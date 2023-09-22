Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-88) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched great allowing 1 run over 6 innings while striking out 5. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single. The game would go to extra innings and El Paso got a run in the 10th to make it 2-1. Sugar Land responded with a run on a Madris bases loaded walk. The game went to the 11th and in the bottom of the inning, Loperfido walked it off with a 2 run HR as Sugar Land won 4-2.

Note: Loperfido has 25 HR/25 SB this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 705 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER