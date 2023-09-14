Astros Prospect Report: September 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-85) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 2 innings of work. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 5th inning on a grand slam from Hensley. Kouba went 2 in relief allowing 4 runs, all unearned, while striking out 4. The offense got one back in the 9th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 11-5.

Note: Kouba has 133 K in 124 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Rhett Kouba , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jake Cousins , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (68-66) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on RBI singles from Daniels and Melton and another run scoring on a passed ball. The offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Daniels RBI groundout and Melton 2 run HR. Daniels added a solo HR in the 9th. The pen was great allowing just 1 run over 5 innings as they closed out the 7-1 win.

Note: Melton has a .943 OPS in Double-A.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 8:45 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER