Astros Prospect Report: September 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-89) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Wagner RBI single. El Paso blew it open scoring 6 runs in the 4th. Sugar Land got 2 runs back in the 6th on a Bannon 2 run HR but that would be it as they lost the season finale 10-3.
Note: Wagner hit .337 in 65 games this season.
- Bligh Madris, LF: 2-for-5
- Will Wagner, 3B: 3-for-5, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-4, R
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: SEASON OVER
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
