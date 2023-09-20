 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 19th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
New York Mets v Houston Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 18, 2023: Rylan Bannon #38 of the Houston Astros throws toward first base during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 18, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-88) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start and went 4 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitcomb RBI groundout and another run on an error. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Madris RBI single and Bannon grand slam. Arrighetti pitched in relief and tossed 2.1 scoreless before leaving after taking a comeback off the shoulder. The rest of the pen was solid closing out the 7-1 win.

Note: Kouba has 136 K in 128 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...