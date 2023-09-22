Astros Crawfish Boil: September 22, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

SS Jeremy Peña (26) has appeared in 277 games for the Astros in his first two seasons, and has slashed .258/.306/.405 with 32 home runs and 114 RBI.

SS Carlos Correa (29) played seven seasons with the Astros from 2015 through 2021.

RF Charlton Jimerson (44) played in 18 games for Houston in 2005 and 2006, going two-for-six with a solo home run and two stolen bases.

LF Jeffrey Leonard (68) played in 237 games for Houston between 1978 through 1981. He hit .265/.329/.349 with 74 RBI and 28 stolen bases.

RHP Larry Dierker (77) pitched for Houston from 1964 through 1976, and went 137-117 with a 3.28 ERA, starting in 320 of his 345 appearances with the team. He had a 1.214 WHIP, a 3.21 FIP and 1,487 strikeouts in 2294 1⁄ 3 innings. Later, he managed the Astros from 1997 through 2001, putting up a 435-348 record for a .556 winning percentage.

Saturday

RHP Pete Harnisch (57) pitched for the Astros from 1991 through 1994, making the All Star Team in 1991. He put up a 45-33 record with a 3.41 ERA over 117 starts. He struck out 583 in 736 innings with a 1.205 WHIP and a 3.63 FIP.

RHP Diosmerky Taveras (24) has spent six seasons in Houston’s system. Most of 2023 was spent with the Corpus Christi Hooks, where he posted a 1.482 WHIP and struck out 58 in 56 innings.

C Terry McGriff (60) appeared in four games for Houston in 1990, and went 0-for-5.

RHP Andrew Taylor (22) was Houston’s second round pick out of Central Michigan in 2022. In 24 games at Single-A with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers this season, he was 4-8 with a 4.61 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 84 innings.

RHP Oscar Zamora (1943-2021) pitched in 10 games for the 1978 Astros, putting up a 1.800 WHIP in 15 innings.

Sunday

RHP Jake Buchanan (34) pitched in 22 games for Houston in 2014 and 2015, striking out 25 in 44 1⁄ 3 innings and posting a 1.398 WHIP.

RHP Elvis Garcia (21) has played in Houston’s system for three years. He’s 4-7 with a 4.70 ERA.