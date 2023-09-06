 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 141 Thread. Sept. 6, 2023, 7:05 CT. Astros @ Rangers

Verlander against Scherzer for the sweep.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
New York Yankees v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...