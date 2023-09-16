Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-87) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd when Madris scored on a throwing error. Tamarez got the start and pitched well until the 5th where he allowed 2 runs. He did rack out 8 strikeouts over 4.2 innings. The pen allowed 2 more runs as the River Cats took a 4-1 lead. Whitcomb added an RBI double in the 7th to get within 2 runs but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land dropped this one 4-2.

Note: Whitcomb has 98 RBI this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-67) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on bases loaded walks from Melton and Dezenzo. Macuare was relieved by Taveras who also allowed 4 runs. The offense got another run in the 7th on a Daniels RBI groundout but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-3.

Note: Daniels has 22 SB in 77 games this season.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 8:37 CT

CC: Valente Bellozo - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER