 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 20th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks second baseman Will Wagner fields a ball to first base during the game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Whataburger Field on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-88) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a double play. Bielak got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. After El Paso took the lead, Sugar Land rallied back with 3 runs in the 5th on a Bannon bases loaded walk and a Loperfido 2 run single. Bannon added an RBI single in the 8th for insurance. The pen was solid allowing 1 run over 4.2 innings as they closed out the 7-5 win.

Note: Wagner is hitting .323 overall this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...