Astros Crawfish Boil: September 29, 2023

Rodríguez addresses bench-clearing incident; Neris apologizes

Astros tighten hold on WC spot with emotional series win in Seattle

Meet the former neuroscientist taking Astros’ R&D to new heights (Chron)

Brantley leads Astros against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit performance (ABC13)

Astros: MLB looking into Hector Neris’ alleged homophobic slur at Julio Rodriguez (ClutchPoints)

World Champion boxer Canelo Alvarez names Astros star Jose Altuve as his favorite MLB player - “We really like Altuve, we watch him a lot” (Sportskeeda)

Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Rangers into game 2 (El Paso Inc.)

The Seattle Mariners’ walk-off comeback victory over the Texas Rangers keeps their playoff hopes alive - but narrow (24sports)

Angels begin 3-game series at home against the Athletics (AP News)

Athletics, Angels look for positives in final series )(Reuters)

J.P. — who else? — keeps Mariners alive with walk-off

The Oakland A’s Pitching Staff Is No Longer The Worst In Baseball (Forbes)

Las Vegas stadium proponents counter attempt to repeal public funding for potential MLB ballpark (AP News)

Marlins’ rally in 9th halted by rain as finale vs. Mets suspended

Appreciating 4 all-time legends as they play their (potential) final games

O’s clinch first AL East crown since 2014 with win No. 100

Kid gets ultimate souvenir after angry Bryce tosses helmet into stands

Bassitt hits 200 IP as Blue Jays close in on WC spot

Cubs swept away by Braves, denting postseason hopes

O’s in Baltimore to stay with new 30-year lease

Here are the Top 50 international prospects for the 2024 signing period

Olson sets Braves’ RBI mark as Atlanta clinches MLB’s best record

Houston Astros Birthdays (wow it’s a lot)

Friday

LHP Jim Crawford (73) was 5-9 with a 4.02 ERA for Houston in 1973 and 1975. He struck out 93 in 156 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.474 WHIP and a 3.39 FIP.

RHP Brett Gillis (24) was Houston’s ninth-round choice in 2022 out of the University of Portland. This season, he pitched two scoreless innings in one appearance for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Left-side infielder Jeron Williams (23) is Houston’s ninth-round pick in 2023 out of the University of Toledo. In 18 games for the Woodpeckers this season he went 12-for-57.

Saturday

IF Jack Mayfield (33) played in 47 games for Houston in 2019 and 2020, going 18-for-106 at bat.

RHP James Hoyt (37) appeared 66 times out of the bullpen for Houston between 2016 and 2018. He was 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 71 2⁄ 3 innings.

IF Danny Worth (38) went 7-for-39 in 16 games for the 2016 Astros.

RHP José Lima (1972-2010) was a starter/swingman for the Astros from 1997 through 2001, going 46-42 with a 4.77 ERA. In 804 frames, he struck out 584 and posted a 1.382 WHIP.

LHP Yorkis Pérez (56) made 33 relief appearances for the 2000 Astros. He was 2-1 with a 5.16 ERA and 21 K’s in 22 2⁄ 3 innings.

Corner IF Dave Magadan (61) spent time with seven teams over his 16-season career. In 1995, he played in 127 games for Houston, where he hit .313/.428/.399 with 51 RBI.

RHP Robin Roberts (1926-2010) had a Hall of Fame 19-season MLB career. The second half of 1965 and the first half of 1966 would see Roberts in Houston duds, where he was 8-7 with a 2.77 ERA. If viewed as a single season, his time with the Astros would see that ERA as the third-best of his storied career.

2B/3B Sandro Pereira (18) posted a pretty great statline for the Rookie-level DSL Astros (Orange) this year. He slashed out a .298/.457/.427 line. That OBP, achieved over 43 games, was largely aided by Pereira’s DSL-leading 20 HBP, a peculiar skill to have mastered before reaching the age of majority.

Corner OF Christopher Morales (21) spent the 2023 season on the 60-day minor league IL.

Sunday

Corner IF Colin Moran (31) played in 16 games for Houston in 2016 and 2017, going seven-for-34 at the plate.

RHP Cy Sneed (31) pitched 26 times in relief for the 2020 and 2021 Astros, picking up 44 K’s in 38 2⁄ 3 innings and going 0-4 with a 4.78 FIP.

Corner IF Chris Johnson (39) played in 304 games for the Astros from 2009 through 2012. He hit 26 home runs with 136 RBI, slashing .274/.314/.421.