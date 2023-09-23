 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Surprise Saguaros v. Scottsdale Scorpions
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Will Wagner #4 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during the game between the Surprise Saguaros and the Scottsdale Scorpions at Scottsdale Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-88) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the first on a Wagner RBI double. In the 2nd, Wagner added an RBI groundout. Gordon pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings while striking out 5. Down 3-2 in the 9th, Knapp tied the game with a solo HR. Two batters later, Wagner walked it off with an RBI single as Sugar Land won 4-3.

Note: Wagner is hitting .328 this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 6:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...