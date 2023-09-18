Astros Prospect Report: September 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (56-88) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great again tossing 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. Machado connected on a solo HR in the 5th to make it 5-0. The offense got some more insurance in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single and a walk to Machado. The pen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they wrapped up the 7-0 win.
Note: Whitcomb has 101 RBI this season.
- Bligh Madris, RF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-5, 2B, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Marty Costes, DH: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Dixon Machado, 3B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
Robain started for the Hooks and was dominant tossing 6 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The offense got on the board scoring 5 runs in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double, Arias RBI single and Wolforth 3 run HR. They got a couple more runs on a Daniels RBI single in the 7th and Correa sac fly in the 9th to extend the lead. The pen allowed a couple runs but was able to hold on for the 7-2 win in the season finale.
Note: Robaina finishes the season with a 3.18 ERA.
- Will Wagner, DH: 2-for-5
- Zach Daniels, CF: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-5, R
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 2-for-5, R, 2B
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Luis Aviles, 2B: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, LF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
