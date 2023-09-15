Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-86) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings while striking out 6. The offense got on the board in the 6th on a Knapp solo HR. That was it from the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 4-1.
Note: Endersby has a 3.13 ERA over his last 31.2 innings.
- David Hensley, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-4, SB
- Andrew Knapp, C: 2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-66) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Gusto started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th scoring 2 runs on an Aviles solo HR and Wagner RBI triple. After falling behind 3-2, the Hooks rallied for 2 runs in the 8th on an RBI single from Arias and a passed ball. De Paula and Plumlee had scoreless outings to close it out.
Note: Wagner is hitting .305 in Double-A this season.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 2-for-5
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 1-for-4, R
- Luis Aviles, LF: 2-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 8:45 CT
CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
