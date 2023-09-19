 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 152 Thread, September 19, 2023, 7:10 CT. Orioles @ Astros

Hunter Brown goes for payback in this, the next of 11 straight “must-win” games still to come.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros are 1.5 games ahead of Seattle and Arlington for the AL West lead. They are now only 12 game ahead Toronto for third place in the Wild Card standings.

Point being, if the Astros don’t break out of this slump, particularly by the pitching staff, this could easily be a year the Astros fail to make the playoffs. Many people are counting on Seattle and Texas to eliminate one or the other. What if they play each other about .500 (and Toronto plays .500), and the Astros continue to lose two out of every three games here on out?

Quite possible. How will Astros fans react without a post-season?

The good news: The Astros have their fate in their own hands. Can they handle that?

Hunter Brown has to be one of the pitchers that rise to the occasion starting tonight.

Brantley, anyone?

