Astros Prospect Report: September 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (56-88) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco started for Sugar Land and was great again tossing 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. Machado connected on a solo HR in the 5th to make it 5-0. The offense got some more insurance in the 7th on a Loperfido RBI single and a walk to Machado. The pen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they wrapped up the 7-0 win.

Note: Whitcomb has 101 RBI this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (70-68) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Robain started for the Hooks and was dominant tossing 6 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The offense got on the board scoring 5 runs in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double, Arias RBI single and Wolforth 3 run HR. They got a couple more runs on a Daniels RBI single in the 7th and Correa sac fly in the 9th to extend the lead. The pen allowed a couple runs but was able to hold on for the 7-2 win in the season finale.

Note: Robaina finishes the season with a 3.18 ERA.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN) Brayan De Paula , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER