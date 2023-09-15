 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 2, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Will Wagner (90) follows through on his ground rule double in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-86) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings while striking out 6. The offense got on the board in the 6th on a Knapp solo HR. That was it from the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 4-1.

Note: Endersby has a 3.13 ERA over his last 31.2 innings.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (69-66) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th scoring 2 runs on an Aviles solo HR and Wagner RBI triple. After falling behind 3-2, the Hooks rallied for 2 runs in the 8th on an RBI single from Arias and a passed ball. De Paula and Plumlee had scoreless outings to close it out.

Note: Wagner is hitting .305 in Double-A this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 8:45 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

