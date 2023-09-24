Astros Prospect Report: September 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-88) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Julks 3 run HR. El Paso got 2 runs in the 8th but the offense got both runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Bannon RBI triple and Machado RBI single. Record closed it out tossing 1.2 scoreless innings as he picked up the save.

Note: Wagner is hitting .571 in Triple-A.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 2:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER