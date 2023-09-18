 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 151 Thread. September 18, 2023, 7:10 CT. Orioles @ Astros

The Astros fight the AL’s best after losing 4 of 6 to the AL’s worst in defense of first in the AL West.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Justin Verlander goes tonight in the first of 12 consecutive must-win games for the Astros between now and the end of the season.
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

For more on this game and this huge series with the Orioles check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Lineups below.

