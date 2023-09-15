Astros Crawfish Boil: September 15, 2023

Welcome to the weekend.

Houston Astros History

In 2015, on September 15, the Texas Rangers (76-67) hosted Houston (77-67) at Globe Life Park. All nine of Houston’s starters collected hits, with Hank Conger netting two. Jose Altuve hit a triple, while Carlos Correa, Chris Carter, and Conger had two-baggers.

Collin McHugh started out rough, allowing five runs over 3 2⁄ 3 innings on eight hits and three walks. He was relieved by Joe Thatcher, followed by Josh Fields, Tony Sipp, Chad Qualls, and Pat Neshek, all of whom kept the Rangers off the board until the ninth inning.

In the bottom of that final frame, Oliver Perez (2-3, 3.96) allowed a leadoff single to Prince Fielder. Relieved by Will Harris, Perez was ultimately charged with the loss after Harris allowed a follow-up single to Adrian Beltre and a walk-off sacrifice fly to Mitch Moreland.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

Infielder J.C. Correa (25) was an Astros 33rd-round pick in 2018 then a 38th-round choice in 2019. In 2023, his first full season at the Double-A level, he has slashed .251/.310/.347 with six jacks and 45 RBI.

RHP Forrest Whitley (26) was at one time the number seven prospect in all of baseball. This season, injuries have limited his output to 30 innings at the Triple-A level, where he struck out 32 and walked 17, allowing a 1.333 WHIP and a 5.70 ERA.

Saturday

OF Robbie Grossman (34) played in 190 games for the Astros from 2013 through 2015. He threw down a .240/.327/.341 line, with 11 home runs and 63 batted in.

RHP Chad Harville (47) made 93 trips out of Houston’s bullpen in 2004 and 2005, striking out 79 in 91 1⁄ 3 innigns and holding opponents to a 1.533 WHIP.

Middle infielder Hector Torres (78) appeared in 231 games for Houston from 1968 through 1970 and again in 1973. He hit .206 while providing more-or-less adequate defense from shortstop and second base.

Sunday

RHP Brady Rodgers (33) has pitched in eight games for Houston in 2016 and again in 2019. He’s struck out seven in 13 1⁄ 3 innings, but has also racked up a 15.53 ERA and an 8.50 FIP with a 2.400 WHIP.

LHP John Franco (63) had a 20-season major league career before joining Houston’s bullpen in 2005. As a 44-year-old relief option, Franco struck out 16 in 15 innings over 31 appearances, but also posted a 2.133 WHIP to go with a not-so-bad 2.89 FIP.

PR Alonzo Harris (76) got into six games for the 1967 Astros, mostly as a pinch runner and striking out in his only plate appearance. He did not make any appearances as a defender.

RHP Jim Umbricht (1930-1964) made 69 appearances for the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and 1963. He put up a 2.33 ERA and held opponents to a 0.986 WHIP over 143 innings with the team, striking out 103 against 38 walks. Umbricht was diagnosed with cancer preceding the 1963 season, but pitched nearly the entire season after it went into remission. Before the 1964 season got underway, Umbricht passed away due to complications from the returning melanoma. Read the full story here.