Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-88) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched great allowing 1 run over 6 innings while striking out 5. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single. The game would go to extra innings and El Paso got a run in the 10th to make it 2-1. Sugar Land responded with a run on a Madris bases loaded walk. The game went to the 11th and in the bottom of the inning, Loperfido walked it off with a 2 run HR as Sugar Land won 4-2.
Note: Loperfido has 25 HR/25 SB this season.
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-6, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Bligh Madris, RF: 0-for-3, RBI, 3 BB
- Andrew Knapp, 1B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 705 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...