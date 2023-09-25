Astros Prospect Report: September 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-89) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Wagner RBI single. El Paso blew it open scoring 6 runs in the 4th. Sugar Land got 2 runs back in the 6th on a Bannon 2 run HR but that would be it as they lost the season finale 10-3.

Note: Wagner hit .337 in 65 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: SEASON OVER

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER