Astros Crawfish Boil: September 6, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

The four biggest complaints that I’ve noticed during this Astros season according to commenters on this website:

The Jose Abréu complaints from the first four months of the season (he’s been pretty good lately). The woe in Houston’s fanbase over Dusty’s Yainer Díaz’ usage. Dusty’s continued seeming preference for anyone but Chas McCormick. My links to Sportskeeda and Sports Illustrated.

I can only address one of those. I know I’ve said it before, but I’m going to try very hard to discontinue usage of links from those sites. Some days it’s difficult with a lack of other developments — and on those days I’ve included a link to one of those sites. Invariably, somebody will say something snarky in the comments. I’m only taking it personally enough to change my ways. Maybe Dusty Baker could take a page from my book, although I doubt he follows this website.

Houston Astros News

Jose Altuve makes Astros history with homer binge at a pivotal point (The Athletic)

MLB playoff picture, standings, 2023 postseason projections: Chaos in NL wild-card race, Rangers host Astros (CBS Sports)

Astros insider: Jose Altuve ignites offense and inspires wonder (Houston Chronicle)

David Stearns Has Spoken With Mets, Astros About Potential Front Office Positions (MLB Trade Rumors)

How does the Dusty insanity end? (Chipalatta)

AL West News

Seattle Mariners lucked out, but can’t miss on huge opportunity now (Seattle Sports)

After scorching-hot August, the Seattle Mariners control their playoff hopes in September (Yahoo Sports)

Texas Rangers lose again; what once was a given now looks increasingly like a fantasy (Star Telegram)

Royals scammed the Rangers big-time on Aroldis Chapman trade (FanSided)

Anthony Rendon Continues to Avoid Talking to the Media (The BIg Lead)

Angels use Shohei Ohtani body double for team picture (USA Today)

Lawrence Butler vows A’s won’t be MLB ‘laughingstock’ next season (NBC Sports Bay Area)

The Oakland Athletics are heading to Las Vegas - but one more MLB team wants to move, too (The Manual)

With Las Vegas on deck, big parts of the A’s story will always be rooted in Oakland (KTNV)

MLB News (MLB.COM)

Elly wreaks havoc with speed in 9th inning of walk-off

Here are the 10 hottest rookies over the past 30 days

Bassitt ties Rocket for Blue Jays record in gem vs. A’s

‘Unique in his own right’: Stanton becomes 4th fastest player to 400 HRs

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more

The Martian greets Bleacher Creatures in unforgettable fashion

‘Thunder in his bat’: Morel lifts Cubs to wild win

On This Date in Astros History

On this date in 1999, the 82-56 Astros were in Philadelphia to take on the 68-68 Phillies. Houston won by a 6-4 final score despite getting doubled up in hits, 12-to-6. Russ Johnson (5) went deep with a three-run shot in the sixth inning, a lead-changing eventual game-winner. Jose Lima (19-7, 3.40) earned the win, despite allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. Billy Wagner (34, 1.81) came home with the save.

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Shawn Dubin (28) made his major league debut with the Astros this season, and has a 3.59 FIP and 11 strikeouts over nine innings.