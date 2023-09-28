Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28, 2023

Welcome to Houston’s final off-day of the regular season.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Enoli Paredes (28) hasn’t appeared in a major league game this season, although he’s still part of Houston’s farm system. Between 2020 and 2022, he appeared in 37 games out of the bullpen, with 37 strikeouts in 32 1⁄ 3 innings and a 4.45 FIP. The reason he hasn’t been called back up is his walk-rate. With 31 over that same timeframe, that’s 8.6 and a 1.825 WHIP.

C Héctor Giménez (41) appeared in two games for Houston in 2006, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout at the dish.

RHP Charlie Kerfeld (60) was 15-8 for Houston between 1985 and 1990, with a 3.73 FIP and a 1.474 WHIP to go with 128 strikeouts in 201 2⁄ 3 innings.

C Ronn Reynolds (65) caught for Houston in 38 contests in 1987, hitting .167/.189/.235.

PH Gene Ratliff (78) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in four pinch-hit appearances for the 1965 Houston Astros.

1B Dick Gernert (1928-2017) was five-for-28 with the 1962 Colt .45s. It was the final stop of his 11-season MLB career.

OF Logan Cerny (24) just completed his second season in full-season minor league ball for the Asheville Tourists. He hit .221/.297/.380 in 84 games, with 13 home runs , 42 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts.

Eulogy

San Francisco Giants (March 30, 2023 — September 27, 2023)

The Giants held out a day longer than their in-state and in-division rival San Diego Padres. The day after SF eliminated SD, the Friars returned the favor. The casualty leaves 15 teams vying for the top spot.