Houston Astros Visit Texas rangers — Series Preview

The Houston Astros need some wins against the hosting rangers, but it won’t come easy.

Despite their recent struggles, the Texas rangers are still very dangerous, and in fact may be fighting Houston this series for one wildcard position as the Toronto Blue Jays remain in the wings. Houston has already played Texas 10 times this year, with the Astros holding a 6-4 series advantage. One more win for Houston clinches that particular tiebreaker, and both teams need it.

In Houston’s last series against the rangers, the Astros took two out of three at MMP. In their final win, on July 25, Houston won, 4-3 behind a solid Quality Start by J.P. France (6-3, 2.87). France struck out three against two walks over seven innings. He gave up one unearned run on five hits. Ryan Pressly (24, 3.11) earned the save despite allowing a two-run homer to DH Mitch Garver (5).

The Astros offense was led by Kyle Tucker (18), Martín Maldonado (8) and José Abreu, with a pair of hits each. Maldonado’s seventh-inning blast to left-center proved the eventual game-winner.

As far as Houston and Texas’ history in common, the rangers have had the better, although not by much. Houston has a 129-134 regular season record against the Mall Cops, a .490 winning percentage that is their worst against the AL West. Houston and Texas have yet to meet for postseason play, although that may change in the near future. These three games against Texas at The Ballpark comprise the entirety of a roadtrip, following Houston’s three-game set at MMP and preceding a six-game homestand against the visiting San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics, for three games each.

In Houston’s last series, the New York Yankees swept a three-game set at Minute Maid Park. Now 35-34 at home, the Astros have lost five-in-a-row at the friendly confines, while putting up an elite 42-27 road record. Maybe the sixth seed is what the Astros need....

The Bombers outscored Houston in the aggregate, 17-7, handing starters Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34), Hunter Brown (10-10, 4.53) and Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65) losses. José Abreu (12), Michael Brantley (1) and Yainer Diaz (20) collected home runs in the setback.

In their most recent game, the rangers defeated the Minnesota Twins, 6-5 with a walkoff victory. Texas had dropped the first two of the set, 5-1 and 9-7. In the victory, Mitch Garver led the offense with a four-hit game, including two home runs and four RBI. Leody Taveras, Jonah Heim and Corey Seager also had a multihit game, with two each. Josh Winder (2-1, 4.44) earned the rangers win, on a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth by Adolis García.

Standings

Houston Astros: 77-61, .558, tied for second in the AL West, one game behind the Seattle Mariners. Tied for fourth in the AL and for the second wildcard bid. Tied for sixth in MLB. On pace for 90-72. Playoff Odds: 81.4 percent. Last 10: LLWWWWWLLL.

Texas rangers: 76-60, .559, tied for second in AL West, one game behind the Seattle Mariners. Tied for fourth in the AL and for the second wildcard bid. Tied for sixth in MLB. On pace for 90-72. Playoff Odds: 76.2 percent.

Around the AL West

The Mariners kindly dropped their series finale to the New York Mets, allowing the Astros to tie them, if they chose. In the meantime, the Oakland Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 10-6. Not a part of the AL West, I think it bears mentioning (in case you weren’t paying attention) that the NL’s final wildcard position is currently in the middle of a great race, between the Miami Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Francisco Giants, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Team Leaders (Astros first)

AVG: Kyle Tucker .289, Corey Seager .341

OBP: Kyle Tucker .371, Corey Seager .405

SLG: Kyle Tucker .511, Corey Seager .643

OPS: Kyle Tucker .882, Corey Seager 1.048

HR: Kyle Tucker 26, Adolis Garcia 34

RBI: Kyle Tucker 99, Adolis Garcia 100

SB: Kyle Tucker 26, Travis Jankowski 18

W: Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez, J.P. France 10, Nathan Eovaldi 11

ERA: Framber Valdez 3.38, Dane Dunning 3.45

WHIP: Framber Valdez 1.10, Dane Dunning 1.22

SO: Framber Valdez 164, Andrew Heaney 134

Gametime and starting pitchers:

Monday at 3:05 PM CT: J.P. France (10-5, 3.49) vs. Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.16)

Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT: Framber Valdez (10-9, 3.38) vs. TBD

Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT: Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34) vs. TBD

Who’s Hot (highest WPA vs. Yankees)

Yainer Diaz .258

Michael Brantley .083

Yordan Alvarez .061

Hector Neris .054

Rafael Montero .053

Who’s Not (lowest WPA vs. Yankees)

Mauricio Dubón -.149

Alex Bregman -.220

Jose Abreu -.244

Jose Altuve -.266

Justin Verlander -.342

On This Date in Astros History

On September 4, the Astros are 23-29 since being born as the Colt .45s in 1962. The only time that Houston ever met the rangers (before today) on this date was back in 2016. George Springer (26) and Evan Gattis (24) went deep, and Alex Bregman led the Astros offense with three hits in a 7-6 Astros victory. Chris Devenski (3-4, 2.16) earned the win with 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless relief innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Ken Giles (8, 3.64) got the save despite allowing one run in the ninth.

2022 — Houston 9, Angels 1

2021 — Padres 10, Houston 2

2020 — Angels 6, Houston 5 (11)

2018 — Houston 5, Twins 2

2017 — Houston 6, Mariners 2

2016 — Houston 7, rangers 6

2015 — Houston 8, Twins 0

2013 — Houston 6, Twins 5

2012 — Pirates 6, Houston 2

2011 — Brewers 4, Houston 0

2010 — Houston 6, Diamondbacks 5

2009 — Houston 7, Phillies 0

2007 — Brewers 5, Houston 3

2006 — Phillies 3, Houston 2 (10)

2005 — Cardinals 4, Houston 1

2004 — Houston 6, Pirates 5

2002 — Padres 5, Houston 1

2001 — Houston 7, Reds 1

2000 — Marlins 5, Houston 2

1999 — Houston 5, Expos 2 (10)

1998 — Diamondbacks 3, Houston 1

1997 — Houston 14, Giants 2

1996 — Cardinals 6, Houston 4

1995 — Reds 6, Houston 1

1993 — Expos 7, Houston 5

1992 — Expos 5, Houston 2

1991 — Houston 8, Mets 3

1990 — Houston 10, Dodgers 8

1989 — Dodgers 7, Houston 5

1988 — Houston 4, Cardinals 3

1987 — Houston 2, Pirates 0

1985 — Houston 11, Cubs 6

1984 — Braves 8, Houston 7

1983 — Cubs 9, Houston 7

1982 — Phillies 4, Houston 2

1981 — Houston 5, Expos 0

1979 — Houston 9, Dodgers 4

1978 — Reds 6, Houston 3

1977 — Houston 7, Expos 1

1976 — Houston 5, Dodgers 2

1975 — Giants 2, Houston 1

1974 — Reds 2, Houston 1

1973 — Reds 12, Houston 7 (10)

1972 — Braves 6, Houston 5

1971 — Giants 1, Houston 0

1970 — Houston 7, Dodgers 3

1967 — Giants 4, Houston 3

1966 — Braves 2, Houston 0

1965 — Dodgers 5, Houston 0

1964 — Pirates 10, Houston 2

1963 — Giants 8, Houston 3

1962 — Houston 4, Phillies 1