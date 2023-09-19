Astros Crawfish Boil: September 19, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

1 day after clinch, Mullins’ 3-run HR in 9th sends O’s soaring again (MLB)

‘That’s baseball’: Astros stunned late after seesaw battle (MLB)

Ryan Pressly looking less-than-invincible as playoffs approach (Chron)

Wild win boosts Orioles’ spirits entering rematch with Astros (Sportsnaut)

MLB fans celebrate Jose Abreu’s go-ahead homer as Astros slugger shuts down critics - “Eat that Abreu haters” (Sportskeeda)

Astros 2023: Questions for the readers (Chipalatta)

AL West News

Athletics host the Mariners on home losing streak (MyMotherLode)

JP Sears Shines as Key Starter for the Oakland A’s in the 2023 Season (BVM Sports)

Angels aim to stop skid in game against the Rays (FOX Sports)

Los Angeles Angels Mishandling Star Players: Potential Long-Term Consequences (BVM Sports)

Rangers look to end 4-game slide, play the Red Sox (El Paso Inc.)

Playoff-chasing Rangers get boost with return of two All-Stars: rookie 3B Jung and RF Garcia (AP News)

Seattle Mariners shut out Oakland Athletics 5-0 in dominant win (BVM Sports)

A love letter to the little things carries the Mariners to a crisp 5-0 victory (Lookout Landing)

MLB News

A milestone for Wainwright that was well worth the wait

A timeline of the Veeck family’s zany imprint on baseball

Here’s why 200 wins is a big deal

Latest Rookie Power Rankings show holds tightening at the top

Braves clinch first-round bye as they consider Wright’s role

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more

10 big offseason additions who have been crucial for contenders

Lynn fighting for big role in LA’s postseason pitching plans

Houston Astros Birthdays

OF George Springer (34) made the All-Star team three times and won two Silver Sluggers while with Houston, slashing .270/.361/.491 with 174 home runs and 458 RBI in 795 games from 2014 through 2020.

C Joe Ferguson (77) played for four different teams over a 14-season MLB career. He played in 183 games for Houston between 1977 and 1978, hitting .243/.375/.420 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI. He also drew 122 walks to 109 strikeouts.

Hall of Fame 2B Joe Morgan (1943-2020) played 22 major league seasons between 1963 and 1984. He played for Houston from 1963 through 1971 then again in 1980, appearing in 1032 games for the Astros. He hit .261/.374/.393 with 72 home runs, 327 RBI, and 219 stolen bases. He also drew 678 walks while striking out 415 times.

This Date in Astros History

On this date in 1975, the 60-92 Astros hosted the 84-69 Los Angeles Dodgers with 11,160 in attendance at the Astrodome. With nothing to play for but pride, Dave Roberts (8-14, 4.27) earned a victory by pitching the final two frames of a 6-5, 12-inning victory.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Tommy Helms drove a pair in with a single to left to tie the score. An inning later, trailing 3-2, Skip Jutze hit an RBI-single to center to tie it again. In the bottom of the eighth, trailing 4-3, Cliff Johnson (16) solo homered to tie it a third time. In the bottom of the 11th, again trailing by a run, Cesar Cedeno (12) evened things up. Ken Boswell finally walked it off with two outs in the 12th, driving Milt May in with the game-winner.