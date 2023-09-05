Astros Crawfish Boil: September 5, 2023

The Houston Astros have clinched the tiebreaker against the Texas Rangers, and have tied the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez’s ridiculous young gun feat has never been seen before (spokesman.com)

Randal Grichuk cranks a solo homer as the Angels cut into the Orioles’ lead (thebrunswicknews.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

On This Date

In 2006, the 67-71 Astros were in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the 70-68 Phillies. Lance Berkman was the hero of the day with three hits, producing four RBI on a pair of doubles in a 5-3 Astros victory. Willy Taveras had a pair of hits and Brad Ausmus had an RBI to complete the scoring. Dan Wheeler (2-5, 2.61) earned the win in relief, and Brad Lidge (30, 5.06) collected a save.

Houston Astros Birthday

OF Jeff Baldwin (58) appeared in seven games for the 1990 Astros, drawing a walk in nine plate appearances.