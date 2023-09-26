Astros Crawfish Boil: September 26, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Crawfish Boil.

If the Astros are going to be the six seed. They’re going to have to fight through the Minnesota Twins to get to the Texas Rangers. If the Rangers flop just a little, and Houston passes them into the two seed, then Texas will have to fight through Minnesota to play Houston.

Also, looking into some stats this morning I realized that despite an OPS 152 points lower than last season, Jose Abreu has already outhomered and outRBI’d his 2022 season. 17-84 to 15-75. Now, onto the links.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

C Rich Gedman (64) caught 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before joining the Astros for the second half of the 1990 campaign. He appeared in 40 games for Houston, and hit .202 with a home run and 10 RBI.