Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-87) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd when Madris scored on a throwing error. Tamarez got the start and pitched well until the 5th where he allowed 2 runs. He did rack out 8 strikeouts over 4.2 innings. The pen allowed 2 more runs as the River Cats took a 4-1 lead. Whitcomb added an RBI double in the 7th to get within 2 runs but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land dropped this one 4-2.
Note: Whitcomb has 98 RBI this season.
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-2, BB, SB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-67) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Macuare started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on bases loaded walks from Melton and Dezenzo. Macuare was relieved by Taveras who also allowed 4 runs. The offense got another run in the 7th on a Daniels RBI groundout but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-3.
Note: Daniels has 22 SB in 77 games this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Jacob Melton, DH: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Luis Aviles, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 8:37 CT
CC: Valente Bellozo - 7:05 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
