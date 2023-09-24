Astros Prospect Report: September 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-88) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Julks 3 run HR. El Paso got 2 runs in the 8th but the offense got both runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Bannon RBI triple and Machado RBI single. Record closed it out tossing 1.2 scoreless innings as he picked up the save.
Note: Wagner is hitting .571 in Triple-A.
- David Hensley, 1B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-3, 2B, BB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI, SB
- Dixon Machado, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 2:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...