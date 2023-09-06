Astros Prospect Report: September 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-80) won 6-0 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got off to a quick start scoring 3 runs in the first inning on a Leon RBI single and Matijevic 2 run single. Gordon got the start for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings. The offense got 3 more runs in the 5th on a Hensley 2 run double and another run scoring on a balk. Dubin tossed 3 perfect innings to close out the 6-0 win.
Note: Gordon has 140 K in 118.2 innings this season.
- David Hensley, 1B: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Corey Julks, LF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Pedro Leon, 3B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Bligh Madris, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-64) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Brown got the start for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Corona sac fly and then Melton connected on a solo HR in the 6th to put the Hooks up 2-1. The Hooks scored 3 more runs in the 8th on a Melton 2 run single and a Correa RBI single. Bellozo tossed 3 scoreless innings to close out the 5-1 lead.
Note: Bellozo has yet to allow a run in Double-A.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 0-for-3, RBI
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Jordan Brewer, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, SB
- Jacob Melton, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (48-74) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board in the first on a Palma fielder’s choice. Guilfoil started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings of work. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 5-1.
Note: Sacco has a .742 OPS in High-A.
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 0-for-4, RBI
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (56-71) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Fisher solo HR. Pecko got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings of work. Fisher tied things up in the 5th with another solo HR. In the 7th, Loftin gave the Woodpeckers the lead with a solo HR. Fleury closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.
Note: Fisher has a .906 OPS this season.
- Cam Fisher, RF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 2-for-3, BB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Ethan Pecko, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 6:35 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Nolan DeVos - 6:00 CT
FV: Jose Guedez - 6:05 CT
