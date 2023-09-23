Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-88) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the first on a Wagner RBI double. In the 2nd, Wagner added an RBI groundout. Gordon pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings while striking out 5. Down 3-2 in the 9th, Knapp tied the game with a solo HR. Two batters later, Wagner walked it off with an RBI single as Sugar Land won 4-3.

Note: Wagner is hitting .328 this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Colton Gordon , LHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 6:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER