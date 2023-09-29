Astros Playoff Chances in One, Sort of Easy-to-Read Chart



As we all know, if the Astros sweep the D-Backs this weekend, the Astros are in and even have a chance for the AL West Division Crown if Seattle wins two of their next three games.

I’m no statistician, but if Houston only wins one game against Arizona they still have a fair chance to get a Wild Card berth. If they win two out of three it looks like they are in.

Let’s have good J.P. France tonight against a motivated and talented Arizona team.

For a more in-depth view of the playoff odds, check out Clack HERE.