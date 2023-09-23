Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-88) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Dubin got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the first on a Wagner RBI double. In the 2nd, Wagner added an RBI groundout. Gordon pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings while striking out 5. Down 3-2 in the 9th, Knapp tied the game with a solo HR. Two batters later, Wagner walked it off with an RBI single as Sugar Land won 4-3.
Note: Wagner is hitting .328 this season.
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, SB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 4-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Andrew Knapp, C: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Ronel Blanco - 6:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...