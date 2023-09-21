Astros Prospect Report: September 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-88) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a double play. Bielak got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. After El Paso took the lead, Sugar Land rallied back with 3 runs in the 5th on a Bannon bases loaded walk and a Loperfido 2 run single. Bannon added an RBI single in the 8th for insurance. The pen was solid allowing 1 run over 4.2 innings as they closed out the 7-5 win.

Note: Wagner is hitting .323 overall this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER