Astros Prospect Report: September 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-88) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba got the start and went 4 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitcomb RBI groundout and another run on an error. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Madris RBI single and Bannon grand slam. Arrighetti pitched in relief and tossed 2.1 scoreless before leaving after taking a comeback off the shoulder. The rest of the pen was solid closing out the 7-1 win.
Note: Kouba has 136 K in 128 innings this season.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Bligh Madris, DH: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-3, R
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ryne Stanek, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 6:35 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
