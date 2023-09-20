Astros Prospect Report: September 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-88) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start and went 4 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitcomb RBI groundout and another run on an error. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Madris RBI single and Bannon grand slam. Arrighetti pitched in relief and tossed 2.1 scoreless before leaving after taking a comeback off the shoulder. The rest of the pen was solid closing out the 7-1 win.

Note: Kouba has 136 K in 128 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ryne Stanek , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER