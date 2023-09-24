Game 156 Thread, September 24, 2023, 1:10 CT. Royals @ Astros

Two weeks ago the Astros looked like a shoo-in for the Playoffs. Ahead in the AL West and looking to close out the season with nine games against the two worst teams in baseball. Well, they’ve lost all three series with those teams and are praying they don’t get swept today by the Royals at home in the ninth of those games.

The Stros have lost seven of their last ten games and a loss today and a Mariners win puts the Astros on the outside looking in for the third Wild Card berth.

And to make matters more bleak, Hunter Brown starts today who is clearly out of gas at this point in the season. His September ERA is 7.71.

Let’s hope he and the dormant bats wake up today heading into an all-important series with the Mariners starting Monday.

Here is the Astros lineup.

Altuve ........................2B

Bregman.....................3B

Alvarez........................LF

Tucker..........................RF

Abreu ...........................1B

McCormick...................DH

Diaz...............................C

Dubon...........................CF

Pena..............................SS