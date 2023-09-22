 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Misael Tamarez throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-88) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched great allowing 1 run over 6 innings while striking out 5. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single. The game would go to extra innings and El Paso got a run in the 10th to make it 2-1. Sugar Land responded with a run on a Madris bases loaded walk. The game went to the 11th and in the bottom of the inning, Loperfido walked it off with a 2 run HR as Sugar Land won 4-2.

Note: Loperfido has 25 HR/25 SB this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 705 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

