Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Glendale Desert Dogs v Surprise Saguaros
SURPRISE, AZ - NOVEMBER 02, 2022: Zach Daniels #22 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during a game against the Glendale Desert Dogs at Surprise Stadium on November 2, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-87) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd when Madris scored on a throwing error. Tamarez got the start and pitched well until the 5th where he allowed 2 runs. He did rack out 8 strikeouts over 4.2 innings. The pen allowed 2 more runs as the River Cats took a 4-1 lead. Whitcomb added an RBI double in the 7th to get within 2 runs but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land dropped this one 4-2.

Note: Whitcomb has 98 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-67) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on bases loaded walks from Melton and Dezenzo. Macuare was relieved by Taveras who also allowed 4 runs. The offense got another run in the 7th on a Daniels RBI groundout but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-3.

Note: Daniels has 22 SB in 77 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 8:37 CT

CC: Valente Bellozo - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

