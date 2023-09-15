Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-86) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings while striking out 6. The offense got on the board in the 6th on a Knapp solo HR. That was it from the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 4-1.

Note: Endersby has a 3.13 ERA over his last 31.2 innings.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-66) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th scoring 2 runs on an Aviles solo HR and Wagner RBI triple. After falling behind 3-2, the Hooks rallied for 2 runs in the 8th on an RBI single from Arias and a passed ball. De Paula and Plumlee had scoreless outings to close it out.

Note: Wagner is hitting .305 in Double-A this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 8:45 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER