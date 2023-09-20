Game 153 Thread. September 20, 2023, 1:10 CT. Orioles @ Astros

The Astros have lost six of their last eight games while in the thick of a pennant race. They lost four of six to two last-place teams.

They lost two straight to the Baltimore Orioles Monday and Tuesday night, and today they fight to hold on for dear life to their tenuous hold on a playoff berth. If the Astros lose today and either the Rangers or Mariners win, the Astros will fall one-half game behind the team that wins in the AL West Title race and will be behind the Blue Jays in the Wild Card chase.

I’ll be at the game.

Maybe a miracle will happen and Javier will be throwing invisiballs again instead of meatballs.