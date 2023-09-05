Just like the stock market, prospects’ stock will go up and down throughout the season. Below are a few players hitter who have seen their stock rise. Here is the Astros Prospect Stock Report 2023: Volume 3.

⇑ Stock Up ⇑

Hitter - Will Wagner

Wagner was drafted by the Astros in the 18th round of the 2021 draft. After a solid first full season in the minors where he hit .261 with a .767 OPS, Wagner picked up a lot of steam after dominating in the Arizona Fall League with a 1.145 OPS. He came into this year with some helium but injuries held him back early. Since coming back healthy on August 4th, Wagner has hit .318 with a .935 OPS in 22 games. This includes 7 doubles, 3 homers and 12 runs batted in. Overall he has a .867 OPS in Double-A this season.

2023 Stats: 48 G, .298 BA/.403 OBP/.472 SLG, 14 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 3 SB, 133 wRC+

Correa came into this season with a known quality, and that was the ability to hit the ball. In two full seasons in the minors, Correa hit .310 and .309. Switching to a new position at catcher last year threw him some curveballs but the bat continued to play. This season, he started slow but has really turned in on with the bat recently. Over his last 29 games, Correa is hitting .354 with a .913 OPS. The power increase has been nice too, connecting on 11 XBHs in those 29 games.

2023 Stats: 90 G, .251 BA/.312 OBP/.342 SLG, 12 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 42 RBI, 6 SB

Pitcher - Ryan Gusto

Gusto was drafted by the Astros in the 11th round of the 2019 draft. Gusto missed the 2020 season due to COVID and then missed the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. After a 2022 season where he had a 5.50 ERA, pitching in Asheville is rough, he has put together a strong year in 2023. He has pitched in 12 games in Double-A and has a 3.20 ERA with 53 K in 50.2 innings. Taking out his first outing in Double-A and he has a 2.20 ERA allowing just 24 hits in 48 innings. The mid-90s fastball and his two breaking balls have continued to play well at the higher level.

2023 Stats: 24 G, 4.80 ERA, 99.1 IP, 86 H, 53 ER, 41 BB, 106 K, 9.6 K/9

Pitcher - Jose Fleury

Fleury was signed by the Astros out of the Dominican Republic in 2021. He had a dominant 2022 season in the DSL where he had 4 BB/60 K in 38 innings with a 1.42 ERA. This helped earn the 21-year-old a spot in Fayetteville out of Spring Training this year. He started the year well but then struggled in July. He found his form again in August striking out 39 in 24.2 innings, earning Astros minor league pitcher of the month. Overall the right-hander has 130 K in 91.2 innings while allowing just 60 hits.

2023 Stats: 24 G, 3.83 ERA, 91.2 IP, 60 H, 39 ER, 42 BB, 130 K, 12.8 K/9