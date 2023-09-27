Astros Crawfish Boil: September 27, 2023

Welcome to another Wednesday Boil!

Another setback has Houston in a virtual tie with the Seattle Mariners with the sixth and final American League postseason position, the third wildcard berth. The most important game of the season (so far) awaits tonight.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Doug Konieczny (72) started 38 games for the Astros between 1973 and 1977, appearing in 44 overall. He struck out 110 in 221 frames and put up a 1.619 WHIP with a 3.98 FIP.

IF Gary Sutherland (79) had himself a 13-season major league career, with a 21 game stop for the Astros in 1972 and 1973. He was 15-for-62 with five doubles and four RBI. Although he only drew three walks, he also only struck out five times.

RHP Jose Guedez (22) got some playing time at the Single-A level this year with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He threw 35 1⁄ 3 innings and struck out 44, allowing a 4.08 ERA and a 1.642 WHIP.

RHP Jaime Melendez (22) may have been upset that I neglected his birthday yesterday, but fear not young man! Still rostered as part of the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, Melendez was limited by injury to 9 2⁄ 3 innings this season, with eight strikeouts.

Eulogy

San Diego Padres (March 30, 2023 — September 26, 2023)

Now 78-80, the San Diego Padres have reached the end of the road. Despite a loaded roster and a payroll to match, the Padres couldn’t seem to get it done. In fact, if you took their 0-12 extra-inning record and split the games at 6-6, the Padres would be 84-74 and in possession of the second wildcard berth. As it stands, Padre Nation can console itself in that San Diego was alive until the final week of the campaign. The casualty has left 16 teams in contention for 12 spots.