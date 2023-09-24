 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 23rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 26: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 26, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-88) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Julks 3 run HR. El Paso got 2 runs in the 8th but the offense got both runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Bannon RBI triple and Machado RBI single. Record closed it out tossing 1.2 scoreless innings as he picked up the save.

Note: Wagner is hitting .571 in Triple-A.

  • Ronel Blanco, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
  • Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
  • Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
  • Joe Record, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 2:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...