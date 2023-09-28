Playoff Contenders Game Thread. Sept. 28, 2023

Who are we rooting for?

Arizona. A win over the Chisox gets them very close to wrapping up a Wild Card berth and the chance they’ll rest their staff when the Astros visit. (Currently losing 3-1)

Miami vs NY Mets. Mets, because Miami is contending for Arizona’s WC berth.

Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta. Atlanta, because the Cubs are competing for Arizona’s WC berth.

Toronto vs NY Yankees. Yankees (cough cough) Just in case the Mariners surpass the Astros this weekend, maybe the Astros can still surpass Toronto. But if you think 3rd ranking is preferrable to 2nd due to the WC matchup, I can see that too.

Seattle or Texas? It’s true that if Seattle sweeps Texas, the Astros have a chance at the Divisional championship. But that plus the Astros winning the necessary two out of three with Arizona, is very unlikely. Or Seattle wins three out of four, and the Astros sweep. I’m cheering for Seattle to get swept or lose the series. Plus, with the Astros not having any reliable starting pitchers at this point, lining up the rotation for the Divisional series by skipping the Wild Card series isn’t that important.