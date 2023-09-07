Astros Prospect Report: September 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-81) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Julks 3 run HR. Blanco got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. In the 6th, Whitcomb added a solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 3 runs in the 8th. The offense got 2 back to tie it on a Whitcomb RBI single and Bannon sac fly. OKC got 2 more runs in the 9th and the offense was unable to comeback as Sugar Land fell 8-6.
Note: Whitcomb has 33 HR this season.
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (64-64) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the second inning on a Melton solo HR. They got 4 more runs in the 4th on 2 run HRs from Correa and Wagner. Henley got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. He was relieved by Plumlee who allowed 2 runs. In the 5th, Barber connected on a solo HR. The Hooks got 4 more runs in the 6th on a Dezenzo 3 run HR and another Barber solo HR. McDonald and VanWey tossed 3 scoreless innings to close it out.
Note: Correa is hitting .355 over his last 31 games.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Colin Barber, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Jacob Melton, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-4, 2 R
- Blair Henley, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (48-75) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Devon got the start for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings while striking out 6. The pen allowed a run as the Braves extended their lead to 2-0. Asheville got a run back in the 8th on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 2-1.
Note: DeVos has 117 K in 98.2 innings this season.
- John Garcia, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, SB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-71) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Guedez got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings of work. The offense got a couple of runs on Santander and Guillemette RBI groundouts. Taylor pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4.1 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as they fell 4-2.
Note: Taylor has 126 K in 84 innings this season.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2B, SB
- Garret Guillemette, DH: 0-for-3, RBI
- Ryan Johnson, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Pascanel Ferreras, 2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Jackson Loftin, LF: 1-for-3, SB
- Juan Santander, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, CF: 1-for-3, SB
- Jose Guedez, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Joey Mancini - 6:00 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT
