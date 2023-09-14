Astros Prospect Report: September 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-85) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 2 innings of work. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 5th inning on a grand slam from Hensley. Kouba went 2 in relief allowing 4 runs, all unearned, while striking out 4. The offense got one back in the 9th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 11-5.
Note: Kouba has 133 K in 124 innings this season.
- David Hensley, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, RBI
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, R
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (68-66) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)
Blubaugh started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on RBI singles from Daniels and Melton and another run scoring on a passed ball. The offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Daniels RBI groundout and Melton 2 run HR. Daniels added a solo HR in the 9th. The pen was great allowing just 1 run over 5 innings as they closed out the 7-1 win.
Note: Melton has a .943 OPS in Double-A.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-5, R, SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Jacob Melton, CF: 3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-5
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, R
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 0-for-2, 2 R, BB, SB
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 8:45 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
