Astros Prospect Report: September 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-88) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a double play. Bielak got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. After El Paso took the lead, Sugar Land rallied back with 3 runs in the 5th on a Bannon bases loaded walk and a Loperfido 2 run single. Bannon added an RBI single in the 8th for insurance. The pen was solid allowing 1 run over 4.2 innings as they closed out the 7-5 win.
Note: Wagner is hitting .323 overall this season.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 4-for-5, 2 R, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, RF: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB
- Rylan Bannon, DH: 2-for-2, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...