Game 138 Thread. Sept. 3, 2023, 6:10 CT. Yankees @ Astros

The Astros send Javier to to the mound. Expect a lot of runs. Javier gives them out like candy since July. And the Astros tend to score even more when he’s on the mound.

I’d settle for a low-scoring win, but somehow I don’t think the Yankees are going to have much trouble tracking the once infamous, now dearly departed, invisiball.

Despite losing two straight the Astros are still just a half game behind the Mariners, who lost today, for the AL West lead, and a half game in front of the Rangers, who just beat the Twins. So a win puts the Astros in a tie for first place, and a loss puts them in a tie for second, one game behind the Mariners.

For this crucial game Dusty decided to bench the 4th and 5th best batters on the team by OPS, Chas McCormick and Yainier Diaz. Go Mauricio Dubon and Martin Maldonado.

Here’s the lineup.

Altuve ...............2B

Bregman...........3B

Alvarez..............LF

Tucker...............RF

Abreu...............1B

Brantley...........DH

Peña.................SS

Dubon.............CF

Maldonado......C

Game televised on ESPN.