Astros Prospect Report: September 17th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Corpus Christi Hooks v Amarillo Sod Poodles
AMARILLO, TEXAS - JULY 31: Pitcher Julio Robaina #19 of the Corpus Christi Hooks pitches during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN Stadium on July 31, 2022 in Amarillo, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (56-88) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great again tossing 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. Machado connected on a solo HR in the 5th to make it 5-0. The offense got some more insurance in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single and a walk to Machado. The pen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they wrapped up the 7-0 win.

Note: Whitcomb has 101 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Robain started for the Hooks and was dominant tossing 6 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The offense got on the board scoring 5 runs in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double, Arias RBI single and Wolforth 3 run HR. They got a couple more runs on a Daniels RBI single in the 7th and Correa sac fly in the 9th to extend the lead. The pen allowed a couple runs but was able to hold on for the 7-2 win in the season finale.

Note: Robaina finishes the season with a 3.18 ERA.

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

