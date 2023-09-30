Game 161 Recap. September 30, 2023, 7:10 CT. Astros @ Diamondbacks

Here’s what the Astros must do to make the playoffs:

Win one of the remaining two: clinch Wild Card

Win two: WC the minimum, but if Seatle wins one of two remaining with Texas, the Astros will be Division champs due to a tie-breaker with the Rangers.

Lose the next two, probably out unless Seattle loses both to the Rangers with Seattle’s two best pitchers going.

If Arizona can beat Justin Verlander tonight, they clinch a WC berth, which means they will probably rest their best players tomorrow for a game that will probably decide if the Astros make the playoffs if they lose tonight.

Lineup:

2B........................Altuve

3B.........................Bregman

DH.........................Alvarez

RF..........................Tucker

1B..........................Abreu

LF..........................McCormick

CF..........................Dubon

SS..........................Pena

C............................Maldonado

Brantley and Diaz sit. Verlander gets to write out the lineup card. It must be in his contract. Oh well, Maldonado and Dubon have both made important offensive contributions of late.