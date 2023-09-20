 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 153 Thread. September 20, 2023, 1:10 CT. Orioles @ Astros

Can Cristian Javier save the day?

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Astros have lost six of their last eight games while in the thick of a pennant race. They lost four of six to two last-place teams.

They lost two straight to the Baltimore Orioles Monday and Tuesday night, and today they fight to hold on for dear life to their tenuous hold on a playoff berth. If the Astros lose today and either the Rangers or Mariners win, the Astros will fall one-half game behind the team that wins in the AL West Title race and will be behind the Blue Jays in the Wild Card chase.

I’ll be at the game.

Maybe a miracle will happen and Javier will be throwing invisiballs again instead of meatballs.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...