: Colin Barber #3 of the Corpus Christi Hooks runs to third base during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-81) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Julks 3 run HR. Blanco got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. In the 6th, Whitcomb added a solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 3 runs in the 8th. The offense got 2 back to tie it on a Whitcomb RBI single and Bannon sac fly. OKC got 2 more runs in the 9th and the offense was unable to comeback as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: Whitcomb has 33 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (64-64) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the second inning on a Melton solo HR. They got 4 more runs in the 4th on 2 run HRs from Correa and Wagner. Henley got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. He was relieved by Plumlee who allowed 2 runs. In the 5th, Barber connected on a solo HR. The Hooks got 4 more runs in the 6th on a Dezenzo 3 run HR and another Barber solo HR. McDonald and VanWey tossed 3 scoreless innings to close it out.

Note: Correa is hitting .355 over his last 31 games.

A+: Asheville Tourists (48-75) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Devon got the start for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings while striking out 6. The pen allowed a run as the Braves extended their lead to 2-0. Asheville got a run back in the 8th on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 2-1.

Note: DeVos has 117 K in 98.2 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-71) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Guedez got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings of work. The offense got a couple of runs on Santander and Guillemette RBI groundouts. Taylor pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4.1 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as they fell 4-2.

Note: Taylor has 126 K in 84 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Joey Mancini - 6:00 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT

